A small collection of Ethereum signing functions.

You can find usage examples here

Available on NPM

Installation

yarn add @metamask/eth-sig-util

or

npm install @metamask/eth-sig-util

API

The full API documentation for the latest published version of this library is available here.

Contributing

Setup

Install Node.js version 12 If you are using nvm (recommended) running nvm use will automatically choose the right node version for you.

Install Yarn v1

Run yarn setup to install dependencies and run any requried post-install scripts Warning: Do not use the yarn / yarn install command directly. Use yarn setup instead. The normal install command will skip required post-install scripts, leaving your development environment in an invalid state.

to install dependencies and run any requried post-install scripts

Testing and Linting

Run yarn test to run the tests once. To run tests on file changes, run yarn test:watch .

Run yarn lint to run the linter, or run yarn lint:fix to run the linter and fix any automatically fixable issues.

Documentation

The API documentation can be generated with the command yarn docs , which saves it in the ./docs directory. Open the ./docs/index.html file to browse the documentation.

Release & Publishing

The project follows the same release process as the other libraries in the MetaMask organization. The GitHub Actions action-create-release-pr and action-publish-release are used to automate the release process; see those repositories for more information about how they work.