Get Ethereum block number by a given date. Or blocks by a given period duration.
Works with any Ethereum based mainnet or testnet networks.
Works with web3.js and ethers.js
Use npm:
npm i ethereum-block-by-date
Or yarn:
yarn add ethereum-block-by-date
const EthDater = require('ethereum-block-by-date');
const Web3 = require('web3');
const web3 = new Web3(new Web3.providers.HttpProvider(process.env.PROVIDER));
const dater = new EthDater(
web3 // Web3 object, required.
);
const EthDater = require('ethereum-block-by-date');
const { ethers } = require('ethers');
const provider = new ethers.providers.CloudflareProvider();
const dater = new EthDater(
provider // Ethers provider, required.
);
// Getting block by date:
let block = await dater.getDate(
'2016-07-20T13:20:40Z', // Date, required. Any valid moment.js value: string, milliseconds, Date() object, moment() object.
true // Block after, optional. Search for the nearest block before or after the given date. By default true.
);
/* Returns an object: {
date: '2016-07-20T13:20:40Z', // searched date
block: 1920000, // found block number
timestamp: 1469020840 // found block timestamp
} */
// Getting block by period duration. For example: every first block of Monday's noons of October 2019.
let blocks = await dater.getEvery(
'weeks', // Period, required. Valid value: years, quarters, months, weeks, days, hours, minutes
'2019-09-02T12:00:00Z', // Start date, required. Any valid moment.js value: string, milliseconds, Date() object, moment() object.
'2019-09-30T12:00:00Z', // End date, required. Any valid moment.js value: string, milliseconds, Date() object, moment() object.
1, // Duration, optional, integer. By default 1.
true // Block after, optional. Search for the nearest block before or after the given date. By default true.
);
/* Returns an array of objects: [
{ date: '2019-09-02T12:00:00Z', block: 8470641, timestamp: 1567425601 },
{ date: '2019-09-09T12:00:00Z', block: 8515536, timestamp: 1568030405 },
{ date: '2019-09-16T12:00:00Z', block: 8560371, timestamp: 1568635207 },
{ date: '2019-09-23T12:00:00Z', block: 8605314, timestamp: 1569240009 },
{ date: '2019-09-30T12:00:00Z', block: 8649923, timestamp: 1569844804 }
] */
let requests = dater.requests;
/* Returns a count of made requests */
Note: if the given date is before the first block date in the blockchain, the script will return 1 as block number. If the given date is in the future, the script will return the last block number in the blockchain.
The package uses moment.js plugin to parse dates. Read more about valid dates and time zones in the plugin's documentation: Moment.js
Every first block of the year:
let blocks = await dater.getEvery('years', '2016-01-01T00:00:00Z', '2019-01-01T00:00:00Z');
/* Returns [
{ date: '2016-01-01T00:00:00Z', block: 778483, timestamp: 1451606404 },
{ date: '2017-01-01T00:00:00Z', block: 2912407, timestamp: 1483228803 },
{ date: '2018-01-01T00:00:00Z', block: 4832686, timestamp: 1514764802 },
{ date: '2019-01-01T00:00:00Z', block: 6988615, timestamp: 1546300801 }
] */
Every last block of the year:
let blocks = await dater.getEvery('years', '2016-01-01T00:00:00Z', '2019-01-01T00:00:00Z', 1, false);
/* Returns [
{ date: '2016-01-01T00:00:00Z', block: 778482, timestamp: 1451606392 },
{ date: '2017-01-01T00:00:00Z', block: 2912406, timestamp: 1483228771 },
{ date: '2018-01-01T00:00:00Z', block: 4832685, timestamp: 1514764787 },
{ date: '2019-01-01T00:00:00Z', block: 6988614, timestamp: 1546300782 }
] */
Every first block of every 4 hours of October 10, 2019:
let blocks = await dater.getEvery('hours', '2019-10-10T00:00:00Z', '2019-10-11T00:00:00Z', 4);
/* Returns [
{ date: '2019-10-10T00:00:00Z', block: 8710742, timestamp: 1570665639 },
{ date: '2019-10-10T04:00:00Z', block: 8711802, timestamp: 1570680002 },
{ date: '2019-10-10T08:00:00Z', block: 8712836, timestamp: 1570694401 },
{ date: '2019-10-10T12:00:00Z', block: 8713926, timestamp: 1570708806 },
{ date: '2019-10-10T16:00:00Z', block: 8715001, timestamp: 1570723236 },
{ date: '2019-10-10T20:00:00Z', block: 8716033, timestamp: 1570737614 },
{ date: '2019-10-11T00:00:00Z', block: 8717086, timestamp: 1570752000 }
] */
If you need any help, please contact me via GitHub issues page: GitHub