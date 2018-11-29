SFDX Plugin to populate your scratch org and/or developer sandbox with data extracted from multiple sObjects.
sfdx plugins:install etcopydata
You'll be prompted that this, like any plugin, is not officially code-signed by Salesforce. If that's annoying, you can whitelist it
git clone https://github.com/eltoroit/ETCopyData.git
cd ETCopyData
npm install --production
sfdx plugins:link .
This plugin is highly configurable with a JSON file named
ETCopyData.json located on the current folder you are using when running this plugin. If the file does not exist, the plugin creates the file before erroring out, this allows you to get the bare bones of the file and modify it.
{
"now": "2018-11-29T20:11:33.417Z",
"orgSource": "dhOrg",
"orgDestination": soTest,
"sObjectsData": [
{
"name": "Account",
"ignoreFields": "OwnerId",
"maxRecords": 20,
"orderBy": "Name",
"where": "Industry = 'Technology'"
}
],
"sObjectsMetadata": [
{
"name": "User",
"fieldsToExport": "FirstName,LastName,Email,Id",
"matchBy": "Email"
}
],
"rootFolder": "./ETCopyData",
"includeAllCustom": true,
"stopOnErrors": true,
"ignoreFields": "OwnerId, CreatedBy, CreatedDate, CurrencyIsoCode",
"maxRecordsEach": null,
"deleteDestination": true,
"pollingTimeout": 100000
}
|Field
|Data Type
|Description
|now
|DateTime
|Timestamp that automatically updates every time the plugin is executed.
|orgSource
|String
|SFDX alias given to the org that has the data you want to export.
|orgDestination1
|String
|SFDX alias given to the org that receive the data that you import.
|sObjectsData2
|sObjectsData[]
|List of custom or standard sObjects where the data is going to be exported from, and where it will be imported to.
|sObjectsMetadata3
|sObjectsMetadata[]
|Metadata sObjects that will be used for importing your data.
|rootFolder
|String
|Folder used to store the exported data and where the data will be imported from.
|includeAllCustom
|Boolean
|True if you want all the customer sObjects, false if you only want the ones listed in the orgDestination section
|stopOnErrors
|Boolean
|True if you want to stop on errors deleting data or importing data, false and the errors will be reported back but they will not stop the execution.
|ignoreFields4
|String
|List of fields to ignore for every sObject, each field is separated with a comma. Example: "Field1c, Field2c, Field__3"
|maxRecordsEach5
|Integer
|What is the maximum number of records to export for each sObject
|deleteDestination6
|Boolean
|True if you want to delete the existing records in the destination org before you load the new records.
|pollingTimeout7
|Integer
|Timeout in milliseconds that Bulk API operations will timeout.
You must provide the name of the sObject
{
"name": "Account"
}
{
"name": "Location__c",
"ignoreFields": "OwnerId, IgnoreField__c",
"maxRecords": 50,
"orderBy": "City__c",
"where": "State__c = 'Texas'",
"externalIdField": "External_Id_Field__c"
}
This is the structure for each sObject
|Field
|Default
|Data Type
|Description
|name
|N/A
|String
|Required field. SObject API name rather than the label, which means that custom sObjects end with __c.
|ignoreFields
|null
|String[]
|List of fields to ignore for every sObject, these list will be combined with the global ignoreFields field.
|maxRecords
|-1
|Integer
|Overrides the global maxRecordsEach field.
|orderBy
|null
|String
|For exports, determines the order for the records that are exported.
|twoPassReferenceFields
|null
|String[]
|For imports, lists the fields that need to be set using a separate update as they refer an SObject that is not loaded yet.
|where
|null
|String
|Restrict which records are be exported.
|externalIdField
|null
|String
|API name of external ID field to be used for an upsert operation.
{
"name": "User",
"fieldsToExport": "FirstName,LastName,Email,Id",
"matchBy": "Email"
}
{
"name": "User",
"fieldsToExport": "FirstName,LastName,Email,Id",
"matchBy": "Email",
"orderBy": "LastName",
"twoPassReferenceFields": "Foo__c,Bar__c",
"where": null,
"externalIdField": "External_Id_Field__c"
}
This is the structure for each metadata sObject
|Field
|Default
|Data Type
|Description
|name
|N/A
|String
|Required field. SObject API name rather than the label.
|fieldsToExport
|N/A
|String[]
|Required field. List of fields that will be exported for each metadata sObject.
|matchBy9
|N/A
|STring
|Required field. What makes the two metadata sObjects the same?
|orderBy
|null
|String
|For exports, determines the order for the metadata records that are exported.
|where
|null
|String
|Restrict which records are be exported.
ETCopyData fully supports importing references between SObjects, both Lookup and Parent/Child relationships.
