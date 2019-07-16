A minimal ethereum javascript wallet.
LightWallet is a HD wallet that can store your private keys encrypted in the browser to allow you to run Ethereum dapps even if you're not running a local Ethereum node. It uses BIP32 and BIP39 to generate an HD tree of addresses from a randomly generated 12-word seed.
LightWallet is primarily intended to be a signing provider for the Hooked Web3 provider through the
keystore module. This allows you to have full control over your private keys while still connecting to a remote node to relay signed transactions. Moreover, the
txutils functions can be used to construct transactions when offline, for use in e.g. air-gapped coldwallet implementations.
The default BIP32 HD derivation path has been
m/0'/0'/0'/i, but any HD path can be chosen.
Please note that LightWallet has not been through a comprehensive security review at this point. It is still experimental software, intended for small amounts of Ether to be used for interacting with smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. Do not rely on it to store larger amounts of Ether yet.
npm install eth-lightwallet
The
eth-lightwallet package contains
dist/lightwallet.min.js that can be included in an HTML page:
<html>
<body>
<script src="lightwallet.min.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
The file
lightwallet.min.js exposes the global object
lightwallet to the browser which has the two main modules
lightwallet.keystore and
lightwallet.txutils.
Sample recommended usage with hooked web3 provider:
// the seed is stored encrypted by a user-defined password
var password = prompt('Enter password for encryption', 'password');
keyStore.createVault({
password: password,
// seedPhrase: seedPhrase, // Optionally provide a 12-word seed phrase
// salt: fixture.salt, // Optionally provide a salt.
// A unique salt will be generated otherwise.
// hdPathString: hdPath // Optional custom HD Path String
}, function (err, ks) {
// Some methods will require providing the `pwDerivedKey`,
// Allowing you to only decrypt private keys on an as-needed basis.
// You can generate that value with this convenient method:
ks.keyFromPassword(password, function (err, pwDerivedKey) {
if (err) throw err;
// generate five new address/private key pairs
// the corresponding private keys are also encrypted
ks.generateNewAddress(pwDerivedKey, 5);
var addr = ks.getAddresses();
ks.passwordProvider = function (callback) {
var pw = prompt("Please enter password", "Password");
callback(null, pw);
};
// Now set ks as transaction_signer in the hooked web3 provider
// and you can start using web3 using the keys/addresses in ks!
});
});
Sample old-style usage with hooked web3 provider (still works, but less secure because uses fixed salts).
// generate a new BIP32 12-word seed
var secretSeed = lightwallet.keystore.generateRandomSeed();
// the seed is stored encrypted by a user-defined password
var password = prompt('Enter password for encryption', 'password');
lightwallet.keystore.deriveKeyFromPassword(password, function (err, pwDerivedKey) {
var ks = new lightwallet.keystore(secretSeed, pwDerivedKey);
// generate five new address/private key pairs
// the corresponding private keys are also encrypted
ks.generateNewAddress(pwDerivedKey, 5);
var addr = ks.getAddresses();
// Create a custom passwordProvider to prompt the user to enter their
// password whenever the hooked web3 provider issues a sendTransaction
// call.
ks.passwordProvider = function (callback) {
var pw = prompt("Please enter password", "Password");
callback(null, pw);
};
// Now set ks as transaction_signer in the hooked web3 provider
// and you can start using web3 using the keys/addresses in ks!
});
keystore Function definitions
These are the interface functions for the keystore object. The keystore object holds a 12-word seed according to BIP39 spec. From this seed you can generate addresses and private keys, and use the private keys to sign transactions.
Note: Addresses and RLP encoded data are in the form of hex-strings. Hex-strings start with
0x.
keystore.createVault(options, callback)
This is the interface to create a new lightwallet keystore.
BIP39 compliant HD Path String. Previously the default has been
m/0'/0'/0', another popular one is the BIP44 path string
m/44'/60'/0'/0.
keystore.keyFromPassword(password, callback)
This instance method uses any internally-configured salt to return the appropriate
pwDerivedKey.
