esverify

Program Verification for ECMAScript/JavaScript (esverify.org).

Alpha: This is still a research prototype and not yet ready for production use.

Documentation

A detailed documentation of esverify and its theoretical foundations is currently work-in-progress and will be published soon.

Example

Given a simple JavaScript max function, we can add pre- and post-conditions using special pseudo-calls to requires and ensures with boolean expressions.

function max ( a, b ) { requires( typeof a === "number" ); requires( typeof b === "number" ); ensures( res => res >= a); if (a >= b) { return a; } else { return b; } }

These expressions will then be statically verified with respect to the function body with an SMT solver.

More examples can be found in the tests directory.

Supported Features

Expressions with boolean values, strings, integer and real number arithmetic

Function pre- and post conditions as well as inline assertions and invariants

Automatically generates counter-examples for failed assertions

Runs counter-example as JavaScript code to reproduce errors in dynamic context and differentiate incorrect programs from false negatives

Mutable variables and limited temporal reasoning, e.g. old(x) > x

Control flow including branching, returns and while loops with manually specified invariants

Inductive reasoning with loop invariants and recursive functions

Automatic inlining of function body for external proofs of function properties (restricted to one level of inlining)

Closures

Checking of function purity

Higher-order functions

Simple proof checking using Curry-Howard correspondence

Simple immutable classes with fields, methods and class invariant (no inheritance)

Immutable JavaScript objects using string keys

Immutable arrays (no sparse arrays)

Restricted verifier preamble for global objects such as console and Math

It is based on the z3 SMT solver but avoids trigger heuristics and thereby (most) timeouts and other unpredictable results by requiring manual instantiation. Function definitions and class invariants correspond to universal quantifiers and function calls and field access act as triggers that instantiate these quantifiers in a deterministic way.

Termination checking

Mutable objects, arrays and classes

Modules with imports and exports

Prototype and subclass inheritance

Verifier-only "ghost" variables, arguments and functions/predicates

TypeScript as input language

Usage as Command Line Tool

Simple usage without installation:

npx esverify file.js

Installation:

npm install -g esverify

Command Line Options:

$ esverify --help Usage: esverify [OPTIONS] FILE Options: - -z3path PATH Path to local z3 executable (default path is "z3") - r, --remote Invokes z3 remotely via HTTP request - -z3url URL URL to remote z3 web server - -noqi Disables quantifier instantiations - t, --timeout SECS Sets timeout in seconds for z3 (default timeout is 10s, 0 disables timeout) - f, --logformat FORMAT Format can be either "simple" or "colored" (default format is "colored") - q, --quiet Suppresses output - v, --verbose Prints SMT input, output and test code - -logsmt PATH Path for logging SMT input in verbose mode (default path is "/tmp/vc.smt") - h, --help Prints this help text and exit - -version Prints version information

Usage as Library

Installation via npm:

$ npm install esverify

Import verify and invoke on source code to receive a promise of messages.

import { verify } from "esverify" ; const opts = { }; const messages = await verify( "assert(1 > 2);" , opts); messages.forEach( msg => console .log(msg.status));

The options and returned messages have the following structure:

type opts = { filename: string , logformat: "simple" | "colored" = "colored" , z3path: string = "z3" , z3url: string , remote: boolean = false , quiet: true , verbose: false , logsmt: '/tmp/vc.smt' timeout: 5 , qi: true } type msg = { status: "verified" | "unverified" | "timeout" | "error" , loc: { file: string , start: { line: number , column: number }, end: { line: number , column: number }}, description: string }

A simple web-based editor is available online at esverify.org/try.

Additionally, there is a Vim Plugin and an Emacs Plugin which display verification results inline.

More tool support will be coming soon.

License

MIT License

Issues

Please report bugs to the GitHub Issue Tracker. esverify is currently developed and maintained by Christopher Schuster.

Acknowledgements

Inspired by Dafny and LiquidHaskell.

This project is developed by the Software and Languages Research Group at University of California, Santa Cruz. Thanks also to Tommy, Sohum and Cormac for support and advice.