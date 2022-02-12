Utility for detecting phishing domains targeting Ethereum users.
For checking why a given domain was blocked, try our interactive page here
We are constantly evolving the ideal policy that guides this list, but a few clearly defined rules have emerged. We will be quick and decisive to block websites that:
There are other grounds for blocking, and we will ultimately do our best to keep our users safe.
const checkForPhishing = require('eth-phishing-detect')
const value = checkForPhishing('etherclassicwallet.com')
console.log(value) // true
const PhishingDetector = require('eth-phishing-detect/src/detector')
const detector = new PhishingDetector({ whitelist, blacklist, fuzzylist, tolerance })
const value = detector.check('etherclassicwallet.com')
console.log(value)
/*
{
type: "blacklist",
result: true,
}
*/