Takes the user's password as input and generates a symmetric key of type
Uint8Array that is used to encrypt/decrypt the keystore.
keystore.isDerivedKeyCorrect(pwDerivedKey)
Returns
true if the derived key can decrypt the seed, and returns
false otherwise.
keystore.generateRandomSeed([extraEntropy])
Generates a string consisting of a random 12-word seed and returns it. If the optional argument string
extraEntropy is present the random data from the Javascript RNG will be concatenated with
extraEntropy and then hashed to produce the final seed. The string
extraEntropy can be something like entropy from mouse movements or keyboard presses, or a string representing dice throws.
keystore.isSeedValid(seed)
Checks if
seed is a valid 12-word seed according to the BIP39 specification.
keystore.generateNewAddress(pwDerivedKey, [num])
Allows the vault to generate additional internal address/private key pairs.
The simplest usage is
ks.generateNewAddress(pwDerivedKey).
Generates
num new address/private key pairs (defaults to 1) in the keystore from the seed phrase, which will be returned with calls to
ks.getAddresses().
keystore.deserialize(serialized_keystore)
Takes a serialized keystore string
serialized_keystore and returns a new keystore object.
keystore.serialize()
Serializes the current keystore object into a JSON-encoded string and returns that string.
keystore.getAddresses()
Returns a list of hex-string addresses currently stored in the keystore.
keystore.getSeed(pwDerivedKey)
Given the pwDerivedKey, decrypts and returns the users 12-word seed.
keystore.exportPrivateKey(address, pwDerivedKey)
Given the derived key, decrypts and returns the private key corresponding to
address. This should be done sparingly as the recommended practice is for the
keystore to sign transactions using
signing.signTx, so there is normally no need to export private keys.
upgrade Function definitions
keystore.upgradeOldSerialized(oldSerialized, password, callback)
Takes a serialized keystore in an old format and a password. The callback takes the upgraded serialized keystore as its second argument.
signing Function definitions
signing.signTx(keystore, pwDerivedKey, rawTx, signingAddress, hdPathString)
Signs a transaction with the private key corresponding to
signingAddress.
keystore: An instance of the keystore with which to sign the TX with.
pwDerivedKey: the users password derived key (Uint8Array)
rawTx: Hex-string defining an RLP-encoded raw transaction.
signingAddress: hex-string defining the address to send the transaction from.
hdPathString: (Optional) A path at which to create the encryption keys.
Hex-string corresponding to the RLP-encoded raw transaction.
signing.signMsg(keystore, pwDerivedKey, rawMsg, signingAddress, hdPathString)
Creates and signs a sha3 hash of a message with the private key corresponding to
signingAddress.
keystore: An instance of the keystore with which to sign the TX with.
pwDerivedKey: the users password derived key (Uint8Array)
rawMsg: Message to be signed
signingAddress: hex-string defining the address corresponding to the signing private key.
hdPathString: (Optional) A path at which to create the encryption keys.
Signed hash as signature object with v, r and s values.
signing.signMsgHash(keystore, pwDerivedKey, msgHash, signingAddress, hdPathString)
Signs a sha3 message hash with the private key corresponding to
signingAddress.
keystore: An instance of the keystore with which to sign the TX with.
pwDerivedKey: the users password derived key (Uint8Array)
msgHash: SHA3 hash to be signed
signingAddress: hex-string defining the address corresponding to the signing private key.
hdPathString: (Optional) A path at which to create the encryption keys.
Signed hash as signature object with v, r and s values.
signing.concatSig(signature)
Concatenates signature object to return signature as hex-string in the same format as
eth_sign does.
signature: Signature object as returned from
signMsg or `
signMsgHash.
Concatenated signature object as hex-string.
signing.recoverAddress(rawMsg, v, r, s)
Recovers the signing address from the message
rawMsg and the signature
v, r, s.
encryption Function definitions
encryption.multiEncryptString(keystore, pwDerivedKey, msg, myAddress, theirPubKeyArray)
NOTE: The format of encrypted messages has not been finalized and may change at any time, so only use this for ephemeral messages that do not need to be stored encrypted for a long time.
