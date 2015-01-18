npm install esvalid
esvalid.isValid(node) :: Spidermonkey AST Node → Boolean
Returns true if and only if the given AST node represents a valid ECMAScript program.
esvalid.isValidExpression(node) :: Spidermonkey AST Node → Boolean
Returns true if and only if the given AST node represents a valid ECMAScript expression.
esvalid.errors(node) :: Spidermonkey AST Node → [InvalidAstError]
Returns an array of
InvalidAstError objects representing the errors in the
given AST. An effort is made to continue collecting errors in the face of
malformed ASTs. If an empty array is returned, it is implied that the given AST
node is error free.
new esvalid.InvalidAstError(node, message) :: Node -> String -> InvalidAstError
Constructs a new
InvalidAstError instance.
node must be non-null.
var esvalid = require("esvalid");
var esprima = require("esprima");
var program = esprima.parse(fs.readFileSync(require.resolve("esprima")));
esvalid.isValid(program); // true
esvalid.isValid({type: "Program", body: []}); // true
esvalid.isValid({type: "Program", body: null}); // false
esvalid.isValidExpression({type: "Program", body: []}); // false
esvalid.isValidExpression({type: "Literal", value: 0}); // true
esvalid.errors({type: "Program", body: []}); // []
var error = esvalid.errors({type: "Program", body: null})[0];
error instanceof esvalid.InvalidAstError; // true
error.node; // {type: "Program", body: null}
error.message; // "Program `body` member must be non-null"
This is a list of all esvalid validity tests other than
null tests and type checks.
param member must not be
eval or
arguments in strict mode
id member must not be
eval or
arguments in strict mode
id member must not be
eval or
arguments in strict mode
name member must be a valid IdentifierName
name member must not be a ReservedWord
alternate must not be the
consequent of an IfStatement with a non-null
alternate
property member must have a valid IdentifierName
name member
value member must have zero parameters
value member must have exactly one parameter
expressions member length must be >= 2
cases member must contain no more than one SwitchCase with a null
test member
handler member or a non-null
finalizer member
delete with unqualified identifier not allowed in strict mode
declarations member must be non-empty