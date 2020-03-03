The cross-platform way to stream an OS image to a device
Install
etcher-image-write by running:
$ npm install --save etcher-image-write
EventEmitter
NOTICE: You might need to run this function as sudo/administrator to avoid permission issues.
We recommend passing file descriptors opened with
rs+ flags.
The returned EventEmitter instance emits the following events:
progress: A progress event that passes a state object of the form:
{
type: 'write' // possible values: 'write', 'check'.
percentage: 9.05,
transferred: 949624,
length: 10485760,
remaining: 9536136,
eta: 10,
runtime: 0,
delta: 295396,
speed: 949624
}
error: An error event.
done: An event emitted with a boolean success value.
Enabling the
check option is useful to ensure the image was
successfully written to the device. This is checked by calculating and
comparing checksums from both the original image and the data written
to the device.
The
transform option is used to handle cases like decompression of
an image on the fly. The stream is piped through this transform stream
after the progress stream and before any writing and alignment.
This allows the progress to be accurately displayed even when the client doesn't know the final uncompressed size.
For example, to handle writing a compressed file, you pass the
compressed stream to
.write(), pass the compressed stream size,
and a transform stream to decompress the file.
Kind: static method of
imageWrite
Summary: Write a readable stream to a device
Returns:
EventEmitter - emitter
Access: public
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|drive
Object
|drive
|drive.device
String
|drive device
|drive.size
Number
|drive size
|drive.fd
Number
|drive file descriptor
|image
Object
|image
|image.stream
ReadStream
|image readable stream
|image.size
Number
|image stream size
|options
Object
|options
|[options.transform]
TransformStream
|transform stream
|[options.check]
Boolean
false
|enable write check
|[options.bmap]
String
|bmap file contents
|[options.bytesToZeroOutFromTheBeginning]
Number
|bytes to zero out from the beginning (bmap only)
Example
var emitter = imageWrite.write({
fd: fs.openSync('/dev/rdisk2', 'rs+'), // '\\\\.\\PHYSICALDRIVE1' in Windows, for example.
device: '/dev/rdisk2',
size: 2014314496
}, {
stream: fs.createReadStream('my/image'),
size: fs.statSync('my/image').size
}, {
check: true
});
emitter.on('progress', (state) => {
console.log(state);
});
emitter.on('error', (error) => {
console.error(error);
});
emitter.on('done', (results) => {
console.log('Success!');
});
The errors we emit can be identified by their
code and
type properties.
Consult this file for a list of defined errors.
If you're having any problem, please raise an issue on GitHub and the Resin.io team will be happy to help.
To run the full test suite (Node & Electron), you'll need to have Electron installed
either globally or locally in the repository (
npm install [--global] electron).
Run the test suite by doing:
$ npm test
To run only the Node or Electron tests, respectively:
$ npm run test-node # OR
$ npm run test-electron
Before submitting a PR, please make sure that you include tests, and that jshint runs without any warning:
$ npm run lint