ETCopyData determines an import order, based on the Lookup and Parent/Child relationships that are exported and not flagged as twoPassReferenceFields. It sorts the list of SObjects using the following algorithm:
ETCopyData imports the data for the SObjects in that order, keeping track of the mapping between Ids in the source set and their equivalent Ids the target system. When importing a reference field, it can immediately set the correct Id in the target system.
If your data model is tree-like, no additional configuration is needed to automatically import all references. If your data model contains cyclic references or self references, additional configuration using the 'twoPassReferenceField' setting. An example cyclic reference is SObject A having a lookup field for SObject B and SObject B having a lookup field for SObject A. An example self reference is SObject A having a lookup field for SObject A.
If your data model contains one of these types of references, you will get the following error during import:
Deadlock determining import order, most likely caused by circular or self reference, configure those fields as twoPassReferenceFields
Configuring twoPassReferenceFields can be automated, but currently is a manual process. In general, if you have two SObjects that reference each other through a single Lookup relationship in each SObject, you only need to flag one of those fields as a twoPassReferenceField.
As an example, assume you have the following SObject and fields:
If your dataset contains 1000 Ac records and 10 Bc records, the optimal configuration is to configure Bc.RefAc as twoPassReferenceField. On import, ETCopyData will execute the following steps:
NODE_OPTIONS to
--max-old-space-size=8192 to reserve 8GB memory.
sfdx ETCopyData:Compare [-c <string>] [-d <string>] [-s <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
sfdx ETCopyData:delete [-c <string>] [-d <string>] [-s <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
sfdx ETCopyData:export [-c <string>] [-d <string>] [-s <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
sfdx ETCopyData:full [-c <string>] [-d <string>] [-s <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
sfdx ETCopyData:import [-c <string>] [-d <string>] [-s <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
sfdx ETCopyData:Compare [-c <string>] [-d <string>] [-s <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
Checks the source and destination org for any differences in the sObject's metadata, this helps determine what data can be properly exported/imported.
USAGE
$ sfdx ETCopyData:Compare [-c <string>] [-d <string>] [-s <string>] [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-c, --configfolder=PATH Root folder to find the
configuration file
-d, --orgdestination=(alias|username) SFDX alias or username for the
DESTINATION org
-s, --orgsource=(alias|username) SFDX alias or username for the
SOURCE org
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for
this command invocation
sfdx ETCopyData:delete [-c <string>] [-d <string>] [-s <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
Deletes data from destination org, preparing for the new data that will be uploaded. Note: Deleting optionally happens before loading, but if there are some errors this operation can be retried by itself.
USAGE
$ sfdx ETCopyData:delete [-c <string>] [-d <string>] [-s <string>] [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-c, --configfolder=PATH Root folder to find the
configuration file
-d, --orgdestination=(alias|username) SFDX alias or username for the
DESTINATION org
-s, --orgsource=(alias|username) SFDX alias or username for the
SOURCE org
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for
this command invocation
sfdx ETCopyData:export [-c <string>] [-d <string>] [-s <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
Exports the data from the source org, and saves it in the destination folder so that it can be imported at a later time.
USAGE
$ sfdx ETCopyData:export [-c <string>] [-d <string>] [-s <string>] [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-c, --configfolder=PATH Root folder to find the
configuration file
-d, --orgdestination=(alias|username) SFDX alias or username for the
DESTINATION org
-s, --orgsource=(alias|username) SFDX alias or username for the
SOURCE org
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for
this command invocation
sfdx ETCopyData:full [-c <string>] [-d <string>] [-s <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
Performs all the steps, including comparing schemas, exporting data from the source, optionally deleting data from the destination, and importing the data to the destination org. This may help you when setting up a new process
USAGE
$ sfdx ETCopyData:full [-c <string>] [-d <string>] [-s <string>] [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-c, --configfolder=PATH Root folder to find the
configuration file
-d, --orgdestination=(alias|username) SFDX alias or username for the
DESTINATION org
-s, --orgsource=(alias|username) SFDX alias or username for the
SOURCE org
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for
this command invocation
sfdx ETCopyData:import [-c <string>] [-d <string>] [-s <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
Imports data into destination org, you can control if the data in the destination sObjects should be removed before loading a new data set. The data load happens in a specific order (children first, parents last) which has been determined by checking the schema in the destination org.
USAGE
$ sfdx ETCopyData:import [-c <string>] [-d <string>] [-s <string>] [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-c, --configfolder=PATH Root folder to find the
configuration file
-d, --orgdestination=(alias|username) SFDX alias or username for the
DESTINATION org
-s, --orgsource=(alias|username) SFDX alias or username for the
SOURCE org
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for
this command invocation
