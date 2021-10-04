openbase logo
eth-block-tracker

by MetaMask
5.0.1 (see all)

A JS module for keeping track of the latest Ethereum block by polling an ethereum provider

Popularity

Downloads/wk

204K

GitHub Stars

95

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Ethereum API

Readme

eth-block-tracker

This module walks the Ethereum blockchain, keeping track of the latest block. It uses a web3 provider as a data source and will continuously poll for the next block.

const createInfuraProvider = require('eth-json-rpc-infura')
const { PollingBlockTracker } = require('eth-block-tracker')

const provider = createInfuraProvider({ network: 'mainnet', projectId: process.env.INFURA_PROJECT_ID })
const blockTracker = new PollingBlockTracker({ provider })

blockTracker.on('sync', ({ newBlock, oldBlock }) => {
  if (oldBlock) {
    console.log(`sync #${Number(oldBlock)} -> #${Number(newBlock)}`)
  } else {
    console.log(`first sync #${Number(newBlock)}`)
  }
})

Methods

new PollingBlockTracker({ provider, pollingInterval, retryTimeout, keepEventLoopActive })

creates a new block tracker with provider as a data source and pollingInterval (ms) timeout between polling for the latest block. If an Error is encountered when fetching blocks, it will wait retryTimeout (ms) before attempting again. If keepEventLoopActive is false, in Node.js it will unref the polling timeout, allowing the process to exit during the polling interval. defaults to true, meaning the process will be kept alive.

getCurrentBlock()

synchronous returns the current block. may be null.

console.log(blockTracker.getCurrentBlock())

async getLatestBlock()

Asynchronously returns the latest block. if not immediately available, it will fetch one.

async checkForLatestBlock()

Tells the block tracker to ask for a new block immediately, in addition to its normal polling interval. Useful if you received a hint of a new block (e.g. via tx.blockNumber from getTransactionByHash). Will resolve to the new latest block when its done polling.

Events

latest

The latest event is emitted for whenever a new latest block is detected. This may mean skipping blocks if there were two created since the last polling period.

blockTracker.on('latest', (newBlock) => console.log(newBlock))

sync

The sync event is emitted the same as "latest" but includes the previous block.

blockTracker.on('sync', ({ newBlock, oldBlock }) => console.log(newBlock, oldBlock))

error

The error event means an error occurred while polling for the latest block.

blockTracker.on('error', (err) => console.error(err))

Running Tests

yarn test

