High throughput React Server Side Rendering
For a simplified example of
esx in action, check out esx-demo.
esx is designed to be a high speed SSR template engine for React.
It can be used with absolutely no code base changes.
Use it with a preloader flag like so:
node -r esx/optimize my-app.js
Note: transpiling is still experimental.
Alternatively babel-plugin-esx-ssr can be used to transpile for the same performance gains. The babel plugin would be a preferred option where speed of process initialization is important (such as serverless).
Optionally,
esx is also a universal JSX-like syntax in plain JavaScript that allows for the elimination of transpilation in development environments.
esx syntax will yield the same high speed results as the optimizing preloader
esx syntax can enhance development workflow by removing the need for browser transpilation when developing in modern browsers
esx can be compiled away for production with babel-plugin-esx-browser, resulting in zero-byte payload overhead.
It uses native Tagged Templates and works in all modern browsers.
Not only is this project on-going, it's also following a moving target (the React implementation).
This should only be used in production when:
esx needs use cases and battle testing. All issues are very welcome,
PR's are extremely welcome and Collaborators are exceptionally, extraordinarily, exceedingly welcome.
npm i esx
There are close to 3000 passing tests.
git clone https://github.com/esxjs/esx
cd esx
npm i
npm test
npm run test:client # test client-side implementation in node
npm tun test:browser # test client-side implementation in browser
Creating HTML with
esx syntax is as close as possible to JSX:
<div ...${props}>
<div />
<img src="https://example.com/img.png"/> and
<img src=${src}/>
<div draggable />
<Foo/>
esx:
esx.register({Foo})
react v16.8+ is required as a peer dependency
react-dom v16.8+ is required as a peer dependency
esx is built for Node 10+
esx should cover the API surface of all non-deprecated React features.
Notably,
esx will not work with the Legacy Context API,
but it will work with the New Context API.
While the legacy API is being phased out, there still may be modules in a projects depedency tree that rely on the legacy API. If you desperately need support for the legacy API, contact me..
Preload
esx/optimize like so:
node -r esx/optimize my-app.js
That's it. This will convert all
JSX and
createElement calls to ESX format,
unlocking the throughput benefits of SSR template rendering.
Additionally,
esx can be written by hand for great ergonomic benefit
in both server and client development contexts. Here's the example
from the
htm readme converted
to
esx (
htm is discussed at the bottom of this readme):
// using require instead of import allows for no server transpilation
const { Component } = require('react')
const esx = require('esx')()
class App extends Component {
addTodo() {
const { todos = [] } = this.state;
this.setState({ todos: todos.concat(`Item ${todos.length}`) });
}
render({ page }, { todos = [] }) {
return esx`
<div class="app">
<Header name="ToDo's (${page})" />
<ul>
${todos.map(todo => esx`
<li>${todo}</li>
`)}
</ul>
<button onClick=${() => this.addTodo()}>Add Todo</button>
<Footer>footer content here</Footer>
</div>
`
}
}
const Header = ({ name }) => esx`<h1>${name} List</h1>`
const Footer = props => esx`<footer ...${props} />`
esx.register({ Header, Footer })
module.exports = App
In a client entry point this can be rendered the usual way:
const App = require('./App')
const container = document.getElementById('app')
const { hydrate } = require('react-dom') // using hydrate because we have SSR
const esx = require('esx')({ App })
hydrate(esx `<App page="All"/>`, container)
And the server entry point can use
esx.renderToToString for high speed
server-side rendering:
const { createServer } = require('http')
const App = require('./App')
createServer((req, res) => {
res.end(`
<html>
<head><title>Todo</title></head>
<body>
<div id="app">
${esx.renderToString `<App page="All"/>`}
</div>
</body>
</html>
`)
}).listen(3000)
The
esx module exports an initializer function, which
returns a template string tag function.
createEsx(components = {}) => esx
The default export is a function that when called initializes an
instance of
esx.
import createEsx from 'esx'
const createEsx = require('esx')
The initializer takes an object of component mappings which it then uses to look up component references within the template.
When called, the Initializer returns a Template Engine instance.
esx`<markup/>` => React Element
The result of the Initializer is a Template Engine which
should always be assigned to
esx. This is important
for editor syntax support. The Template Engine instance
is a template tag function.
import createEsx from 'esx'
import App from 'components/App'
const esx = createEsx({ App }) // same as {App: App}
// `esx` is the Template Engine
console.log(esx `<App/>`) // exactly same result as React.createElement(App)
A component must be one of the following
createEsx(components = {})
Components passed to the Initializer are registered
and validated at initialization time. Each key in the
components object should correspond to the name of
a component referenced within an ESX template literal.
esx.register(components = {})
Components can also be registered after initialization with the
esx.register method:
import createEsx from 'esx'
import App from 'components/App'
const esx = createEsx()
esx.register({ App })
// exactly same result as React.createElement(App)
console.log(esx `<App/>`)
Each key in the
components object should correspond to the name of a component as referenced within an ESX template literal.
esx.register.one(name, component)
A single component can be registered with the
esx.register.one method.
