openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ets

eth-tx-summary

by kumavis
3.2.4 (see all)

replay a historical tx using a web3 provider as a data source

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

86.9K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

10

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

eth-tx-summary

replay a historical tx using a web3 provider as a data source

generateTxSummary(provider, targetTx, function(err, summary){
  if (err) throw err

  summary.codePath.forEach(function(step, index){
    var stepNumber = index+1
    console.log(`[${stepNumber}] ${step.pc}: ${step.opcode.name}`)
  })
  console.log(summary.results)

})

outputs

[1] 0: PUSH1
[2] 2: PUSH1
[3] 4: MSTORE
[4] 5: CALLDATASIZE
[5] 6: ISZERO
[6] 7: PUSH2
[7] 10: JUMPI
[8] 11: PUSH1
[9] 13: PUSH1
[10] 15: EXP
[11] 16: PUSH1
[12] 18: CALLDATALOAD
[13] 19: DIV
...
[322] 3776: ISZERO
[323] 3777: PUSH2
[324] 3780: JUMPI
[325] 3781: PUSH2
[326] 3784: JUMP
{ gasUsed: <BN: 249f0>,
  createdAddress: undefined,
  vm: 
   { suicides: {},
     suicideTo: undefined,
     exception: 0,
     exceptionError: 'invalid JUMP',
     logs: [],
     gas: <BN: 1ef27>,
     return: <Buffer >,
     gasUsed: <BN: 1f598> },
  bloom: { bitvector: <Buffer 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 ... > },
  amountSpent: <BN: b30e8870ae000> }

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial