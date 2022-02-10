esvu

esvu is your one-stop shop for all implementations of ECMAScript.

Installation

npm i -g esvu

esvu will attempt to respect XDG_DATA_HOME , and will fall back to the home directory. You will need to add esvu's bin to your PATH , for example $XDG_DATA_HOME/.esvu/bin or /home/snek/.esvu/bin .

You may override the path entirely by setting the ESVU_PATH environment variable.

Usage

The first time you run esvu , it will ask you which engines you wish to install. After the first run, running esvu will update the engines you selected.

$ esvu Update all installed engines, or select engines to install

$ esvu install <engine> Install the engine <engine>

Install the engine $ esvu uninstall <engine> Uninstall <engine>

Uninstall $ esvu update <engine> Update <engine> . Like install but the engine must have been previously installed.

If you're using eshost-cli, you can run eshost --configure-esvu after installing engines to make eshost automatically find the installed engines.

Engine Binary Names darwin-x64 darwin-arm64 linux-ia32 linux-x64 win32-ia32 win32-x64 Chakra ch , chakra ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ engine262 engine262 ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ GraalJS graaljs ✅ ✅ ✅ Hermes hermes ✅ ✅ JavaScriptCore jsc , javascriptcore ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ QuickJS quickjs , quickjs-run-test262 ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ SpiderMonkey sm , spidermonkey ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ V8 v8 ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ XS xs ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Some binaries may be exposed as batch/shell scripts to properly handling shared library loading. Some binaries on 64-bit systems may be natively 32-bit.