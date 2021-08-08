openbase logo
etebase

by etesync
0.43.1 (see all)

Etebase TypeScript API for the web, node and react-native!

Overview

232

130

6mos ago

7

9

BSD-3-Clause

Built-In

Yes?

Readme

Etebase - your end-to-end encrypted backend

The Etebase TypeScript client API for the web, node and react-native!

What is it?

Etebase is an end-to-end encrypted backend as a service. Think Firebase, but encrypted in a way that only your users can access their data.

Etebase makes it easy to build end-to-end encrypted applications by taking care of the encryption and its related challenges. It is fully open-source (clients and server) so anyone can review, audit or contribute to its development!

Using Etebase in your project

This repository is the JavaScript/TypeScript library for communication with an Etebase server (there also exists libraries for Python, Java, Kotlin, C/C++ and Rust). See https://docs.etebase.com/installation for details on how to install the library and dependencies.

The following is a minimal example of how to change the Etebase password.

import * as Etebase from 'etebase';
const etebase = await Etebase.Account.login("username", "password");
await etebase.changePassword("new password");
await etebase.logout();

There are more examples in the Guides section at https://docs.etebase.com/.

Known issues

If you get build errors complaining about export = URI; from urijs then you need to set compilerOptions.allowSyntheticDefaultImports to true in tsconfig.json.

Examples of projects that use Etebase

  • EteSync Notes - A secure, end-to-end encrypted, and privacy-respecting notes mobile application.
  • EteSync Web - A secure, end-to-end encrypted, and privacy-respecting notes web frontend application.
  • EteSync DAV - Provides a local CalDAV and CardDAV server that acts as an EteSync compatibility layer/adapter for clients such as Thunderbird, Outlook and Apple Contacts to connect with EteSync.

Building Etebase

git clone https://github.com/etesync/etebase-js
cd etebase-js
yarn install
yarn run build

Running tests requires a (test) Etebase server running, defaulting to http://localhost:8033, but can be overridden with the environment variable ETEBASE_TEST_API_URL.

cd ..
git clone https://github.com/etesync/server
cd server

... # Follow README.md install instructions
... # Build and start a server

cd ../etebase-js
env ETEBASE_TEST_API_URL=http://localhost:8033 yarn run test

Known issues

Yarn is required for building this project, attempting to use npm will fail.

