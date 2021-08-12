Eth Method Registry

A javascript library for getting Solidity method data from a four-byte method signature.

Currently uses the parity on-chain method registry, but eventually I am interested in adding various parallel methods, whatever works and returns a valid response!

Installation

With Node.js Installed:

yarn install eth-method-registry -S

Usage

const { MethodRegistry } = require ( 'eth-method-registry' ) const Eth = require ( 'ethjs' ) const provider = new Eth.HttpProvider( 'https://mainnet.infura.io/v3/YOUR-PROJECT-ID' ) const registry = new MethodRegistry({ provider }) registry.lookup( '0xa9059cbb' ) .then( ( result ) => { console .log(result) }) const sig = 'transferFrom(address,uint256)' const parsed = registry.parse(sig)

Development

The unit tests of this package run against Infura's v3 API. After cloning this repository, run cp .infurarc.template .infurarc and add your Infura project ID to the file.

Running Tests