esvalid

Install

npm install esvalid

Usage

esvalid.isValid(node) :: Spidermonkey AST Node → Boolean

Returns true if and only if the given AST node represents a valid ECMAScript program.

esvalid.isValidExpression(node) :: Spidermonkey AST Node → Boolean

Returns true if and only if the given AST node represents a valid ECMAScript expression.

esvalid.errors(node) :: Spidermonkey AST Node → [InvalidAstError]

Returns an array of InvalidAstError objects representing the errors in the given AST. An effort is made to continue collecting errors in the face of malformed ASTs. If an empty array is returned, it is implied that the given AST node is error free.

new esvalid.InvalidAstError(node, message) :: Node -> String -> InvalidAstError

Constructs a new InvalidAstError instance. node must be non-null.

Example

var esvalid = require ( "esvalid" ); var esprima = require ( "esprima" ); var program = esprima.parse(fs.readFileSync( require .resolve( "esprima" ))); esvalid.isValid(program); esvalid.isValid({ type : "Program" , body: []}); esvalid.isValid({ type : "Program" , body: null }); esvalid.isValidExpression({ type : "Program" , body: []}); esvalid.isValidExpression({ type : "Literal" , value: 0 }); esvalid.errors({ type : "Program" , body: []}); var error = esvalid.errors({ type : "Program" , body: null })[ 0 ]; error instanceof esvalid.InvalidAstError; error.node; error.message;

Validity Tests

This is a list of all esvalid validity tests other than null tests and type checks.