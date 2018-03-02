openbase logo
eth-ens-namehash

by Dan Finlay
2.0.8 (see all)

A javascript module for generating ENS namehashes per spec https://github.com/ethereum/EIPs/issues/137

Popularity

Downloads/wk

262K

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Ethereum API

Reviews

Readme

Eth ENS Namehash CircleCI

A javascript library for generating Ethereum Name Service (ENS) namehashes per spec.

Available on NPM

Installation

npm install eth-ens-namehash -S

Usage

var namehash = require('eth-ens-namehash')
var hash = namehash.hash('foo.eth')
// '0xde9b09fd7c5f901e23a3f19fecc54828e9c848539801e86591bd9801b019f84f'

// Also supports normalizing strings to ENS compatibility:
var input = getUserInput()
var normalized = namehash.normalize(input)

Security Warning

ENS Supports UTF-8 characters, and so many duplicate names are possible. For example:

  • faceboоk.eth
  • facebook.eth

The first one has non-ascii chars. (control+F on this page and search for facebook, only the second one will match).

namehash.normalize() doesn't automagically remap those, and so other precautions should be taken to avoid user phishing.

Development

This module supports advanced JavaScript syntax, but exports an ES5-compatible module. To re-build the exported module after making changes, run npm run bundle (must have browserify installed).

