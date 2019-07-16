LightWallet

A minimal ethereum javascript wallet.

About

LightWallet is a HD wallet that can store your private keys encrypted in the browser to allow you to run Ethereum dapps even if you're not running a local Ethereum node. It uses BIP32 and BIP39 to generate an HD tree of addresses from a randomly generated 12-word seed.

LightWallet is primarily intended to be a signing provider for the Hooked Web3 provider through the keystore module. This allows you to have full control over your private keys while still connecting to a remote node to relay signed transactions. Moreover, the txutils functions can be used to construct transactions when offline, for use in e.g. air-gapped coldwallet implementations.

The default BIP32 HD derivation path has been m/0'/0'/0'/i , but any HD path can be chosen.

Security

Please note that LightWallet has not been through a comprehensive security review at this point. It is still experimental software, intended for small amounts of Ether to be used for interacting with smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. Do not rely on it to store larger amounts of Ether yet.

Get Started

npm install eth-lightwallet

The eth-lightwallet package contains dist/lightwallet.min.js that can be included in an HTML page:

< html > < body > < script src = "lightwallet.min.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

The file lightwallet.min.js exposes the global object lightwallet to the browser which has the two main modules lightwallet.keystore and lightwallet.txutils .

Sample recommended usage with hooked web3 provider:

var password = prompt( 'Enter password for encryption' , 'password' ); keyStore.createVault({ password : password, }, function ( err, ks ) { ks.keyFromPassword(password, function ( err, pwDerivedKey ) { if (err) throw err; ks.generateNewAddress(pwDerivedKey, 5 ); var addr = ks.getAddresses(); ks.passwordProvider = function ( callback ) { var pw = prompt( "Please enter password" , "Password" ); callback( null , pw); }; }); });

Sample old-style usage with hooked web3 provider (still works, but less secure because uses fixed salts).

var secretSeed = lightwallet.keystore.generateRandomSeed(); var password = prompt( 'Enter password for encryption' , 'password' ); lightwallet.keystore.deriveKeyFromPassword(password, function ( err, pwDerivedKey ) { var ks = new lightwallet.keystore(secretSeed, pwDerivedKey); ks.generateNewAddress(pwDerivedKey, 5 ); var addr = ks.getAddresses(); ks.passwordProvider = function ( callback ) { var pw = prompt( "Please enter password" , "Password" ); callback( null , pw); }; });

keystore Function definitions

These are the interface functions for the keystore object. The keystore object holds a 12-word seed according to BIP39 spec. From this seed you can generate addresses and private keys, and use the private keys to sign transactions.

Note: Addresses and RLP encoded data are in the form of hex-strings. Hex-strings start with 0x .

This is the interface to create a new lightwallet keystore.

Options

password: (mandatory) A string used to encrypt the vault when serialized.

seedPhrase: (mandatory) A twelve-word mnemonic used to generate all accounts.

salt: (optional) The user may supply the salt used to encrypt & decrypt the vault, otherwise a random salt will be generated.

hdPathString (mandatory): The user must provide a BIP39 compliant HD Path String. Previously the default has been m/0'/0'/0' , another popular one is the BIP44 path string m/44'/60'/0'/0 .

This instance method uses any internally-configured salt to return the appropriate pwDerivedKey .

Takes the user's password as input and generates a symmetric key of type Uint8Array that is used to encrypt/decrypt the keystore.

Returns true if the derived key can decrypt the seed, and returns false otherwise.

Generates a string consisting of a random 12-word seed and returns it. If the optional argument string extraEntropy is present the random data from the Javascript RNG will be concatenated with extraEntropy and then hashed to produce the final seed. The string extraEntropy can be something like entropy from mouse movements or keyboard presses, or a string representing dice throws.

Checks if seed is a valid 12-word seed according to the BIP39 specification.

Allows the vault to generate additional internal address/private key pairs.

The simplest usage is ks.generateNewAddress(pwDerivedKey) .

Generates num new address/private key pairs (defaults to 1) in the keystore from the seed phrase, which will be returned with calls to ks.getAddresses() .

Takes a serialized keystore string serialized_keystore and returns a new keystore object.

Serializes the current keystore object into a JSON-encoded string and returns that string.

Returns a list of hex-string addresses currently stored in the keystore.

Given the pwDerivedKey, decrypts and returns the users 12-word seed.

Given the derived key, decrypts and returns the private key corresponding to address . This should be done sparingly as the recommended practice is for the keystore to sign transactions using signing.signTx , so there is normally no need to export private keys.

upgrade Function definitions

Takes a serialized keystore in an old format and a password. The callback takes the upgraded serialized keystore as its second argument.

signing Function definitions

Signs a transaction with the private key corresponding to signingAddress .

Inputs

keystore : An instance of the keystore with which to sign the TX with.

: An instance of the keystore with which to sign the TX with. pwDerivedKey : the users password derived key (Uint8Array)

: the users password derived key (Uint8Array) rawTx : Hex-string defining an RLP-encoded raw transaction.

: Hex-string defining an RLP-encoded raw transaction. signingAddress : hex-string defining the address to send the transaction from.

: hex-string defining the address to send the transaction from. hdPathString : (Optional) A path at which to create the encryption keys.

Return value

Hex-string corresponding to the RLP-encoded raw transaction.

Creates and signs a sha3 hash of a message with the private key corresponding to signingAddress .

Inputs

keystore : An instance of the keystore with which to sign the TX with.

: An instance of the keystore with which to sign the TX with. pwDerivedKey : the users password derived key (Uint8Array)

: the users password derived key (Uint8Array) rawMsg : Message to be signed

: Message to be signed signingAddress : hex-string defining the address corresponding to the signing private key.

