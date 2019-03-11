replay a historical tx using a web3 provider as a data source
generateTxSummary(provider, targetTx, function(err, summary){
if (err) throw err
summary.codePath.forEach(function(step, index){
var stepNumber = index+1
console.log(`[${stepNumber}] ${step.pc}: ${step.opcode.name}`)
})
console.log(summary.results)
})
outputs
[1] 0: PUSH1
[2] 2: PUSH1
[3] 4: MSTORE
[4] 5: CALLDATASIZE
[5] 6: ISZERO
[6] 7: PUSH2
[7] 10: JUMPI
[8] 11: PUSH1
[9] 13: PUSH1
[10] 15: EXP
[11] 16: PUSH1
[12] 18: CALLDATALOAD
[13] 19: DIV
...
[322] 3776: ISZERO
[323] 3777: PUSH2
[324] 3780: JUMPI
[325] 3781: PUSH2
[326] 3784: JUMP
{ gasUsed: <BN: 249f0>,
createdAddress: undefined,
vm:
{ suicides: {},
suicideTo: undefined,
exception: 0,
exceptionError: 'invalid JUMP',
logs: [],
gas: <BN: 1ef27>,
return: <Buffer >,
gasUsed: <BN: 1f598> },
bloom: { bitvector: <Buffer 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 ... > },
amountSpent: <BN: b30e8870ae000> }