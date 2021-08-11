Ethereum RPC errors, including for Ethereum JSON RPC and Ethereum Provider, and making unknown errors compliant with either spec.
In TypeScript or JavaScript:
import { ethErrors } from 'eth-rpc-errors'
throw ethErrors.provider.unauthorized()
// or
throw ethErrors.provider.unauthorized('my custom message')
CloseEvent errors or status codes.
Installation:
npm install eth-rpc-errors or
yarn add eth-rpc-errors
import or
require as normal (no default export).
The package is implemented in TypeScript, and all exports are typed.
yarn test
import { ethErrors } from 'eth-rpc-errors'
// Ethereum RPC errors are namespaced under "ethErrors.rpc"
response.error = ethErrors.rpc.methodNotFound({
message: optionalCustomMessage, data: optionalData
})
// Provider errors namespaced under ethErrors.provider
response.error = ethErrors.provider.unauthorized({
message: optionalCustomMessage, data: optionalData
})
// each error getter takes a single "opts" argument
// for most errors, this can be replaced with a single string, which becomes
// the error message
response.error = ethErrors.provider.unauthorized(customMessage)
// if an error getter accepts a single string, all arguments can be omitted
response.error = ethErrors.provider.unauthorized()
response.error = ethErrors.provider.unauthorized({})
// omitting the message will produce an error with a default message per
// the relevant spec
// omitting the data argument will produce an error without a
// "data" property
// the JSON RPC 2.0 server error requires a valid code
response.error = ethErrors.rpc.server({
code: -32031
})
// custom Ethereum Provider errors require a valid code and message
// valid codes are integers i such that: 1000 <= i <= 4999
response.error = ethErrors.provider.custom({
code: 1001, message: 'foo'
})
// this is useful for ensuring your errors are standardized
import { serializeError } from 'eth-rpc-errors'
// if the argument is not a valid error per any supported spec,
// it will be added as error.data.originalError
response.error = serializeError(maybeAnError)
// you can add a custom fallback error code and message if desired
const fallbackError = { code: 4999, message: 'My custom error.' }
response.error = serializeError(maybeAnError, fallbackError)
// Note: if the original error has a "message" property, it will take
// precedence over the fallback error's message
// the default fallback is:
{
code: -32603,
message: 'Internal JSON-RPC error.'
}
/**
* Classes
*/
import { EthereumRpcError, EthereumProviderError } from 'eth-rpc-errors'
/**
* getMessageFromCode and errorCodes
*/
import { getMessageFromCode, errorCodes } from 'eth-rpc-errors'
// get the default message string for the given code, or a fallback message if
// no message exists for the given code
const message1 = getMessageFromCode(someCode)
// you can specify your own fallback message
const message2 = getMessageFromCode(someCode, myFallback)
// it can be anything, use at your own peril
const message3 = getMessageFromCode(someCode, null)
// {
// rpc: { [errorName]: code, ... },
// provider: { [errorName]: code, ... },
// }
const code1 = errorCodes.rpc.parse
const code2 = errorCodes.provider.userRejectedRequest
// all codes in errorCodes have default messages
const message4 = getMessageFromCode(code1)
const message5 = getMessageFromCode(code2)
MIT