ETCopyData

SFDX Plugin to populate your scratch org and/or developer sandbox with data extracted from multiple sObjects.

Install

Install as plugin

sfdx plugins:install etcopydata

You'll be prompted that this, like any plugin, is not officially code-signed by Salesforce. If that's annoying, you can whitelist it

Install from source

Install the SDFX CLI. Clone the repository: git clone https://github.com/eltoroit/ETCopyData.git Change directory cd ETCopyData Install npm modules: npm install --production Link the plugin: sfdx plugins:link .

Documentation

This plugin is highly configurable with a JSON file named ETCopyData.json located on the current folder you are using when running this plugin. If the file does not exist, the plugin creates the file before erroring out, this allows you to get the bare bones of the file and modify it.

Sample

{ "now" : "2018-11-29T20:11:33.417Z" , "orgSource" : "dhOrg" , "orgDestination" : soTest, "sObjectsData" : [ { "name" : "Account" , "ignoreFields" : "OwnerId" , "maxRecords" : 20 , "orderBy" : "Name" , "where" : "Industry = 'Technology'" } ], "sObjectsMetadata" : [ { "name" : "User" , "fieldsToExport" : "FirstName,LastName,Email,Id" , "matchBy" : "Email" } ], "rootFolder" : "./ETCopyData" , "includeAllCustom" : true , "stopOnErrors" : true , "ignoreFields" : "OwnerId, CreatedBy, CreatedDate, CurrencyIsoCode" , "maxRecordsEach" : null , "deleteDestination" : true , "pollingTimeout" : 100000 }

Fields

Field Data Type Description now DateTime Timestamp that automatically updates every time the plugin is executed. orgSource String SFDX alias given to the org that has the data you want to export. orgDestination1 String SFDX alias given to the org that receive the data that you import. sObjectsData2 sObjectsData[] List of custom or standard sObjects where the data is going to be exported from, and where it will be imported to. sObjectsMetadata3 sObjectsMetadata[] Metadata sObjects that will be used for importing your data. rootFolder String Folder used to store the exported data and where the data will be imported from. includeAllCustom Boolean True if you want all the customer sObjects, false if you only want the ones listed in the orgDestination section stopOnErrors Boolean True if you want to stop on errors deleting data or importing data, false and the errors will be reported back but they will not stop the execution. ignoreFields4 String List of fields to ignore for every sObject, each field is separated with a comma. Example: "Field1c, Field2c, Field__3" maxRecordsEach5 Integer What is the maximum number of records to export for each sObject deleteDestination6 Boolean True if you want to delete the existing records in the destination org before you load the new records. pollingTimeout7 Integer Timeout in milliseconds that Bulk API operations will timeout.

sObjectsData

Sample: Minimum fields required

You must provide the name of the sObject

{ "name" : "Account" }

Sample: All fields complete

{ "name" : "Location__c" , "ignoreFields" : "OwnerId, IgnoreField__c" , "maxRecords" : 50 , "orderBy" : "City__c" , "where" : "State__c = 'Texas'" , "externalIdField" : "External_Id_Field__c" }

Fields

This is the structure for each sObject

Field Default Data Type Description name N/A String Required field. SObject API name rather than the label, which means that custom sObjects end with __c. ignoreFields null String[] List of fields to ignore for every sObject, these list will be combined with the global ignoreFields field. maxRecords -1 Integer Overrides the global maxRecordsEach field. orderBy null String For exports, determines the order for the records that are exported. twoPassReferenceFields null String[] For imports, lists the fields that need to be set using a separate update as they refer an SObject that is not loaded yet. where null String Restrict which records are be exported. externalIdField null String API name of external ID field to be used for an upsert operation.

sObjectsMetadata

Sample: Minimum fields required

{ "name" : "User" , "fieldsToExport" : "FirstName,LastName,Email,Id" , "matchBy" : "Email" }

Sample: All fields complete

{ "name" : "User" , "fieldsToExport" : "FirstName,LastName,Email,Id" , "matchBy" : "Email" , "orderBy" : "LastName" , "twoPassReferenceFields" : "Foo__c,Bar__c" , "where" : null , "externalIdField" : "External_Id_Field__c" }

Fields

This is the structure for each metadata sObject

Field Default Data Type Description name N/A String Required field. SObject API name rather than the label. fieldsToExport N/A String[] Required field. List of fields that will be exported for each metadata sObject. matchBy9 N/A STring Required field. What makes the two metadata sObjects the same? orderBy null String For exports, determines the order for the metadata records that are exported. where null String Restrict which records are be exported.

References

ETCopyData fully supports importing references between SObjects, both Lookup and Parent/Child relationships.

ETCopyData determines an import order, based on the Lookup and Parent/Child relationships that are exported and not flagged as twoPassReferenceFields. It sorts the list of SObjects using the following algorithm:

the SObjects that have no relationships to any other SObjects the SObjects that only have relationships to group 1 the SObjects that have relationships to group 1 and/or 2 etc.

