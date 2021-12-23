Seamlessly connect to HTTP, WebSocket, IPC and Injected RPC transports in Node and the Browser!
npm install eth-provider --save
const provider = require('eth-provider')
const web3 = new Web3(provider())
const provider = require('eth-provider')
const web3 = new Web3(provider('wss://rinkeby.infura.io/ws/v3/${INFURA_ID}))
['injected', 'wss://rinkeby.infura.io/ws/v3/${INFURA_ID}'] will first try to discover injected providers and if unsuccessful connect to the Infura endpoint
const provider = require('eth-provider')
const web3 = new Web3(provider(['injected', 'wss://rinkeby.infura.io/ws/v3/${INFURA_ID}']))
'direct' preset, or by passing custom IPC paths
const provider = require('eth-provider')
const web3 = new Web3(provider('direct'))
injected - Discover providers injected by environment, usually by the browser or a browser extension
['injected']
frame - Connect to Frame running on the user's device
['ws://127.0.0.1:1248', 'http://127.0.0.1:1248']
direct - Connect to local Ethereum nodes running on the user's device
['ws://127.0.0.1:8546', 'http://127.0.0.1:8545']
[/* Default IPC paths for platform */, 'ws://127.0.0.1:8546', 'http://127.0.0.1:8545']
infura - Connect to Mainnet Infura
['wss://mainnet.infura.io/ws/v3/${infuraId}', 'https://mainnet.infura.io/v3/${infuraId}']
alchemy - Connect to Mainnet Alchemy
['wss://eth-mainnet.ws.alchemyapi.io/v2/${alchemyId}', 'https://eth-mainnet.alchemyapi.io/v2/${alchemyId}']
View all possible presets here
If you do not pass any targets, eth-provider will use default targets
['injected', 'frame'] in the Browser and
['frame', 'direct'] in Node and Electron.
When creating the provider you can also pass an options object
infuraId - Your projects Infura ID
alchemyId - Your projects Alchemy ID
origin - Used when connecting from outside of a browser env to declare the identity of your connection to interfaces like Frame (this currently doesn't work with HTTP connections)
provider('infura', { infuraId: '123abc' }) or
provider({ origin: 'DappName', infuraId: '123abc' })
The origin setting will only be applied when a dapp is connecting to from outside of a browser env.