Create simple HTTP ETags
This module generates HTTP ETags (as defined in RFC 7232) for use in HTTP responses.
This is a Node.js module available through the
npm registry. Installation is done using the
npm install command:
$ npm install etag
var etag = require('etag')
Generate a strong ETag for the given entity. This should be the complete
body of the entity. Strings,
Buffers, and
fs.Stats are accepted. By
default, a strong ETag is generated except for
fs.Stats, which will
generate a weak ETag (this can be overwritten by
options.weak).
res.setHeader('ETag', etag(body))
etag accepts these properties in the options object.
Specifies if the generated ETag will include the weak validator mark (that
is, the leading
W/). The actual entity tag is the same. The default value
is
false, unless the
entity is
fs.Stats, in which case it is
true.
$ npm test
$ npm run-script bench
> etag@1.8.1 bench nodejs-etag
> node benchmark/index.js
http_parser@2.7.0
node@6.11.1
v8@5.1.281.103
uv@1.11.0
zlib@1.2.11
ares@1.10.1-DEV
icu@58.2
modules@48
openssl@1.0.2k
> node benchmark/body0-100b.js
100B body
4 tests completed.
buffer - strong x 258,647 ops/sec ±1.07% (180 runs sampled)
buffer - weak x 263,812 ops/sec ±0.61% (184 runs sampled)
string - strong x 259,955 ops/sec ±1.19% (185 runs sampled)
string - weak x 264,356 ops/sec ±1.09% (184 runs sampled)
> node benchmark/body1-1kb.js
1KB body
4 tests completed.
buffer - strong x 189,018 ops/sec ±1.12% (182 runs sampled)
buffer - weak x 190,586 ops/sec ±0.81% (186 runs sampled)
string - strong x 144,272 ops/sec ±0.96% (188 runs sampled)
string - weak x 145,380 ops/sec ±1.43% (187 runs sampled)
> node benchmark/body2-5kb.js
5KB body
4 tests completed.
buffer - strong x 92,435 ops/sec ±0.42% (188 runs sampled)
buffer - weak x 92,373 ops/sec ±0.58% (189 runs sampled)
string - strong x 48,850 ops/sec ±0.56% (186 runs sampled)
string - weak x 49,380 ops/sec ±0.56% (190 runs sampled)
> node benchmark/body3-10kb.js
10KB body
4 tests completed.
buffer - strong x 55,989 ops/sec ±0.93% (188 runs sampled)
buffer - weak x 56,148 ops/sec ±0.55% (190 runs sampled)
string - strong x 27,345 ops/sec ±0.43% (188 runs sampled)
string - weak x 27,496 ops/sec ±0.45% (190 runs sampled)
> node benchmark/body4-100kb.js
100KB body
4 tests completed.
buffer - strong x 7,083 ops/sec ±0.22% (190 runs sampled)
buffer - weak x 7,115 ops/sec ±0.26% (191 runs sampled)
string - strong x 3,068 ops/sec ±0.34% (190 runs sampled)
string - weak x 3,096 ops/sec ±0.35% (190 runs sampled)
> node benchmark/stats.js
stat
4 tests completed.
real - strong x 871,642 ops/sec ±0.34% (189 runs sampled)
real - weak x 867,613 ops/sec ±0.39% (190 runs sampled)
fake - strong x 401,051 ops/sec ±0.40% (189 runs sampled)
fake - weak x 400,100 ops/sec ±0.47% (188 runs sampled)