eth-phishing-detect

by MetaMask
1.1.15 (see all)

Utility for detecting phishing domains targeting Ethereum users

Overview

2.7K

GitHub Stars

406

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

235

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

eth-phishing-detect

Utility for detecting phishing domains targeting Ethereum users.

For checking why a given domain was blocked, try our interactive page here

Blocking Policy

We are constantly evolving the ideal policy that guides this list, but a few clearly defined rules have emerged. We will be quick and decisive to block websites that:

  • Impersonate other known and established sites.
  • Use their interfaces to collect user signing keys (especially cryptocurrency keys) and send them back to home servers.

There are other grounds for blocking, and we will ultimately do our best to keep our users safe.

basic usage

const checkForPhishing = require('eth-phishing-detect')

const value = checkForPhishing('etherclassicwallet.com')
console.log(value) // true

advanced usage

const PhishingDetector = require('eth-phishing-detect/src/detector')

const detector = new PhishingDetector({ whitelist, blacklist, fuzzylist, tolerance })
const value = detector.check('etherclassicwallet.com')
console.log(value)
/*
{
  type: "blacklist",
  result: true,
}
*/

