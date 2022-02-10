esvu is your one-stop shop for all implementations of ECMAScript.
$ npm i -g esvu
esvu will attempt to respect
XDG_DATA_HOME, and will fall back to the
home directory. You will need to add esvu's bin to your
PATH, for
example
$XDG_DATA_HOME/.esvu/bin or
/home/snek/.esvu/bin.
You may override the path entirely by setting the
ESVU_PATH environment
variable.
The first time you run
esvu, it will ask you which engines you wish to
install. After the first run, running
esvu will update the engines you
selected.
$ esvu
Update all installed engines, or select engines to install
$ esvu install <engine>
Install the engine
<engine>
$ esvu uninstall <engine>
Uninstall
<engine>
$ esvu update <engine>
Update
<engine>. Like
install but the engine must have been previously
installed.
If you're using eshost-cli, you can run
eshost --configure-esvu after
installing engines to make eshost automatically find the installed engines.
|Engine
|Binary Names
darwin-x64
darwin-arm64
linux-ia32
linux-x64
win32-ia32
win32-x64
|Chakra
ch,
chakra
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|engine262
engine262
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|GraalJS
graaljs
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Hermes
hermes
|✅
|✅
|JavaScriptCore
jsc,
javascriptcore
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|QuickJS
quickjs,
quickjs-run-test262
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|SpiderMonkey
sm,
spidermonkey
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|V8
v8
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|XS
xs
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
Some binaries may be exposed as batch/shell scripts to properly handling shared library loading. Some binaries on 64-bit systems may be natively 32-bit.