A Mocha reporter for Ethereum test suites:
npm install --save-dev eth-gas-reporter
/* truffle-config.js */
module.exports = {
networks: { ... },
mocha: {
reporter: 'eth-gas-reporter',
reporterOptions : { ... } // See options below
}
};
npm install --save-dev buidler-gas-reporter
/* buidler.config.js */
usePlugin('buidler-gas-reporter');
module.exports = {
networks: { ... },
gasReporter: { ... } // See options below
};
Other
This reporter should work with any build platform that uses Mocha and connects to an Ethereum client running as a separate process. There's more on advanced use cases here.
This reporter comes with a codechecks CI integration that displays a pull request's gas consumption changes relative to its target branch in the Github UI. It's like coveralls for gas. The codechecks service is free for open source and maintained by MakerDao engineer @krzkaczor.
⚠️ CoinMarketCap API change ⚠️
Beginning March 2020, CoinMarketCap requires an API key to access currency market
price data. The reporter uses an unprotected free tier key by default (10k reqs/mo). You can get
your own API key here and set it with the
coinmarketcap option.
In order to retrieve the gas price of a particular blockchain, you can configure the
token and
gasPriceApi (API key rate limit may apply).
NOTE: HardhatEVM and ganache-cli implement the Ethereum blockchain. To get accurate gas measurements for other chains you may need to run your tests against development clients developed specifically for those networks.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|currency
|String
|'EUR'
|National currency to represent gas costs in. Exchange rates loaded at runtime from the
coinmarketcap api. Available currency codes can be found here.
|coinmarketcap
|String
|(unprotected API key)
|API key to use when fetching current market price data. (Use this if you stop seeing price data)
|gasPrice
|Number
|(varies)
|Denominated in
gwei. Default is loaded at runtime from the
eth gas station api
|token
|String
|'ETH'
|The reference token for gas price
|gasPriceApi
|String
|Etherscan
|The API endpoint to retrieve the gas price. Find below other networks.
|outputFile
|String
|stdout
|File path to write report output to
|noColors
|Boolean
|false
|Suppress report color. Useful if you are printing to file b/c terminal colorization corrupts the text.
|onlyCalledMethods
|Boolean
|true
|Omit methods that are never called from report.
|rst
|Boolean
|false
|Output with a reStructured text code-block directive. Useful if you want to include report in RTD
|rstTitle
|String
|""
|Title for reStructured text header (See Travis for example output)
|showTimeSpent
|Boolean
|false
|Show the amount of time spent as well as the gas consumed
|excludeContracts
|String[]
|[]
|Contract names to exclude from report. Ex:
['Migrations']
|src
|String
|"contracts"
|Folder in root directory to begin search for
.sol files. This can also be a path to a subfolder relative to the root, e.g. "planets/annares/contracts"
|url
|String
web3.currentProvider.host
|RPC client url (ex: "http://localhost:8545")
|proxyResolver
|Function
|none
|Custom method to resolve identity of methods managed by a proxy contract.
|artifactType
|Function or String
|"truffle-v5"
|Compilation artifact format to consume. (See advanced use.)
|showMethodSig
|Boolean
|false
|Display complete method signatures. Useful when you have overloaded methods you can't tell apart.
|maxMethodDiff
|Number
|undefined
|Codechecks failure threshold, triggered when the % diff for any method is greater than
number (integer)
|maxDeploymentDiff
|Number
|undefined
|Codechecks failure threshold, triggered when the % diff for any deployment is greater than
number (integer)
token and
gasPriceApi options example
|Network
|token
|gasPriceApi
|Ethereum (default)
|ETH
|https://api.etherscan.io/api?module=proxy&action=eth_gasPrice
|Binance
|BNB
|https://api.bscscan.com/api?module=proxy&action=eth_gasPrice
|Polygon
|MATIC
|https://api.polygonscan.com/api?module=proxy&action=eth_gasPrice
|Avalanche
|AVAX
|https://api.snowtrace.io/api?module=proxy&action=eth_gasPrice
|Heco
|HT
|https://api.hecoinfo.com/api?module=proxy&action=eth_gasPrice
|Moonriver
|MOVR
|https://api-moonriver.moonscan.io/api?module=proxy&action=eth_gasPrice
These APIs have rate limits. Depending on the usage, it might require an API Key.
NB: Any gas price API call which returns a JSON-RPC response formatted like this is supported:
{"jsonrpc":"2.0","id":73,"result":"0x6fc23ac00"}.
An advanced use guide is available here. Topics include:
ganache-core as an in-process provider for your test suite. The reporter makes sync RPC calls
while collecting data and your tests will hang unless the client is launched as a separate process.
Feel free to open PRs or issues. There is an integration test and one of the mock test cases is expected to fail. If you're adding an option, you can vaildate it in CI by adding it to the mock options config located here.
All the ideas in this utility have been borrowed from elsewhere. Many thanks to:
ico-contracts test suite.