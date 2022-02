Elegant Themes 100 Line Icons

A GPL-licensed icon font by Elegant Themes.

Packaged as a bower component by Paul Prince.

Upstream

AI/SVG/PNG Release

Font File Release

Licensing

The blog post / release announcement states that "As always, these icons are completely free to use, and have been released under the GPL."

They hyper-link the word "GPL" to it to GPLv3.