esutils (esutils) is utility box for ECMAScript language tools.
ast
ast.isExpression(node)
Returns
true if
node is an
Expression as defined in ECMA262 edition 5.1 section
11.
ast.isStatement(node)
Returns
true if
node is a
Statement as defined in ECMA262 edition 5.1 section
12.
ast.isIterationStatement(node)
Returns
true if
node is an
IterationStatement as defined in ECMA262 edition
5.1 section 12.6.
ast.isSourceElement(node)
Returns
true if
node is a
SourceElement as defined in ECMA262 edition 5.1
section 14.
ast.trailingStatement(node)
Returns
Statement? if
node has trailing
Statement.
if (cond)
consequent;
When taking this
IfStatement, returns
consequent; statement.
ast.isProblematicIfStatement(node)
Returns
true if
node is a problematic
IfStatement. If
node is a problematic
IfStatement,
node cannot be represented as an one-to-one JavaScript code.
{
type: 'IfStatement',
consequent: {
type: 'WithStatement',
body: {
type: 'IfStatement',
consequent: {type: 'EmptyStatement'}
}
},
alternate: {type: 'EmptyStatement'}
}
The above node cannot be represented as a JavaScript code, since the top level
else alternate belongs to an inner
IfStatement.
code
code.isDecimalDigit(code)
Return
true if provided code is decimal digit.
code.isHexDigit(code)
Return
true if provided code is hexadecimal digit.
code.isOctalDigit(code)
Return
true if provided code is octal digit.
code.isWhiteSpace(code)
Return
true if provided code is white space.
White space characters are formally defined in ECMA262.
code.isLineTerminator(code)
Return
true if provided code is line terminator.
Line terminator characters are formally defined in ECMA262.
code.isIdentifierStart(code)
Return
true if provided code can be the first character of ECMA262
Identifier.
They are formally defined in ECMA262.
code.isIdentifierPart(code)
Return
true if provided code can be the trailing character of ECMA262
Identifier.
They are formally defined in ECMA262.
keyword
keyword.isKeywordES5(id, strict)
Returns
true if provided identifier string is a Keyword or Future Reserved Word
in ECMA262 edition 5.1.
They are formally defined in ECMA262 sections
7.6.1.1 and 7.6.1.2,
respectively.
If the
strict flag is truthy, this function additionally checks whether
id is a
Keyword or
FutureReservedWord under strict mode.
keyword.isKeywordES6(id, strict)
Returns
true if provided identifier string is a
Keyword or
FutureReservedWord
in ECMA262 edition 6.
They are formally defined in ECMA262 sections
11.6.2.1 and
11.6.2.2,
respectively.
If the
strict flag is truthy, this function additionally checks whether
id is a
Keyword or
FutureReservedWord under strict mode.
keyword.isReservedWordES5(id, strict)
Returns
true if provided identifier string is a
ReservedWord in ECMA262 edition 5.1.
They are formally defined in ECMA262 section 7.6.1.
If the
strict flag is truthy, this function additionally checks whether
id
is a
ReservedWord under strict mode.
keyword.isReservedWordES6(id, strict)
Returns
true if provided identifier string is a
ReservedWord in ECMA262 edition 6.
They are formally defined in ECMA262 section 11.6.2.
If the
strict flag is truthy, this function additionally checks whether
id
is a
ReservedWord under strict mode.
keyword.isRestrictedWord(id)
Returns
true if provided identifier string is one of
eval or
arguments.
They are restricted in strict mode code throughout ECMA262 edition 5.1 and
in ECMA262 edition 6 section 12.1.1.
keyword.isIdentifierNameES5(id)
Return
true if provided identifier string is an
IdentifierName as specified in
ECMA262 edition 5.1 section 7.6.
keyword.isIdentifierNameES6(id)
Return
true if provided identifier string is an
IdentifierName as specified in
ECMA262 edition 6 section 11.6.
keyword.isIdentifierES5(id, strict)
Return
true if provided identifier string is an
Identifier as specified in
ECMA262 edition 5.1 section 7.6.
If the
strict flag is truthy, this function additionally checks whether
id
is an
Identifier under strict mode.
keyword.isIdentifierES6(id, strict)
Return
true if provided identifier string is an
Identifier as specified in
ECMA262 edition 6 section 12.1.
If the
strict flag is truthy, this function additionally checks whether
id
is an
Identifier under strict mode.
Copyright (C) 2013 Yusuke Suzuki (twitter: @Constellation) and other contributors.
Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without modification, are permitted provided that the following conditions are met:
Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer.
Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer in the documentation and/or other materials provided with the distribution.
THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY THE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS AND CONTRIBUTORS "AS IS" AND ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES; LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER CAUSED AND ON ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE OF THIS SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE.