Estrella is a lightweight and versatile build tool based on the fantastic esbuild TypeScript and JavaScript compiler.
See estrella.d.ts for API documentation.
Estrella tries hard to retain the blazing startup speed of esbuild.
Being just a single file, with only a dependency on esbuild,
estrella starts very quickly.
time estrella -help completes in about 50ms with NodeJS 12.
Building a simple example with
time examples/minimal/build.js completes in about 65ms.
Unlike some other "builders" Estrella does not use a config file or require you to make changes to your package.json file. Instead, Estrella recognizes & embraces the fact that most projects have unique build requirements. You run Estrella from a script (instead of Estrella running a script or config file.) Essentially you create a "build.js", or lolcat.js—name it whatever you want—script in which you invoke estrella. This turns your script into a fully-featured CLI program with access to a rich API exposed by the estrella module.
npm install -D estrella
build.js file in your project directory:
#!/usr/bin/env node
const { build } = require("estrella")
build({
entry: "src/main.ts",
outfile: "out/foo.js",
bundle: true,
// pass any options to esbuild here...
})
Invoke your build script: (assumes
chmod +x build.js has been set)
$ ./build.js -watch
Wrote out/foo.js (419 bytes, 6.84ms)
Watching files for changes...
And that's it for basic use.
See the
examples directory for more examples
which you can use as templates for new projects.
See evanw/esbuild/lib/shared/types.ts for documentation of esbuild options.
If there is a tsconfig.json file in the project directory,
or if
build({tsc:true}) is set,
TypeScript's
tsc is run in parallel to esbuild, checking types and providing diagnostics:
$ ./build.js
Wrote out/foo.js (419 bytes, 7.11ms)
src/main.ts:2:7 - warning TS6133: 'count' is declared but its value is never read.
2 let count = 4
~~~~~
TS: OK 1 warning
What
tsc program is run? estrella will ask nodejs to find typescript in node_modules.
If found,
tsc from that package is used. Otherwise,
tsc from the environment PATH is used.
This way there is no hard dependency on typescript for estrella.
estrella allows remapping the severity of TypeScript diagnostics and even filtering
things out completely.
This is particularly useful when you are converting a codebase to a stricter set of rules
but don't want your build to fail. For example, let's say that you enable
noImplicitAny in
your tsconfig.json file. If you just run
tsc on your project, it will fail with errors.
Using estrella these errors can be treated as warnings instead, still making a loud
appearance on screen but not causing an error exit code.
$ ./build.js
Wrote out/foo.js (14.6kb, 11.07ms)
src/main.ts:212:24 - error TS7006: Parameter 'ev' implicitly has an 'any' type.
212 window.onmousemove = ev => { grid.origin = [ev.clientX, ev.clientY] }
~~
TS: 1 error
$ echo $?
1
To make this a warning, add a rule to
build() in your build script:
#!/usr/bin/env node
const { build } = require("estrella")
build({
entry: "src/main.ts",
outfile: "out/foo.js",
bundle: true,
tsrules: {
7006: "WARNING",
}
})
Now if we try to build again:
$ ./build.js
Wrote out/foo.js (14.6kb, 10.42ms)
src/main.ts:212:24 - warning TS7006: Parameter 'ev' implicitly has an 'any' type.
212 window.onmousemove = ev => { grid.origin = [ev.clientX, ev.clientY] }
~~
TS: OK 1 warning
$ echo $?
0
The program exits successfully while still logging the issue.
tsrules is an object of type
{ [tscode:number] : "IGNORE"|"INFO"|"WARN"|"ERROR" } which
maps TS diagnostic codes to:
"IGNORE" completely ignore and don't even log it.
"INFO" log it as information, unless the -quiet flag is set.
"WARN" log it as a warning
"ERROR" log it as an error, causing the program's exit code to be !0.
"ERROR" is the default for most issues.
Too list predefined tsrules, run:
node -p 'require("estrella").defaultTSRules'.
Rules which you provide take precedence, so if there are any predefined rules you'd
like to change, simply set those in your
tsrules object.
In case you need to disable TypeScript diagnostics for a project with a tsconfig.json
file, you can set
tslint:false in your build config:
build({
// your regular options ...
tslint: false,
})
When using estrella as a library from a build script, your build script becomes a program with command-line options:
$ ./build.js -help
usage: ./build.js [options]
options:
-w, -watch Watch source files for changes and rebuild.
