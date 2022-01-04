Eth Keyring Controller

A module for managing groups of Ethereum accounts called "Keyrings", defined originally for MetaMask's multiple-account-type feature.

To add new account types to a KeyringController , just make sure it follows The Keyring Class Protocol.

The KeyringController has three main responsibilities:

Initializing & using (signing with) groups of Ethereum accounts ("keyrings").

Keeping track of local nicknames for those individual accounts.

Providing password-encryption persisting & restoring of secret information.

Installation

yarn install eth-keyring-controller --save

Usage

const KeyringController = require ( 'eth-keyring-controller' ); const SimpleKeyring = require ( 'eth-simple-keyring' ); const keyringController = new KeyringController({ keyringTypes : [SimpleKeyring], initState : initState.KeyringController, encryptor : { encrypt(password, object) { return new Promise ( 'encrypted!' ); }, decrypt(password, encryptedString) { return new Promise ({ foo : 'bar' }); }, }, }); this .keyringController.on( 'newAccount' , (address) => { console .log( `New account created: ${address} ` ); }); this .keyringController.on( 'removedAccount' , handleThat);

Methods

Currently the methods are heavily commented in the source code, so it's the best place to look until we aggregate it here as well.

Contributing

Setup

Install Node.js version 12 If you are using nvm (recommended) running nvm use will automatically choose the right node version for you.

Install Yarn v1

Run yarn setup to install dependencies and run any requried post-install scripts Warning: Do not use the yarn / yarn install command directly. Use yarn setup instead. The normal install command will skip required post-install scripts, leaving your development environment in an invalid state.

Testing and Linting

Run yarn test to run the tests once.