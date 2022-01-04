openbase logo
eth-keyring-controller

by MetaMask
6.2.1 (see all)

A module for managing groups of Ethereum accounts and using them.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

100

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

9

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Ethereum API

Readme

Eth Keyring Controller

A module for managing groups of Ethereum accounts called "Keyrings", defined originally for MetaMask's multiple-account-type feature.

To add new account types to a KeyringController, just make sure it follows The Keyring Class Protocol.

The KeyringController has three main responsibilities:

  • Initializing & using (signing with) groups of Ethereum accounts ("keyrings").
  • Keeping track of local nicknames for those individual accounts.
  • Providing password-encryption persisting & restoring of secret information.

Installation

yarn install eth-keyring-controller --save

Usage

const KeyringController = require('eth-keyring-controller');
const SimpleKeyring = require('eth-simple-keyring');

const keyringController = new KeyringController({
  keyringTypes: [SimpleKeyring], // optional array of types to support.
  initState: initState.KeyringController, // Last emitted persisted state.
  encryptor: {
    // An optional object for defining encryption schemes:
    // Defaults to Browser-native SubtleCrypto.
    encrypt(password, object) {
      return new Promise('encrypted!');
    },
    decrypt(password, encryptedString) {
      return new Promise({ foo: 'bar' });
    },
  },
});

// The KeyringController is also an event emitter:
this.keyringController.on('newAccount', (address) => {
  console.log(`New account created: ${address}`);
});
this.keyringController.on('removedAccount', handleThat);

Methods

Currently the methods are heavily commented in the source code, so it's the best place to look until we aggregate it here as well.

Contributing

Setup

  • Install Node.js version 12
    • If you are using nvm (recommended) running nvm use will automatically choose the right node version for you.
  • Install Yarn v1
  • Run yarn setup to install dependencies and run any requried post-install scripts
    • Warning: Do not use the yarn / yarn install command directly. Use yarn setup instead. The normal install command will skip required post-install scripts, leaving your development environment in an invalid state.

Testing and Linting

Run yarn test to run the tests once.

Run yarn lint to run the linter, or run yarn lint:fix to run the linter and fix any automatically fixable issues.

