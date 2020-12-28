openbase logo
ethercalc-gpkfr

by 唐鳳
0.20170718.1 (see all)

Node.js port of Multi-user SocialCalc

Readme

EtherCalc

Installation

For global installation (may need root)

npm i -g ethercalc
ethercalc

For local non-root installation

npm i
make

Or install with our Docker image, which comes with support for webworker-threads:

# Install docker and docker-compose
sudo ./misc/linux-install-docker-and-compose.sh

# Run ethercalc on port 80 ( http://localhost/ )
docker-compose up -d

Send email

Optional - Send email formulas requires OAuth2 & cron  e.g. =email(to, subject, body), =emailAt(time, to, subject, body)

OAuth2 - Set environment vars
1) Tutorial: follow the tutorial to get the 4 environment vars http://masashi-k.blogspot.com.au/2013/06/sending-mail-with-gmail-using-xoauth2.html
2) Set 4 environment vars - see [src/emailer.ls] vars: user, clientId, clientSecret, refreshToken
Tested using gmail, have not tested with other providors

Cron - Required for emailAt formulas.
See *curl* in [.openshift/cron/minutely/timetrigger] for openshift version (openshift](openshift.redhat.com)
The curl checks the database for unsent emails and updates the database after sending.

REST API

Please see API.md for the API Blueprint, or the online version at Apiary.

Runtime Flags

Listening Interface: --host / --port

Specify a specific host and/or a different port for the service.

By default EtherCalc listens at 0.0.0.0:8000 (all IPv4 interfaces).

Using SSL: --keyfile / --certfile

openssl genrsa -out ethercalc-key.pem 1024
openssl req -new -key ethercalc-key.pem -out certrequest.csr
openssl x509 -req -in certrequest.csr -signkey ethercalc-key.pem -out ethercalc-cert.pem
ethercalc --keyfile ethercalc-key.pem --certfile ethercalc-cert.pem

Prefers polling over Websocket: --polling

Useful when running behind a proxy without WebSocket support.

Enable Cross-Origin Resource Sharing: --cors

Useful when setting up EtherCalc as a public REST API server.

URL Prefix: --basepath /path/prefix

Useful when running under an URL rewriter. If running with a nginx reverse proxy, please add this section:

    location /zappa/socket/__local/ {
        rewrite (.*) /path/prefix$1;
    }

Access Control: --key secret

Offers read-write vs. read-only modes. See issues #1 and #4 for details on setting this up.

Disable server-side WebWorkers: --vm

Runs a single-thread background loop with vm.createContext instead of webworker-threads.

Useful for running custom functions in server side that requires full VM access.

Expires inactive spreadsheets: --expire 86400

Deletes a spreadsheet's content after N seconds of inactivity. Activities include accessing with REST API as well as Web UI, including moving the active cell cursor on an opened page.

Licensing

Common Public Attribution License (Socialtext Inc.)

  • socialcalcspreadsheetcontrol.js
  • socialcalctableeditor.js

Artistic License 2.0 (Socialtext Inc.)

  • formatnumber2.js
  • formula1.js
  • socialcalc-3.js
  • socialcalcconstants.js
  • socialcalcpopup.js

Artistic License 2.0 (Framasoft)

  • l10n/fr.json

MIT License (John Resig, The Dojo Foundation)

  • static/jquery.js

MIT License (HubSpot, Inc.)

  • static/vex-theme-flat-attack.css
  • static/vex.combined.min.js
  • static/vex.css

MIT License (Stuart Knightley, David Duponchel, Franz Buchinger, Ant'onio Afonso)

  • static/jszip.js

Apache License 2.0 (SheetJS)

  • static/shim.js
  • static/xlsx.js
  • static/xlsxworker.js
  • start.html (xlsx2socialcalc.js)

CC0 Public Domain (唐鳳)

  • src/*.ls

Mozilla Public License Version 2.0 (LibreOffice contributors)

  • images/sc_*.png