Encrypts the string
msg with a randomly generated symmetric key, then encrypts that symmetric key assymetrically to each of the pubkeys in
theirPubKeyArray. The encrypted message can then be read only by sender and the holders of the private keys corresponding to the public keys in
theirPubKeyArray. The returned object has the following form, where nonces and ciphertexts are encoded in base64:
{ version: 1,
asymAlg: 'curve25519-xsalsa20-poly1305',
symAlg: 'xsalsa20-poly1305',
symNonce: 'SLmxcH3/CPMCCJ7orkI7iSjetRlMmzQH',
symEncMessage: 'iN4+/b5InlsVo5Bc7GTmaBh8SgWV8OBMHKHMVf7aq5O9eqwnIzVXeX4yzUWbw2w=',
encryptedSymKey:
[ { nonce: 'qcNCtKqiooYLlRuIrNlNVtF8zftoT5Cb',
ciphertext: 'L8c12EJsFYM1K7udgHDRrdHhQ7ng+VMkzOdVFTjWu0jmUzpehFeqyoEyg8cROBmm' },
{ nonce: 'puD2x3wmQKu3OIyxgJq2kG2Hz01+dxXs',
ciphertext: 'gLYtYpJbeFKXL/WAK0hyyGEelaL5Ddq9BU3249+hdZZ7xgTAZVL8tw+fIVcvpgaZ' },
{ nonce: '1g8VbftPnjc+1NG3zCGwZS8KO73yjucu',
ciphertext: 'pftERJOPDV2dfP+C2vOwPWT43Q89V74Nfu1arNQeTMphSHqVuUXItbyCMizISTxG' },
{ nonce: 'KAH+cCxbFGSDjHDOBzDhMboQdFWepvBw',
ciphertext: 'XWmmBmxLEyLTUmUBiWy2wDqedubsa0KTcufhKM7YfJn/eHWhDDptMxYDvaKisFmn' } ] }
Note that no padding is applied to
msg, so it's possible to deduce the length of the string
msg from the ciphertext. If you don't want this information to be known, please apply padding to
msg before calling this function.
encryption.multiDecryptString(keystore, pwDerivedKey, encMsg, theirPubKey, myAddress)
Decrypt a message
encMsg created with the function
multiEncryptString(). If successful, returns the original message
string. If not successful, returns
false.
encryption.addressToPublicEncKey(keystore, pwDerivedKey, address)
Gets the public encryption key corresponding to the private key of
address in the
keystore.
txutils Function definitions
These are the interface functions for the
txutils module. These functions will create RLP encoded raw unsigned transactions which can be signed using the
keystore.signTx() command.
txutils.createContractTx(fromAddress, txObject)
Using the data in
txObject, creates an RLP-encoded transaction that will create the contract with compiled bytecode defined by
txObject.data. Also computes the address of the created contract.
fromAddress: Address to send the transaction from
txObject.gasLimit: Gas limit
txObject.gasPrice: Gas price
txObject.value: Endowment (optional)
txObject.nonce: Nonce of
fromAddress
txObject.data: Compiled code of the contract
Object
obj with fields
obj.tx: RLP encoded transaction (hex string)
obj.addr: Address of the created contract
txutils.functionTx(abi, functionName, args, txObject)
Creates a transaction calling a function with name
functionName, with arguments
args conforming to
abi. The function is defined in a contract with address
txObject.to.
abi: Json-formatted ABI as returned from the
solc compiler
functionName: string with the function name
args: Array with the arguments to the function
txObject.to: Address of the contract
txObject.gasLimit: Gas limit
txObject.gasPrice: Gas price
txObject.value: Value to send
txObject.nonce: Nonce of sending address
RLP-encoded hex string defining the transaction.
txutils.valueTx(txObject)
Creates a transaction sending value to
txObject.to.
txObject.to: Address to send to
txObject.gasLimit: Gas limit
txObject.gasPrice: Gas price
txObject.value: Value to send
txObject.nonce: Nonce of sending address
RLP-encoded hex string defining the transaction.
See the file
example_usage.js for usage of
keystore and
txutils in node.
See the file
example_web.html for an example of how to use the LightWallet keystore together with the Hooked Web3 Provider in the browser.
Run all tests:
npm run test
npm run coverage
MIT License.