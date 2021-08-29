ECIES encrypt/decrypt library for Ethereum

Usage

Encrypt

const ecies = require ( "eth-ecies" ); let plaintext = new Buffer( `{foo:"bar",baz:42}` ); let encryptedMsg = ecies.encrypt(ethPubKey, plaintext);

Decrypt

const ecies = require ( "eth-ecies" ); let plaintext = ecies.decrypt(ethPrivKey, encryptedMsg);

Notes

To derive the public key from a private key, you can use ethereumjs-util module

Security

The ECIES implementation uses fixed Diffie-Hellman (ephemeral-static) key exchange and provides no Perfect Forward Secrecy (PFS). AES-256-CBC HMAC-SHA256 is used as AEAD algorithm.