ETCopyData imports the data for the SObjects in that order, keeping track of the mapping between Ids in the source set and their equivalent Ids the target system. When importing a reference field, it can immediately set the correct Id in the target system.

If your data model is tree-like, no additional configuration is needed to automatically import all references. If your data model contains cyclic references or self references, additional configuration using the 'twoPassReferenceField' setting. An example cyclic reference is SObject A having a lookup field for SObject B and SObject B having a lookup field for SObject A. An example self reference is SObject A having a lookup field for SObject A.

If your data model contains one of these types of references, you will get the following error during import:

Deadlock determining import order, most likely caused by circular or self reference, configure those fields as twoPassReferenceFields

Configuring twoPassReferenceFields can be automated, but currently is a manual process. In general, if you have two SObjects that reference each other through a single Lookup relationship in each SObject, you only need to flag one of those fields as a twoPassReferenceField.

As an example, assume you have the following SObject and fields:

SObject A c: field RefB c of type Lookup(B__c)

c of type Lookup(B__c) SObject Bc: field RefAc of type Lookup(A__c)

If your dataset contains 1000 Ac records and 10 Bc records, the optimal configuration is to configure Bc.RefAc as twoPassReferenceField. On import, ETCopyData will execute the following steps:

import all records for SObject Bc (keeping the RefAc field null), keeping track of the mapping between Id in the source set and the Id in the target system import all records for SObject Ac, setting the RefBc field correctly using the mapping, keeping track of the mapping the record Ids revisit all SObject Bc records that have a value for RefAc, and set the RefA__c field to the mapped Id

Because the data in the org gets modified, you are not allowed to use a production org. You can only use a scratch org or a sandbox! You must explicitly specify which standard sObjects you want to process because there are way too many standard sObjects and not a good way to determine which ones are useful. But for custom sObjects, you can specify that you want all of them. These records will not be imported but will need to exist in the destination org, so their record ids can be used when loading the data. These are some fields that are a good idea to ignore: OwnerId, CreatedBy, CreatedDate, CurrencyIsoCode. Not exporting all the records could have negative implications, especially if those records are required later. For example, not exporting master records (on a master/detail relationship) for detail records that you do actually export. Not deleting the existing records could end up with tons of records if the operation is run multiple times while testing, or have duplicate records in the destination sObject. If you are getting timeout errors while records are being deleted, or imported, you could increase the polling timeout. If you are getting out-of-memory errors, you can increase the amount of memory used by NodeJS (the engine used to run SFDX plugins) by setting the environment variable NODE_OPTIONS to --max-old-space-size=8192 to reserve 8GB memory. The metadata records in the source org and the destination org will have different IDs, but they should have similar characteristic that can be used for mapping. For example, for users, you can use the email, for profiles use their names, for record types use their developer name, etc. When dealing with Recordtypes that have same DeveloperName for different sObjects, the matchBy entry can be set as "SobjectType, DeveloperName".

Commands

sfdx ETCopyData:Compare [-c <string>] [-d <string>] [-s <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

Checks the source and destination org for any differences in the sObject's metadata, this helps determine what data can be properly exported/imported.

USAGE $ sfdx ETCopyData:Compare [-c <string>] [-d <string>] [-s <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -c, configuration file -d, DESTINATION org -s, SOURCE org this command invocation

See code: src/commands/ETCopyData/Compare.ts

sfdx ETCopyData:delete [-c <string>] [-d <string>] [-s <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

Deletes data from destination org, preparing for the new data that will be uploaded. Note: Deleting optionally happens before loading, but if there are some errors this operation can be retried by itself.

USAGE $ sfdx ETCopyData: delete [-c <string>] [-d <string>] [-s <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -c, configuration file -d, DESTINATION org -s, SOURCE org this command invocation

See code: src/commands/ETCopyData/delete.ts

sfdx ETCopyData:export [-c <string>] [-d <string>] [-s <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

Exports the data from the source org, and saves it in the destination folder so that it can be imported at a later time.

USAGE $ sfdx ETCopyData:export [-c <string>] [-d <string>] [-s <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -c, configuration file -d, DESTINATION org -s, SOURCE org this command invocation

See code: src/commands/ETCopyData/export.ts

sfdx ETCopyData:full [-c <string>] [-d <string>] [-s <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

Performs all the steps, including comparing schemas, exporting data from the source, optionally deleting data from the destination, and importing the data to the destination org. This may help you when setting up a new process

USAGE $ sfdx ETCopyData: full [-c <string>] [-d <string>] [-s <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -c, configuration file -d, DESTINATION org -s, SOURCE org this command invocation

See code: src/commands/ETCopyData/full.ts

sfdx ETCopyData:import [-c <string>] [-d <string>] [-s <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

Imports data into destination org, you can control if the data in the destination sObjects should be removed before loading a new data set. The data load happens in a specific order (children first, parents last) which has been determined by checking the schema in the destination org.

USAGE $ sfdx ETCopyData: import [-c <string>] [-d <string>] [-s <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -c, configuration file -d, DESTINATION org -s, SOURCE org this command invocation

See code: src/commands/ETCopyData/import.ts