-g, -debug Do not optimize and define DEBUG=true.
-r, -run Run the output file after a successful build.
-sourcemap Generate sourcemap.
-inline-sourcemap Generate inline sourcemap.
-no-color Disable use of colors.
-no-clear Disable clearing of the screen, regardless of TTY status.
-no-diag Disable TypeScript diagnostics.
-color Color terminal output, regardless of TTY status.
-diag Only run TypeScript diagnostics (no esbuild.)
-quiet Only log warnings and errors but nothing else.
-silent Don't log anything, not even errors.
-estrella-version Print version of estrella and exit 0.
-estrella-debug Enable debug logging of estrella itself.
You can define your own custom CLI options and parse arbitrary arguments using the
cliopts object
exported by the estrella module:
#!/usr/bin/env node
const { build, cliopts, file } = require("estrella")
const [ opts, args ] = cliopts.parse(
["c, cat" , "Prints a nice cat."],
["file" , "Show contents of <file>.", "<file>"],
)
opts.cat && console.log(stdoutStyle.pink(ASCII_cat))
if (opts.file) {
console.log(`contents of file ${opts.file}:`)
console.log(await file.read(opts.file, "utf8"))
}
build({ ... })
Ask for help to see your options documented:
./build.js -h
usage: ./build.js [options]
options:
[...common estrella options here...]
-c, -cat Prints a nice cat.
-file=<file> Show contents of <file>.
For a full example, see examples/custom-cli-options
One of the key features of Estrella is its ability to watch source files for changes and rebuild
only the products needed. It does this in cooperation with esbuild which provides "perfect"
information about the source file graph for a given build product (via esbuild.metafile).
Estrella then uses this information to watch the relevant source files for changes and trigger a
rebuild. Either set
watch in your config or pass
-watch on the command line:
$ ./build.js -watch
Wrote out/main.js (341B, 8.03ms)
Watching files for changes...
# [make an edit to a source file]
1 file changed: foo.ts
Wrote out/main.js (341B, 10.18ms)
...
Estrella can run and manage sub processes, making it easy to run and restart your program
upon a successful build. Simply set
run in your config or pass
-run on the command line:
$ ./build.js -run
Hello world
Combining
-run with
-watch makes for a powerful "exploratory programming" setup where
changes to your source files are compiled and the results of running the program shown.
$ ./build.js -watch -run
Wrote out/main.js (341B, 8.21ms)
Running out/main.js [98609]
Hello world
out/main.js exited (0)
# [make an edit to a source file]
1 file changed: message.ts
Wrote out/main.js (341B, 8.21ms)
Running out/main.js [98609]
Hello future
Estrella is good at handling processes and can make a few valuable guarantees:
"run" can be configured to run arbitrary commands by specifying
run in your config.
Examples: (effective process invocation in comment)
// build config // effective program invocation
run: true // [node, outfile] (same as `-run` on the command line)
run: ["deno", "file name.js"] // ["deno", "file name.js"]
run: "./prettier foo.js" // runs script "./prettier foo.js" in a shell
When
run is set in your config, the product will be run no matter how you invoke your build
script. If you want to execute a more complex command that just
node outfile while still
only running it when
-run is passed on the command line, conditionally enable
run in your
build script like this:
#!/usr/bin/env node
const { build, cliopts } = require("estrella")
const p = build({
entry: "main.ts",
outfile: "out/main.js",
run: cliopts.run && ["/bin/zsh", "-e", "-c", "echo **/*.ts"],
})
./build.js -run will run your command as specified
while simply
./build.js won't cause the program to run.
estrella can build multiple variants of your program at once.
Example
build.js script:
#!/usr/bin/env node
const { build } = require("estrella")
const common = {
entry: "src/main.ts",
bundle: true,
}
build({
...common,
outfile: "out/foo.min.js",
})
build({
...common,
outfile: "out/foo.debug.js",
sourcemap: true,
debug: true,
})
Then run the script to build both an optimized product and a debug product:
$ ./build.js
Wrote out/foo.min.js (445 bytes, 6.67ms)
Wrote out/foo.debug.{js,js.map} (2.4kb, 10.59ms)
TS: OK
TypeScript diagnostics are run for all unique tsconfig.json files (or project directory in the absence of a tsconfig.json file), so in this case we get just one report, as is expected.
In fact, since estrella is just a simple library, you can really do whatever you want in your build script.
