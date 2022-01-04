A module for managing groups of Ethereum accounts called "Keyrings", defined originally for MetaMask's multiple-account-type feature.
To add new account types to a
KeyringController, just make sure it follows The Keyring Class Protocol.
The KeyringController has three main responsibilities:
yarn install eth-keyring-controller --save
const KeyringController = require('eth-keyring-controller');
const SimpleKeyring = require('eth-simple-keyring');
const keyringController = new KeyringController({
keyringTypes: [SimpleKeyring], // optional array of types to support.
initState: initState.KeyringController, // Last emitted persisted state.
encryptor: {
// An optional object for defining encryption schemes:
// Defaults to Browser-native SubtleCrypto.
encrypt(password, object) {
return new Promise('encrypted!');
},
decrypt(password, encryptedString) {
return new Promise({ foo: 'bar' });
},
},
});
// The KeyringController is also an event emitter:
this.keyringController.on('newAccount', (address) => {
console.log(`New account created: ${address}`);
});
this.keyringController.on('removedAccount', handleThat);
Currently the methods are heavily commented in the source code, so it's the best place to look until we aggregate it here as well.
nvm use will automatically choose the right node version for you.
yarn setup to install dependencies and run any requried post-install scripts
yarn /
yarn install command directly. Use
yarn setup instead. The normal install command will skip required post-install scripts, leaving your development environment in an invalid state.
Run
yarn test to run the tests once.
Run
yarn lint to run the linter, or run
yarn lint:fix to run the linter and fix any automatically fixable issues.