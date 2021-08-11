Ethereum RPC errors, including for Ethereum JSON RPC and Ethereum Provider, and making unknown errors compliant with either spec.

Basic Usage

In TypeScript or JavaScript:

import { ethErrors } from 'eth-rpc-errors' throw ethErrors.provider.unauthorized() throw ethErrors.provider.unauthorized( 'my custom message' )

Supported Errors

Usage

Installation: npm install eth-rpc-errors or yarn add eth-rpc-errors

import or require as normal (no default export).

The package is implemented in TypeScript, and all exports are typed.

Running tests

yarn test

Errors API

import { ethErrors } from 'eth-rpc-errors' response.error = ethErrors.rpc.methodNotFound({ message : optionalCustomMessage, data : optionalData }) response.error = ethErrors.provider.unauthorized({ message : optionalCustomMessage, data : optionalData }) response.error = ethErrors.provider.unauthorized(customMessage) response.error = ethErrors.provider.unauthorized() response.error = ethErrors.provider.unauthorized({}) response.error = ethErrors.rpc.server({ code : -32031 }) response.error = ethErrors.provider.custom({ code : 1001 , message : 'foo' })

Parsing Unknown Errors

import { serializeError } from 'eth-rpc-errors' response.error = serializeError(maybeAnError) const fallbackError = { code : 4999 , message : 'My custom error.' } response.error = serializeError(maybeAnError, fallbackError) { code : -32603 , message : 'Internal JSON-RPC error.' }

Other Exports

import { EthereumRpcError, EthereumProviderError } from 'eth-rpc-errors' import { getMessageFromCode, errorCodes } from 'eth-rpc-errors' const message1 = getMessageFromCode(someCode) const message2 = getMessageFromCode(someCode, myFallback) const message3 = getMessageFromCode(someCode, null ) const code1 = errorCodes.rpc.parse const code2 = errorCodes.provider.userRejectedRequest const message4 = getMessageFromCode(code1) const message5 = getMessageFromCode(code2)

License

MIT