Setting
onStart and/or
onEnd in a build config allows you to hook into the esbuild cycle.
onStart(config, changedFiles) is called when a build starts and
onEnd(config, result)
when a build finishes.
This works in both
-watch mode and regular "one shot" mode.
These callbacks can optionally be async (i.e. return a Promise) which estrella will await. This gives you the ability to perform detailed pre-processing and post-processing, like requesting some stuff from the internet.
Example build script using
onEnd to show desktop notifications with
node-notifier in watch mode:
#!/usr/bin/env node
const { build } = require("estrella")
const notifier = require("node-notifier")
build({
entry: "src/main.ts",
outfile: "out/foo.js",
onEnd(config, result) {
config.watch && notifier.notify({
title: config.title,
message: result.errors.length > 0 ?
`Build failed with ${result.errors.length} errors` :
`Build succeeded`
})
},
})
estrella comes with functions for scanning and watching any files or directories for changes, making it easy to work with other source files not handled by esbuild. Like for example CSS or code generation.
Example build script:
#!/usr/bin/env node
const { build, scandir, watch, cliopts } = require("estrella")
build({
entry: "src/main.ts",
outfile: "out/foo.js",
})
function generateCode(file) {
console.log(`generate ${file} -> ${file}.js`)
// replace with actual logic
}
// generate all files initially
const dir = "src", filter = /\..*$/i
scandir(dir, filter, {recursive:true}).then(files => {
files.map(generateCode)
// in watch mode, generate files as they change
cliopts.watch && watch(dir, {filter, recursive:true}, changes => {
changes.map(c => generateCode(c.name))
})
})
Say you are building a website. You may want to run a HTTP server while in watch mode which automatically reloads your website as you develop it. Simply run a web server like serve-http in your build script:
#!/usr/bin/env node
const { build, cliopts } = require("estrella")
build({
entry: "src/main.ts",
outfile: "docs/app.js",
})
// Run a local web server with livereload when -watch is set
cliopts.watch && require("serve-http").createServer({
port: 8181,
pubdir: require("path").join(__dirname, "docs"),
})
Now when you run your build script in watch mode a web server is run as well:
$ ./build.js -w
serving ./ at http://localhost:8181/
Wrote docs/app.js (914 bytes, 12.44ms)
TS: OK
estrella can also be used directly as a program:
$ estrella src/foo.ts -o foo.js
Wrote foo.js (222 bytes, 7.91ms)
TS: OK
$ estrella -h
usage: estrella [options] <srcfile> ...
options:
-w, -watch Watch source files for changes and rebuild.
-g, -debug Do not optimize and define DEBUG=true.
-r, -run Run the output file after a successful build.
-sourcemap Generate sourcemap.
-inline-sourcemap Generate inline sourcemap.
-no-color Disable use of colors.
-no-clear Disable clearing of the screen, regardless of TTY status.
-no-diag Disable TypeScript diagnostics.
-color Color terminal output, regardless of TTY status.
-diag Only run TypeScript diagnostics (no esbuild.)
-quiet Only log warnings and errors but nothing else.
-silent Don't log anything, not even errors.
-estrella-version Print version of estrella and exit 0.
-estrella-debug Enable debug logging of estrella itself.
-o=,-outfile=<file> Write output to <file> instead of stdout.
-bundle Include all dependencies.
-minify Simplify and compress generated code.
-outdir=<dir> Write output to <dir> instead of stdout.
-esbuild=<json> Pass arbitrary JSON to esbuild's build function.
<srcfile> is a filename, or "-" for stdin.
See
estrella -h for more details.
Like any respectable compiler, Estrella of course builds itself.
Setup instructions:
git clone https://github.com/rsms/estrella.git
cd estrella
npm install
Build instructions:
./build.js -g (add
-w for incremental compilation)
./build.js (add
-w for incremental compilation)
./test/test.sh (or
npm test)
./test/test.sh -debug
Contributions are very welcome! When contributing, please follow these guidelines:
Types of contributions and how best to make them:
Proposal for a new feature: Open an issue and start a conversion. Please do not create a PR until we've had time to discuss how to best approach the change.
Fix for a bug: Please open a PR with your fix and if you can, include a test that fails without your change but passes with it.
Minor changes like spelling mistakes: Open an issue and point out the concern. Please do not create a PR for small things like spelling mistakes.
Thank you for being a great person & contributor!