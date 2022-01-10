Eth Token Tracker

A JS module for tracking Ethereum tokens and their values over time.

Installation

yarn install '@metamask/eth-token-tracker'

Usage

const TokenTracker = require ( '@metamask/eth-token-tracker' ) var tokenTracker = new TokenTracker({ userAddress : addresses[ 0 ], provider, pollingInterval : 4000 , tokens : [ { address : tokenAddress, } ], }) var balances = tokenTracker.serialize() tokenTracker.on( 'update' , function ( balances ) { console .log( `Your balance of ${balances[ 0 ].symbol} is ${balances[ 0 ].string} ` ) }) tokenTracker.add({ address : otherTokenAddress }) tokenTracker.stop()

Running tests