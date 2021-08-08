The Etebase TypeScript client API for the web, node and react-native!
Etebase is an end-to-end encrypted backend as a service. Think Firebase, but encrypted in a way that only your users can access their data.
Etebase makes it easy to build end-to-end encrypted applications by taking care of the encryption and its related challenges. It is fully open-source (clients and server) so anyone can review, audit or contribute to its development!
This repository is the JavaScript/TypeScript library for communication with an Etebase server (there also exists libraries for Python, Java, Kotlin, C/C++ and Rust). See https://docs.etebase.com/installation for details on how to install the library and dependencies.
The following is a minimal example of how to change the Etebase password.
import * as Etebase from 'etebase';
const etebase = await Etebase.Account.login("username", "password");
await etebase.changePassword("new password");
await etebase.logout();
There are more examples in the Guides section at https://docs.etebase.com/.
If you get build errors complaining about
export = URI; from urijs then
you need to set
compilerOptions.allowSyntheticDefaultImports to true in
tsconfig.json.
git clone https://github.com/etesync/etebase-js
cd etebase-js
yarn install
yarn run build
Running tests requires a (test) Etebase server
running, defaulting to
http://localhost:8033, but can be overridden with the
environment variable
ETEBASE_TEST_API_URL.
cd ..
git clone https://github.com/etesync/server
cd server
... # Follow README.md install instructions
... # Build and start a server
cd ../etebase-js
env ETEBASE_TEST_API_URL=http://localhost:8033 yarn run test
Yarn is required for building this project, attempting to use npm will fail.