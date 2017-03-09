Low level etcd v2 & v3 client written in Javascript with failover support
npm install etcdjs
Pass a connection string
var etcdjs = require('etcdjs')
var store = etcdjs('127.0.0.1:4001')
store.set('hello', 'world', function(err, result) {
store.get('hello', function(err, result) {
console.log('hello:', result.node.value)
})
})
If you have more than run instance of etcd running you can pass an array to load balance
var store = etcdjs(['127.0.0.1:4001', '127.0.0.1:4002', '127.0.0.1:4003'])
If you have a discovery token from https://discovery.etcd.io/ you can also pass that
var store = etcdjs('https://discovery.etcd.io/my-token')
etcdjs will automatically refresh its internal host list every 30s so you can transparently
add more machines to your cluster without updating your seed host list.
store = etcd(host, opts)
host should be a etcd host (or an array of hosts) and
opts default to
{
refresh: false, // refresh the interval host list automatically
timeout: 60 * 1000, // default timeout for ops
json: false // stringify/parse all values as JSON
}
Note: The
refresh option will try to discover additional etcd hosts via the etcd
/machines endpoint which may not always return hostnames which are routable. Make sure the endpoint returns what you expect before turning on this feature.
store.get(key, [opts], cb)
Get a key.
opts defaults to
{
recursive: false,
sorted: false,
json: false, // parse value as JSON for this request
wait: false,
waitIndex: (none)
}
store.set(key, value, [opts], [cb])
Set a key.
opts defaults to
{
ttl: (none),
dir: false,
json: false, // stringify value as JSON for this request
prevExist: (none),
prevValue: (none),
prevIndex: (none)
}
store.update(key, value, [opts], [cb])
Set a key if it already exists. Same as
set(key, value, {prevExists: true})
store.del(key, [opts], [cb])
Delete a key.
opts defaults to
{
recursive: false,
dir: false,
prevExist: (none),
prevValue: (none),
prevIndex: (none)
}
store.mkdir(key, [opts], [cb])
Create a directory. Same as
set(key, null, {dir: true})
store.rmdir(key, [opts], [cb])
Remove a directory. Same as
del(key, {dir: true})
store.wait(key, [opts], [cb])
Wait a key to change. Same as
get(key, {wait: true}) except the callback is called with a third argument
next that will wait for the next change.
store.wait('hello', function onchange (err, result, next) {
console.log('change!', result);
next(onchange); // next will set waitIndex so we do not miss events
});
.wait returns a destroy function which can be used to kill a waiting request.
var destroy = store.wait('hello', function onchange (err, result, next) {
// ... do stuff ..
})
destroy()
store.set('key', 'value') // won't trigger the wait
store.compareAndSwap(key, value, prevValue, [opts], [cb])
Only set if
prevValue matches previous value. Similar to
set(key, value, {prevValue: prevValue})
store.compareAndDelete(key, prevValue, [opts], [cb])
Only delete if
prevValue matches previous value. Similar to
del(key, value, {prevValue: prevValue})
store.push(key, value, [opts], [cb])
Create an in-order key that is guaranteed to be greater than the previous push. Check
result.key to see the actual key.
store.machines(cb)
Returns an array of all machines in the cluster
store.leader(cb)
Returns the leader of the cluster
store.destroy()
Destroy the client and all open connections
store.stats.self([node], cb)
Returns node stats
store.stats.store(cb)
Returns store stats
store.stats.leader(cb)
Returns leader stats
MIT