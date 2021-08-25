eth-connect is a TypeScript-based web3 library alternative which implements the Generic JSON RPC spec as well.
You can follow the JavaScript API documentation until TypeScript docs are released.
eth usage: Using contract factories, well-split event types (block, transaction and contracts plus topics)
async/await out of the box
Using NPM:
npm i eth-connect
Importing as a browser module:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/eth-connect@latest/eth-connect.js"></script>
Below are some simple illustrative examples.
You can also find more complete examples are in the integration
/tests folder.
import { RequestManager } from 'eth-connect'
// using the injected MetaMask provider
const requestManager = new RequestManager(web3.currentProvider)
const myBalance = await requestManager.eth_getBalance(myAddress)
or
import { RequestManager, HTTPProvider } from 'eth-connect'
const provider = 'my-own-RPC-url'
const providerInstance = new HTTPProvider(provider)
const requestManager = new RequestManager(providerInstance)
const someBalance = await requestManager.eth_getBalance(someAddress)
import { RequestManager, ContractFactory } from 'eth-connect'
const abi = require('./some-contract-abi.json')
// using the injected MetaMask provider
const requestManager = new RequestManager(web3.currentProvider)
const factory = new ContractFactory(requestManager, abi)
const instance = await factory.at(address)
console.log('Calling a method', await instance.mint(myAddress))
import { RequestManager } from 'eth-connect'
const requestManager = new RequestManager(web3.currentProvider)
const accounts = await requestManager.eth_accounts()
Clone this project and run the following in the terminal:
make build
make test-local
web3
eth-connect
|Browser support
|✔
|✔
|Promise API
|✖
|✔
|Strict type checks
|✖
|✔
|TS/JS Docs
|✖
|✔
|Wiki Docs
|✔
|?
|Coverage
|Dependents
|Install size
You can find full documentation here.
You may find issues while using this library, as it's still under development. Please report any issues you come accross.