: hex-string defining the address corresponding to the signing private key. hdPathString : (Optional) A path at which to create the encryption keys.

Return value

Signed hash as signature object with v, r and s values.

Signs a sha3 message hash with the private key corresponding to signingAddress .

Inputs

keystore : An instance of the keystore with which to sign the TX with.

: An instance of the keystore with which to sign the TX with. pwDerivedKey : the users password derived key (Uint8Array)

: the users password derived key (Uint8Array) msgHash : SHA3 hash to be signed

: SHA3 hash to be signed signingAddress : hex-string defining the address corresponding to the signing private key.

: hex-string defining the address corresponding to the signing private key. hdPathString : (Optional) A path at which to create the encryption keys.

Return value

Signed hash as signature object with v, r and s values.

Concatenates signature object to return signature as hex-string in the same format as eth_sign does.

Inputs

signature : Signature object as returned from signMsg or ` signMsgHash .

Return value

Concatenated signature object as hex-string.

Recovers the signing address from the message rawMsg and the signature v, r, s .

encryption Function definitions

NOTE: The format of encrypted messages has not been finalized and may change at any time, so only use this for ephemeral messages that do not need to be stored encrypted for a long time.

Encrypts the string msg with a randomly generated symmetric key, then encrypts that symmetric key assymetrically to each of the pubkeys in theirPubKeyArray . The encrypted message can then be read only by sender and the holders of the private keys corresponding to the public keys in theirPubKeyArray . The returned object has the following form, where nonces and ciphertexts are encoded in base64:

{ version : 1 , asymAlg : 'curve25519-xsalsa20-poly1305' , symAlg : 'xsalsa20-poly1305' , symNonce : 'SLmxcH3/CPMCCJ7orkI7iSjetRlMmzQH' , symEncMessage : 'iN4+/b5InlsVo5Bc7GTmaBh8SgWV8OBMHKHMVf7aq5O9eqwnIzVXeX4yzUWbw2w=' , encryptedSymKey : [ { nonce : 'qcNCtKqiooYLlRuIrNlNVtF8zftoT5Cb' , ciphertext : 'L8c12EJsFYM1K7udgHDRrdHhQ7ng+VMkzOdVFTjWu0jmUzpehFeqyoEyg8cROBmm' }, { nonce : 'puD2x3wmQKu3OIyxgJq2kG2Hz01+dxXs' , ciphertext : 'gLYtYpJbeFKXL/WAK0hyyGEelaL5Ddq9BU3249+hdZZ7xgTAZVL8tw+fIVcvpgaZ' }, { nonce : '1g8VbftPnjc+1NG3zCGwZS8KO73yjucu' , ciphertext : 'pftERJOPDV2dfP+C2vOwPWT43Q89V74Nfu1arNQeTMphSHqVuUXItbyCMizISTxG' }, { nonce : 'KAH+cCxbFGSDjHDOBzDhMboQdFWepvBw' , ciphertext : 'XWmmBmxLEyLTUmUBiWy2wDqedubsa0KTcufhKM7YfJn/eHWhDDptMxYDvaKisFmn' } ] }

Note that no padding is applied to msg , so it's possible to deduce the length of the string msg from the ciphertext. If you don't want this information to be known, please apply padding to msg before calling this function.

Decrypt a message encMsg created with the function multiEncryptString() . If successful, returns the original message string. If not successful, returns false .

Gets the public encryption key corresponding to the private key of address in the keystore .

txutils Function definitions

These are the interface functions for the txutils module. These functions will create RLP encoded raw unsigned transactions which can be signed using the keystore.signTx() command.

Using the data in txObject , creates an RLP-encoded transaction that will create the contract with compiled bytecode defined by txObject.data . Also computes the address of the created contract.

Inputs

fromAddress : Address to send the transaction from

: Address to send the transaction from txObject.gasLimit : Gas limit

: Gas limit txObject.gasPrice : Gas price

: Gas price txObject.value : Endowment (optional)

: Endowment (optional) txObject.nonce : Nonce of fromAddress

: Nonce of txObject.data : Compiled code of the contract

Output

Object obj with fields

obj.tx : RLP encoded transaction (hex string)

: RLP encoded transaction (hex string) obj.addr : Address of the created contract

Creates a transaction calling a function with name functionName , with arguments args conforming to abi . The function is defined in a contract with address txObject.to .

Inputs

abi : Json-formatted ABI as returned from the solc compiler

: Json-formatted ABI as returned from the compiler functionName : string with the function name

: string with the function name args : Array with the arguments to the function

: Array with the arguments to the function txObject.to : Address of the contract

: Address of the contract txObject.gasLimit : Gas limit

: Gas limit txObject.gasPrice : Gas price

: Gas price txObject.value : Value to send

: Value to send txObject.nonce : Nonce of sending address

Output

RLP-encoded hex string defining the transaction.

Creates a transaction sending value to txObject.to .

Inputs

txObject.to : Address to send to

: Address to send to txObject.gasLimit : Gas limit

: Gas limit txObject.gasPrice : Gas price

: Gas price txObject.value : Value to send

: Value to send txObject.nonce : Nonce of sending address

Output

RLP-encoded hex string defining the transaction.

Examples

See the file example_usage.js for usage of keystore and txutils in node.

See the file example_web.html for an example of how to use the LightWallet keystore together with the Hooked Web3 Provider in the browser.

Tests

Run all tests:

npm run test npm run coverage

License

MIT License.