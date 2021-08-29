ECIES encrypt/decrypt library for Ethereum
const ecies = require("eth-ecies");
let plaintext = new Buffer(`{foo:"bar",baz:42}`);
let encryptedMsg = ecies.encrypt(ethPubKey, plaintext);
// encrypted message is a 113+ byte buffer
const ecies = require("eth-ecies");
let plaintext = ecies.decrypt(ethPrivKey, encryptedMsg);
To derive the public key from a private key, you can use
ethereumjs-util module
The ECIES implementation uses fixed Diffie-Hellman (ephemeral-static) key exchange and provides no Perfect Forward Secrecy (PFS). AES-256-CBC HMAC-SHA256 is used as AEAD algorithm.