A CLI swiss army knife for Ethereum developers

Why use it?

eth-cli allows you to fetch data from the blockchain, start an interactive REPL connected to some node, call methods on deployed contracts, and more, all at the comfort of your command line. Checkout the examples below for more information or check the full list of commands.

Table of Contents

Installation

Install it globally:

npm install -g eth-cli

You can also try it with npx :

$ npx eth-cli repl > erc721.methods.name(). call () 'CryptoKitties'

Demo

Check this screencast to see it in action.

Examples

There are a lot of things that you can do with eth-cli , and we keep adding more. These are some of our favorites:

Fetch data from the blockchain

Use commands like block:number , tx:get and address:balance to get information from the blockchain.

more examples

Autocomplete

eth-cli supports some basic autocompletion, generated with completely .

The completion directory has a bash completion script ( eth-completion.bash ) and a zsh completion script ( _eth ). If you use bash, download the script and source it in your bashrc. If you use zsh, download the script and put it in some directory in your fpath .

Init file

If you want to have some helper variables or functions in your REPL, you can create an init file that will be loaded every time you use eth repl . Just create a file called .eth_cli_repl_init.js in your home directory. For example, if you create it with some content like:

module .exports = function ( context ) { context.toWei = x => context.web3.utils.toWei(x.toString()) context.fromWei = x => context.web3.utils.fromWei(x.toString()) }

you will have toWei and fromWei as global functions in the REPL.

Sibling projects

Solhint: A linter for the Solidity language.

Back us

eth-cli is free to use and open-sourced. If you value our effort and feel like helping us to keep pushing this tool forward, you can send us a small donation. We'll highly appreciate it :)

Credits

