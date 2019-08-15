Features:
npm install eth-hd-wallet
Or if using Yarn (we recommend this):
yarn add eth-hd-wallet
(static) fromMnemonic(): Generate wallet from mnemonic
const { generateMnemonic, EthHdWallet } = require('eth-hd-wallet')
const wallet = EthHdWallet.fromMnemonic(generateMnemonic())
console.log( wallet instanceof EthHdWallet ); /* true */
*/
generateAddresses(): Generating addresses
// generate 2 addresses
console.log( wallet.generateAddresses(2) )
/*
[
'0xd7c0cd9e7d2701c710d64fc492c7086679bdf7b4',
'0x1acfb961c5a8268eac8e09d6241a26cbeff42241',
]
*/
discardAddresses(): Discarding addresses
// generate 5 addresses
wallet.generateAddresses(5)
// discard the last 2 (leaving just the first 3)
console.log( wallet.discardAddresses(2) )
/*
[
'0xd7c0cd9e7d2701c710d64fc492c7086679bdf7b4',
'0x1acfb961c5a8268eac8e09d6241a26cbeff42241',
]
*/
Note: the next time you run
generateAddresses() it will again generate
those discarded addresses.
getAddresses(): Get all generated addresses
wallet.generateAddresses(2)
wallet.generateAddresses(3)
// get all addresses
console.log( wallet.getAddresses() )
/*
[
'0xd7c0cd9e7d2701c710d64fc492c7086679bdf7b4',
'0x1acfb961c5a8268eac8e09d6241a26cbeff42241',
'0xabc2bca51709b8615147352c62420f547a63a00c',
'0x26042cb13cc4140a281c0fcc7464074c5e9fd0b4',
'0x5d0d1a012a3ab2b3424c2023246d8c834bf599d9'
]
*/
hasAddress(): Check if given address exists in current list of generated addresses
wallet.generateAddresses(2)
wallet.generateAddresses(3)
/*
[
'0xd7c0cd9e7d2701c710d64fc492c7086679bdf7b4',
'0x1acfb961c5a8268eac8e09d6241a26cbeff42241',
'0xabc2bca51709b8615147352c62420f547a63a00c',
'0x26042cb13cc4140a281c0fcc7464074c5e9fd0b4',
'0x5d0d1a012a3ab2b3424c2023246d8c834bf599d9'
]
*/
wallet.hasAddress('0x1efd1a012a3ab2b3424c2023246d8c834bf58723') /* false */
wallet.hasAddress('0x26042cb13cc4140a281c0fcc7464074c5e9fd0b4') /* true */
getAddressCount(): Get no. of addresses
wallet.generateAddresses(2)
wallet.generateAddresses(3)
console.log( wallet.getAddressCount() ) /* 5 */
signTransaction(): Sign a transaction
const rawTx = wallet.signTransaction({
from: '0x...',
to: '0x...',
value: 200000000000000000,
nonce: 0x0,
gasPrice: 50000000000,
gasLimit: 21000,
chainId: 1 /* see https://github.com/ethereum/EIPs/blob/master/EIPS/eip-155.md */
})
console.log( rawTx ) /* "0x...." */
web3.eth.sendRawTransaction(rawTx, (err) => { ... })
sign(): Sign data
const signature = wallet.sign({
address: '0x...',
data: '...'
})
console.log( signature ) /* "0x...." */
recoverSignerPublicKey(): Recover public key (address) of signer
const address = '0x...'
const data = '...'
const signature = wallet.sign({ address, data })
const publicKey = wallet.recoverSignerPublicKey({ signature, data })
console.log( publicKey ) /* will be same as "address" */
getPrivateKey(): Get private key of address
const [ address ] = wallet.generateAddresses(1)
const privateKey = wallet.getPrivateKey(address)
console.log( privateKey.toString('hex') ) /* "123FA..." */
Ensure you have geth installed and
available in your
PATH.
yarn test
yarn test:coverage
yarn test:watch
yarn lint
dist/:
yarn build
Note: If you've never installed
geth before then make
sure you run
geth makedag 0 ~/.ethash to generate the DAG needed for mining,
otherwise the tests will timeout.
Inspired by code from the following great projects:
MIT - see LICENSE.md