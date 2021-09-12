Convert a JavaScript value to an estree expression
npm install estree-util-value-to-estree
This package converts a JavaScript value to an estree for values that can be constructed without the need for a context.
Currently the following types are supported:
Infinity,
NaN, and negative numbers)
BigInt64Array,
BigUint64Array,
Float32Array,
Float64Array,
Int8Array,
Int16Array,
Int32Array,
Uint8Array,
Uint8ClampedArray,
Uint16Array, and
Uint32Array)
if
options.instanceAsObject is set to
true, other objects are turned into plain object.
import { deepEqual, throws } from 'assert';
import { valueToEstree } from 'estree-util-value-to-estree';
const result = valueToEstree({
null: null,
undefined,
string: 'Hello world!',
number: 42,
negativeNumber: -1337,
infinity: Number.POSITIVE_INFINITY,
notANumber: Number.NaN,
regex: /\w+/i,
date: new Date('1970-01-01'),
array: ['I’m an array item!'],
object: { nested: 'value' },
});
deepEqual(result, {
type: 'ObjectExpression',
properties: [
{
type: 'Property',
method: false,
shorthand: false,
computed: false,
kind: 'init',
key: { type: 'Literal', value: 'null', raw: '"null"' },
value: { type: 'Literal', value: null, raw: 'null' },
},
{
type: 'Property',
method: false,
shorthand: false,
computed: false,
kind: 'init',
key: { type: 'Literal', value: 'undefined', raw: '"undefined"' },
value: { type: 'Identifier', name: 'undefined' },
},
{
type: 'Property',
method: false,
shorthand: false,
computed: false,
kind: 'init',
key: { type: 'Literal', value: 'string', raw: '"string"' },
value: { type: 'Literal', value: 'Hello world!', raw: '"Hello world!"' },
},
{
type: 'Property',
method: false,
shorthand: false,
computed: false,
kind: 'init',
key: { type: 'Literal', value: 'number', raw: '"number"' },
value: { type: 'Literal', value: 42, raw: '42' },
},
{
type: 'Property',
method: false,
shorthand: false,
computed: false,
kind: 'init',
key: {
type: 'Literal',
value: 'negativeNumber',
raw: '"negativeNumber"',
},
value: {
type: 'UnaryExpression',
operator: '-',
prefix: true,
argument: { type: 'Literal', value: 1337, raw: '1337' },
},
},
{
type: 'Property',
method: false,
shorthand: false,
computed: false,
kind: 'init',
key: { type: 'Literal', value: 'infinity', raw: '"infinity"' },
value: { type: 'Identifier', name: 'Infinity' },
},
{
type: 'Property',
method: false,
shorthand: false,
computed: false,
kind: 'init',
key: { type: 'Literal', value: 'notANumber', raw: '"notANumber"' },
value: { type: 'Identifier', name: 'NaN' },
},
{
type: 'Property',
method: false,
shorthand: false,
computed: false,
kind: 'init',
key: { type: 'Literal', value: 'regex', raw: '"regex"' },
value: {
type: 'Literal',
value: /\w+/i,
raw: '/\\w+/i',
regex: { pattern: '\\w+', flags: 'i' },
},
},
{
type: 'Property',
method: false,
shorthand: false,
computed: false,
kind: 'init',
key: { type: 'Literal', value: 'date', raw: '"date"' },
value: {
type: 'NewExpression',
callee: { type: 'Identifier', name: 'Date' },
arguments: [{ type: 'Literal', value: 0, raw: '0' }],
},
},
{
type: 'Property',
method: false,
shorthand: false,
computed: false,
kind: 'init',
key: { type: 'Literal', value: 'array', raw: '"array"' },
value: {
type: 'ArrayExpression',
elements: [
{
type: 'Literal',
value: 'I’m an array item!',
raw: '"I’m an array item!"',
},
],
},
},
{
type: 'Property',
method: false,
shorthand: false,
computed: false,
kind: 'init',
key: { type: 'Literal', value: 'object', raw: '"object"' },
value: {
type: 'ObjectExpression',
properties: [
{
type: 'Property',
method: false,
shorthand: false,
computed: false,
kind: 'init',
key: { type: 'Literal', value: 'nested', raw: '"nested"' },
value: { type: 'Literal', value: 'value', raw: '"value"' },
},
],
},
},
],
});
class Point {
line: number;
column: number;
constructor(line: number, column: number) {
this.line = line;
this.column = column;
}
}
// Normally complex objects throw.
throws(() => valueToEstree(new Point(2, 3)));
// `instanceAsObject: true` treats them as plain objects.
deepEqual(valueToEstree(new Point(2, 3), { instanceAsObject: true }), {
type: 'ObjectExpression',
properties: [
{
type: 'Property',
method: false,
shorthand: false,
computed: false,
kind: 'init',
key: { type: 'Literal', value: 'line', raw: '"line"' },
value: { type: 'Literal', value: 2, raw: '2' },
},
{
type: 'Property',
method: false,
shorthand: false,
computed: false,
kind: 'init',
key: { type: 'Literal', value: 'column', raw: '"column"' },
value: { type: 'Literal', value: 3, raw: '3' },
},
],
});