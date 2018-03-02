Eth ENS Namehash

A javascript library for generating Ethereum Name Service (ENS) namehashes per spec.

Available on NPM

Installation

npm install eth-ens-namehash -S

Usage

var namehash = require ( 'eth-ens-namehash' ) var hash = namehash.hash( 'foo.eth' ) var input = getUserInput() var normalized = namehash.normalize(input)

Security Warning

ENS Supports UTF-8 characters, and so many duplicate names are possible. For example:

faceboоk.eth

facebook.eth

The first one has non-ascii chars. (control+F on this page and search for facebook, only the second one will match).

namehash.normalize() doesn't automagically remap those, and so other precautions should be taken to avoid user phishing.

Development