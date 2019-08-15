Features:

Lightweight, works in Node.js and browsers

Supports custom-generated mnemonics

Batch-generate addresses in iterations

Sign transactions and data

Recover signer public key

Comprehensive test coverage

Installation

npm install eth-hd-wallet

Or if using Yarn (we recommend this):

yarn add eth-hd-wallet

API

(static) fromMnemonic(): Generate wallet from mnemonic

const { generateMnemonic, EthHdWallet } = require ( 'eth-hd-wallet' ) const wallet = EthHdWallet.fromMnemonic(generateMnemonic()) console .log( wallet instanceof EthHdWallet ); * /

generateAddresses(): Generating addresses

console .log( wallet.generateAddresses( 2 ) )

discardAddresses(): Discarding addresses

wallet.generateAddresses( 5 ) console .log( wallet.discardAddresses( 2 ) )

Note: the next time you run generateAddresses() it will again generate those discarded addresses.

getAddresses(): Get all generated addresses

wallet.generateAddresses( 2 ) wallet.generateAddresses( 3 ) console .log( wallet.getAddresses() )

hasAddress(): Check if given address exists in current list of generated addresses

wallet.generateAddresses( 2 ) wallet.generateAddresses( 3 ) wallet.hasAddress( '0x1efd1a012a3ab2b3424c2023246d8c834bf58723' ) wallet.hasAddress( '0x26042cb13cc4140a281c0fcc7464074c5e9fd0b4' )

getAddressCount(): Get no. of addresses

wallet.generateAddresses( 2 ) wallet.generateAddresses( 3 ) console .log( wallet.getAddressCount() )

signTransaction(): Sign a transaction

const rawTx = wallet.signTransaction({ from : '0x...' , to : '0x...' , value : 200000000000000000 , nonce : 0x0 , gasPrice : 50000000000 , gasLimit : 21000 , chainId : 1 }) console .log( rawTx ) web3.eth.sendRawTransaction(rawTx, (err) => { ... })

sign(): Sign data

const signature = wallet.sign({ address : '0x...' , data : '...' }) console .log( signature )

recoverSignerPublicKey(): Recover public key (address) of signer

const address = '0x...' const data = '...' const signature = wallet.sign({ address, data }) const publicKey = wallet.recoverSignerPublicKey({ signature, data }) console .log( publicKey )

getPrivateKey(): Get private key of address

const [ address ] = wallet.generateAddresses( 1 ) const privateKey = wallet.getPrivateKey(address) console .log( privateKey.toString( 'hex' ) )

Developing

Ensure you have geth installed and available in your PATH .

To run tests: yarn test

Tests with coverage: yarn test:coverage

Tests with watcher: yarn test:watch

Linter: yarn lint

Build dist/ : yarn build

Note: If you've never installed geth before then make sure you run geth makedag 0 ~/.ethash to generate the DAG needed for mining, otherwise the tests will timeout.

License

MIT - see LICENSE.md