Convert a JavaScript value to an estree expression

Installation

npm install estree-util-value-to-estree

Usage

This package converts a JavaScript value to an estree for values that can be constructed without the need for a context.

Currently the following types are supported:

arrays

bigints

booleans

dates

maps

null

numbers (including Infinity , NaN , and negative numbers)

, , and negative numbers) objects (plain objects only)

regular expressions

sets

strings

symbols (only global symbols)

typed arrays ( BigInt64Array , BigUint64Array , Float32Array , Float64Array , Int8Array , Int16Array , Int32Array , Uint8Array , Uint8ClampedArray , Uint16Array , and Uint32Array )

, , , , , , , , , , and ) undefined

URL objects

URLSearchParams objects

if options.instanceAsObject is set to true , other objects are turned into plain object.