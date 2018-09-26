etag

Create simple HTTP ETags

This module generates HTTP ETags (as defined in RFC 7232) for use in HTTP responses.

Installation

This is a Node.js module available through the npm registry. Installation is done using the npm install command:

$ npm install etag

API

var etag = require ( 'etag' )

Generate a strong ETag for the given entity. This should be the complete body of the entity. Strings, Buffer s, and fs.Stats are accepted. By default, a strong ETag is generated except for fs.Stats , which will generate a weak ETag (this can be overwritten by options.weak ).

res.setHeader( 'ETag' , etag(body))

Options

etag accepts these properties in the options object.

weak

Specifies if the generated ETag will include the weak validator mark (that is, the leading W/ ). The actual entity tag is the same. The default value is false , unless the entity is fs.Stats , in which case it is true .

Testing

$ npm test

Benchmark

$ npm run-script bench > etag@1.8.1 bench nodejs-etag > node benchmark/index.js http_parser@2.7.0 node@6.11.1 v8@5.1.281.103 uv@1.11.0 zlib@1.2.11 ares@1.10.1-DEV icu@58.2 modules@48 openssl@1.0.2k > node benchmark/body0-100b.js 100B body 4 tests completed. buffer - strong x 258,647 ops/sec ±1.07% (180 runs sampled) buffer - weak x 263,812 ops/sec ±0.61% (184 runs sampled) string - strong x 259,955 ops/sec ±1.19% (185 runs sampled) string - weak x 264,356 ops/sec ±1.09% (184 runs sampled) > node benchmark/body1-1kb.js 1KB body 4 tests completed. buffer - strong x 189,018 ops/sec ±1.12% (182 runs sampled) buffer - weak x 190,586 ops/sec ±0.81% (186 runs sampled) string - strong x 144,272 ops/sec ±0.96% (188 runs sampled) string - weak x 145,380 ops/sec ±1.43% (187 runs sampled) > node benchmark/body2-5kb.js 5KB body 4 tests completed. buffer - strong x 92,435 ops/sec ±0.42% (188 runs sampled) buffer - weak x 92,373 ops/sec ±0.58% (189 runs sampled) string - strong x 48,850 ops/sec ±0.56% (186 runs sampled) string - weak x 49,380 ops/sec ±0.56% (190 runs sampled) > node benchmark/body3-10kb.js 10KB body 4 tests completed. buffer - strong x 55,989 ops/sec ±0.93% (188 runs sampled) buffer - weak x 56,148 ops/sec ±0.55% (190 runs sampled) string - strong x 27,345 ops/sec ±0.43% (188 runs sampled) string - weak x 27,496 ops/sec ±0.45% (190 runs sampled) > node benchmark/body4-100kb.js 100KB body 4 tests completed. buffer - strong x 7,083 ops/sec ±0.22% (190 runs sampled) buffer - weak x 7,115 ops/sec ±0.26% (191 runs sampled) string - strong x 3,068 ops/sec ±0.34% (190 runs sampled) string - weak x 3,096 ops/sec ±0.35% (190 runs sampled) > node benchmark/stats.js stat 4 tests completed. real - strong x 871,642 ops/sec ±0.34% (189 runs sampled) real - weak x 867,613 ops/sec ±0.39% (190 runs sampled) fake - strong x 401,051 ops/sec ±0.40% (189 runs sampled) fake - weak x 400,100 ops/sec ±0.47% (188 runs sampled)

License

MIT