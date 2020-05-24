Get the revert reason from a tx hash on Ethereum

Install

npm install eth-revert-reason

Notes

For now, this works consistently with the Infura and Alchemy providers. Any other providers that you pass in may not work. There are rare cases where a revert reason may be 'x' from the context of one block but it will be 'y' from the context of another block. This may cause inconsistencies. This package relies on the ethers.js default provider. This provider may be subject to rate limits or inconsistencies. For consistent results, please pass in your own provider. Alchemy's provider v2 uses Geth.

Getting started

const getRevertReason = require ( 'eth-revert-reason' ) console .log( await getRevertReason( '0xf212cc42d0eded75041225d71da6c3a8348bdb9102f2b73434b480419d31d69a' )) console .log( await getRevertReason( '0x640d2e0d1f4cff9b6e273458216451efb0dc08ebc13c30f6c88d48be7b35872a' , 'goerli' )) console .log( await getRevertReason( '0x95ac5a6a1752ccac9647eb21ef8614ca2d3e40a5dbb99914adf87690fb1e6ccf' )) console .log( await getRevertReason( '0x02b8f8a00a0c0e9dcf60ddebd37ea305483fb30fd61233a505b73036408cae75' )) let txHash = '0x6ea1798a2d0d21db18d6e45ca00f230160b05f172f6022aa138a0b605831d740' let network = 'mainnet' let blockNumber = 9892243 let provider = getAlchemyProvider(network) console .log( await getRevertReason(txHash, network, blockNumber, provider))

Future work

The following features will be added over time:

A better way to determine whether or not a node is full-archive. A better way to determine whether or not a node exposes Parity trace methods. Reduce the number of calls made by the provider. Use raw RPC calls instead of a library Will require unwrapping the provider from the library if provider is still a parameter Note: this would still require using the ethers default provider



Test

npm test

License

MIT