A javascript library for generating Ethereum Name Service (ENS) namehashes per spec.
npm install eth-ens-namehash -S
var namehash = require('eth-ens-namehash')
var hash = namehash.hash('foo.eth')
// '0xde9b09fd7c5f901e23a3f19fecc54828e9c848539801e86591bd9801b019f84f'
// Also supports normalizing strings to ENS compatibility:
var input = getUserInput()
var normalized = namehash.normalize(input)
ENS Supports UTF-8 characters, and so many duplicate names are possible. For example:
The first one has non-ascii chars. (control+F on this page and search for facebook, only the second one will match).
namehash.normalize() doesn't automagically remap those, and so other precautions should be taken to avoid user phishing.
This module supports advanced JavaScript syntax, but exports an ES5-compatible module. To re-build the exported module after making changes, run
npm run bundle (must have browserify installed).