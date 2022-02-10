openbase logo
esv

esvu

by devsnek
1.2.5

esvu is your one-stop shop for all implementations of ECMAScript.

Downloads/wk

Downloads/wk

82

GitHub Stars

104

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

esvu

esvu is your one-stop shop for all implementations of ECMAScript.

Installation

$ npm i -g esvu

esvu will attempt to respect XDG_DATA_HOME, and will fall back to the home directory. You will need to add esvu's bin to your PATH, for example $XDG_DATA_HOME/.esvu/bin or /home/snek/.esvu/bin.

You may override the path entirely by setting the ESVU_PATH environment variable.

Usage

The first time you run esvu, it will ask you which engines you wish to install. After the first run, running esvu will update the engines you selected.

  • $ esvu Update all installed engines, or select engines to install
  • $ esvu install <engine> Install the engine <engine>
  • $ esvu uninstall <engine> Uninstall <engine>
  • $ esvu update <engine> Update <engine>. Like install but the engine must have been previously installed.

If you're using eshost-cli, you can run eshost --configure-esvu after installing engines to make eshost automatically find the installed engines.

EngineBinary Namesdarwin-x64darwin-arm64linux-ia32linux-x64win32-ia32win32-x64
Chakrach, chakra
engine262engine262
GraalJSgraaljs
Hermeshermes
JavaScriptCorejsc, javascriptcore
QuickJSquickjs, quickjs-run-test262
SpiderMonkeysm, spidermonkey
V8v8
XSxs

Some binaries may be exposed as batch/shell scripts to properly handling shared library loading. Some binaries on 64-bit systems may be natively 32-bit.

