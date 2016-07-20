openbase logo
ebb

ethereum-block-by-date

by Alexeev Sergey
1.4.2 (see all)

Get Ethereum block number by a given date. Or blocks by a given period duration.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Ethereum Block By Date

Get Ethereum block number by a given date. Or blocks by a given period duration.

Works with any Ethereum based mainnet or testnet networks.

Works with web3.js and ethers.js

Installation

Use npm:

npm i ethereum-block-by-date

Or yarn:

yarn add ethereum-block-by-date

Usage

Using with Web3.js

const EthDater = require('ethereum-block-by-date');
const Web3 = require('web3');
const web3 = new Web3(new Web3.providers.HttpProvider(process.env.PROVIDER));

const dater = new EthDater(
    web3 // Web3 object, required.
);

Using with Ethers.js

const EthDater = require('ethereum-block-by-date');
const { ethers } = require('ethers');
const provider = new ethers.providers.CloudflareProvider();

const dater = new EthDater(
    provider // Ethers provider, required.
);

Requests

// Getting block by date:
let block = await dater.getDate(
    '2016-07-20T13:20:40Z', // Date, required. Any valid moment.js value: string, milliseconds, Date() object, moment() object.
    true // Block after, optional. Search for the nearest block before or after the given date. By default true.
);

/* Returns an object: {
    date: '2016-07-20T13:20:40Z', // searched date
    block: 1920000, // found block number
    timestamp: 1469020840 // found block timestamp
} */

// Getting block by period duration. For example: every first block of Monday's noons of October 2019.
let blocks = await dater.getEvery(
    'weeks', // Period, required. Valid value: years, quarters, months, weeks, days, hours, minutes
    '2019-09-02T12:00:00Z', // Start date, required. Any valid moment.js value: string, milliseconds, Date() object, moment() object.
    '2019-09-30T12:00:00Z', // End date, required. Any valid moment.js value: string, milliseconds, Date() object, moment() object.
    1, // Duration, optional, integer. By default 1.
    true // Block after, optional. Search for the nearest block before or after the given date. By default true.
);

/* Returns an array of objects: [
    { date: '2019-09-02T12:00:00Z', block: 8470641, timestamp: 1567425601 },
    { date: '2019-09-09T12:00:00Z', block: 8515536, timestamp: 1568030405 },
    { date: '2019-09-16T12:00:00Z', block: 8560371, timestamp: 1568635207 },
    { date: '2019-09-23T12:00:00Z', block: 8605314, timestamp: 1569240009 },
    { date: '2019-09-30T12:00:00Z', block: 8649923, timestamp: 1569844804 }
] */

let requests = dater.requests;

/* Returns a count of made requests */

Note: if the given date is before the first block date in the blockchain, the script will return 1 as block number. If the given date is in the future, the script will return the last block number in the blockchain.

Moment.js

The package uses moment.js plugin to parse dates. Read more about valid dates and time zones in the plugin's documentation: Moment.js

Examples

Every first block of the year:

let blocks = await dater.getEvery('years', '2016-01-01T00:00:00Z', '2019-01-01T00:00:00Z');

/* Returns [
    { date: '2016-01-01T00:00:00Z', block: 778483, timestamp: 1451606404 },
    { date: '2017-01-01T00:00:00Z', block: 2912407, timestamp: 1483228803 },
    { date: '2018-01-01T00:00:00Z', block: 4832686, timestamp: 1514764802 },
    { date: '2019-01-01T00:00:00Z', block: 6988615, timestamp: 1546300801 }
] */

Every last block of the year:

let blocks = await dater.getEvery('years', '2016-01-01T00:00:00Z', '2019-01-01T00:00:00Z', 1, false);

/* Returns [
    { date: '2016-01-01T00:00:00Z', block: 778482, timestamp: 1451606392 },
    { date: '2017-01-01T00:00:00Z', block: 2912406, timestamp: 1483228771 },
    { date: '2018-01-01T00:00:00Z', block: 4832685, timestamp: 1514764787 },
    { date: '2019-01-01T00:00:00Z', block: 6988614, timestamp: 1546300782 }
] */

Every first block of every 4 hours of October 10, 2019:

let blocks = await dater.getEvery('hours', '2019-10-10T00:00:00Z', '2019-10-11T00:00:00Z', 4);

/* Returns [
    { date: '2019-10-10T00:00:00Z', block: 8710742, timestamp: 1570665639 },
    { date: '2019-10-10T04:00:00Z', block: 8711802, timestamp: 1570680002 },
    { date: '2019-10-10T08:00:00Z', block: 8712836, timestamp: 1570694401 },
    { date: '2019-10-10T12:00:00Z', block: 8713926, timestamp: 1570708806 },
    { date: '2019-10-10T16:00:00Z', block: 8715001, timestamp: 1570723236 },
    { date: '2019-10-10T20:00:00Z', block: 8716033, timestamp: 1570737614 },
    { date: '2019-10-11T00:00:00Z', block: 8717086, timestamp: 1570752000 }
] */

Need Help

If you need any help, please contact me via GitHub issues page: GitHub

