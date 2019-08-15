openbase logo
eth-hd-wallet

by meth
0.5.1 (see all)

Lightweight Ethereum HD wallet implementation according to BIP44, production-ready.

Readme

eth-hd-wallet

Build Status NPM module

Features:

  • Lightweight, works in Node.js and browsers
  • Supports custom-generated mnemonics
  • Batch-generate addresses in iterations
  • Sign transactions and data
  • Recover signer public key
  • Comprehensive test coverage

Installation

npm install eth-hd-wallet

Or if using Yarn (we recommend this):

yarn add eth-hd-wallet

API

(static) fromMnemonic(): Generate wallet from mnemonic

const { generateMnemonic, EthHdWallet } = require('eth-hd-wallet')

const wallet = EthHdWallet.fromMnemonic(generateMnemonic())

console.log( wallet instanceof EthHdWallet ); /* true */
*/

generateAddresses(): Generating addresses

// generate 2 addresses
console.log( wallet.generateAddresses(2) )

/*
[
  '0xd7c0cd9e7d2701c710d64fc492c7086679bdf7b4',
  '0x1acfb961c5a8268eac8e09d6241a26cbeff42241',
]
*/

discardAddresses(): Discarding addresses

// generate 5 addresses
wallet.generateAddresses(5)
// discard the last 2 (leaving just the first 3)
console.log( wallet.discardAddresses(2) )

/*
[
  '0xd7c0cd9e7d2701c710d64fc492c7086679bdf7b4',
  '0x1acfb961c5a8268eac8e09d6241a26cbeff42241',
]
*/

Note: the next time you run generateAddresses() it will again generate those discarded addresses.

getAddresses(): Get all generated addresses

wallet.generateAddresses(2)
wallet.generateAddresses(3)

// get all addresses
console.log( wallet.getAddresses() )

/*
[
  '0xd7c0cd9e7d2701c710d64fc492c7086679bdf7b4',
  '0x1acfb961c5a8268eac8e09d6241a26cbeff42241',
  '0xabc2bca51709b8615147352c62420f547a63a00c',
  '0x26042cb13cc4140a281c0fcc7464074c5e9fd0b4',
  '0x5d0d1a012a3ab2b3424c2023246d8c834bf599d9'
]
*/

hasAddress(): Check if given address exists in current list of generated addresses

wallet.generateAddresses(2)
wallet.generateAddresses(3)

/*
[
  '0xd7c0cd9e7d2701c710d64fc492c7086679bdf7b4',
  '0x1acfb961c5a8268eac8e09d6241a26cbeff42241',
  '0xabc2bca51709b8615147352c62420f547a63a00c',
  '0x26042cb13cc4140a281c0fcc7464074c5e9fd0b4',
  '0x5d0d1a012a3ab2b3424c2023246d8c834bf599d9'
]
*/

wallet.hasAddress('0x1efd1a012a3ab2b3424c2023246d8c834bf58723') /* false */
wallet.hasAddress('0x26042cb13cc4140a281c0fcc7464074c5e9fd0b4') /* true */

getAddressCount(): Get no. of addresses

wallet.generateAddresses(2)
wallet.generateAddresses(3)

console.log( wallet.getAddressCount() ) /* 5 */

signTransaction(): Sign a transaction

const rawTx = wallet.signTransaction({
  from: '0x...',
  to: '0x...',
  value: 200000000000000000,
  nonce: 0x0,
  gasPrice: 50000000000,
  gasLimit: 21000,
  chainId: 1 /* see https://github.com/ethereum/EIPs/blob/master/EIPS/eip-155.md */
})

console.log( rawTx ) /* "0x...." */

web3.eth.sendRawTransaction(rawTx, (err) => { ... })

sign(): Sign data

const signature = wallet.sign({
  address: '0x...',
  data: '...'
})

console.log( signature ) /* "0x...." */

recoverSignerPublicKey(): Recover public key (address) of signer

const address = '0x...'
const data = '...'

const signature = wallet.sign({ address, data })

const publicKey = wallet.recoverSignerPublicKey({ signature, data })

console.log( publicKey ) /* will be same as "address" */

getPrivateKey(): Get private key of address

const [ address ] = wallet.generateAddresses(1)

const privateKey = wallet.getPrivateKey(address)

console.log( privateKey.toString('hex') ) /* "123FA..." */

Developing

Ensure you have geth installed and available in your PATH.

  • To run tests: yarn test
  • Tests with coverage: yarn test:coverage
  • Tests with watcher: yarn test:watch
  • Linter: yarn lint
  • Build dist/: yarn build

Note: If you've never installed geth before then make sure you run geth makedag 0 ~/.ethash to generate the DAG needed for mining, otherwise the tests will timeout.

Acknowledgements

Inspired by code from the following great projects:

References

License

MIT - see LICENSE.md