The supplied
name parameter must correspond to the name of a component
referenced within an ESX template literal and the
component parameter
will be validated.
esx.register.lax(components = {})
Advanced use only. Use with care. This is a performance escape hatch. This method will register components without validating. This may be used for performance reasons such as when needing to register a component within a function. It is recommended to use the non-lax methods unless component validation in a specific scenario is measured as a bottleneck.
esx.register.lax.one(name, component)
Advanced use only. Use with care. This is a performance escape hatch. Will register one component without validating.
esx.renderToString`<markup/>` => String
On the server side every Template Engine instance also has a
renderToString method. The
esx.renderToString method is
also a template literal tag function.
This must be used in place of the
react-dom/server packages
renderToString method in order to obtain the speed benefits.
import createEsx from 'esx'
import App from 'components/App'
const esx = createEsx()
esx.register({ App })
// same, but faster, result as ReactDomServer.renderToString(<App/>)
console.log(esx.renderToString `<App/>`)
Alias:
esx.ssr
esx.renderToString(EsxElement) => String
The
esx.renderToString method can also accept an element as its only
parameter.
import createEsx from 'esx'
import App from 'components/App'
const esx = createEsx()
esx.register({ App })
const app = esx `<App/>`
// same, but faster, result as ReactDomServer.renderToString(app)
console.log(esx.renderToString(app))
Elements created with
esx contain template information and can
be used for high performance rendering, whereas a plain React element
at the root could only ever be rendered with
ReactDomServer.renderToString.
That is why
esx.renderToString will throw if passed a plain
React element:
// * DON'T DO THIS!: *
esx.renderToString(React.createElement('div')) // => throws Error
// instead do this:
esx.renderToString `<div/>`
// or this:
esx.renderToString(esx `<div/>`)
Pre and Post plugins are also provided to allow for additional manipulation of templates and output. A Post plugin could be used to write output directly to a stream, or inject additional HTML.
esx.plugins.pre((strings, ...values) => [strings, values])
The
esx.plugins.pre method registers a Pre plugin. Plugins
will be executed in the order that there are registered.
A Pre plugin should be passed a function that has the same signature as a tagged template function.
It must return an array containing two arrays. The first is an array of strings, the second is an array of values.
The pre plugin can be used to reshape the strings array and/or apply mutations to the interpolated values. An example of a Pre plugin could be to apply a transform, turning an alternative template syntax (such as Pug) into ESX syntax.
esx.plugins.post((htmlString) => htmlString))
The
esx.plugins.post method registers a Post plugin. Plugins
will be executed in the order that there are registered. Unlike
Pre plugins, Post plugins can only be used Server Side and will
only be invoked for components that are rendered via
esx.renderToString.
A Post plugin is passed the HTML string output of a component at the time it is rendered. A Post plugin can be used to inject extra HTML, apply additional transforms to the HTML, or capture the HTML as each component is being rendered.
On the server side the Initializer has an
ssr property, which
has an
options method. The follow options are supported:
createEsx.ssr.option('hooks-mode', 'compatible'|'stateful')
By default the
hooks-mode option is
compatible with React
server side rendering. This means that any stateful hooks,
e.g.
useState and
useReducer do not actually retain state
between renders.
The following will set
hooks-mode to
stateful:
createEsx.ssr.option('hooks-mode', 'stateful')
This means that
useState,
useReducer,
useMemo and
useCallback have the same stateful behaviour as their
client-side counterpart hooks. The state is retained
between
renderToString calls, instead of always returning
the initial state as with
compatible mode. This can be useful
where a server-side render-to-hydrate strategy is employed and
a great fit with rendering on server initialize.
esx is an OPEN Open Source Project. This means that:
Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.
See the CONTRIBUTING.md file for more details.
https://github.com/davidmarkclements
https://www.npmjs.com/~davidmarkclements
https://twitter.com/davidmarkclem
esx was preceded by...
esx. The
esx namespace was registered four years ago
by a prior author Mattéo Delabre , with a similar
idea. He kindly donated the namespace to this particular manifestation of the idea.
For this reason,
esx versioning begins at v2.x.x. Versions 0.x.x and 1.x.x are deprecated.
esx is directly inspired by
hyperx, which
was the first known library to this authors knowledge to make the point
that template strings are perfect for generating both virtual doms
and server side rendering. What
hyperx lacks, however, is a way
to represent React components within its template syntax. It is only
for generating HTML nodes.
It's not uncommon for similar ideas to be had and implemented concurrently
without either party knowing of the other.
While
htm was first released early 2019,
work on
esx had already been on-going some months prior. However the
mission of
esx is slightly broader, with a primary objective being to speed up
server side rendering, so it took longer to release.