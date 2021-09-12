openbase logo
euv

estree-util-value-to-estree

by Remco Haszing
1.3.0 (see all)

Convert a JavaScript value to an estree expression

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

estree-util-value-to-estree

github actions codecov npm prettier jest

Convert a JavaScript value to an estree expression

Installation

npm install estree-util-value-to-estree

Usage

This package converts a JavaScript value to an estree for values that can be constructed without the need for a context.

Currently the following types are supported:

  • arrays
  • bigints
  • booleans
  • dates
  • maps
  • null
  • numbers (including Infinity, NaN, and negative numbers)
  • objects (plain objects only)
  • regular expressions
  • sets
  • strings
  • symbols (only global symbols)
  • typed arrays (BigInt64Array, BigUint64Array, Float32Array, Float64Array, Int8Array, Int16Array, Int32Array, Uint8Array, Uint8ClampedArray, Uint16Array, andUint32Array)
  • undefined
  • URL objects
  • URLSearchParams objects

if options.instanceAsObject is set to true, other objects are turned into plain object.

import { deepEqual, throws } from 'assert';

import { valueToEstree } from 'estree-util-value-to-estree';

const result = valueToEstree({
  null: null,
  undefined,
  string: 'Hello world!',
  number: 42,
  negativeNumber: -1337,
  infinity: Number.POSITIVE_INFINITY,
  notANumber: Number.NaN,
  regex: /\w+/i,
  date: new Date('1970-01-01'),
  array: ['I’m an array item!'],
  object: { nested: 'value' },
});

deepEqual(result, {
  type: 'ObjectExpression',
  properties: [
    {
      type: 'Property',
      method: false,
      shorthand: false,
      computed: false,
      kind: 'init',
      key: { type: 'Literal', value: 'null', raw: '"null"' },
      value: { type: 'Literal', value: null, raw: 'null' },
    },
    {
      type: 'Property',
      method: false,
      shorthand: false,
      computed: false,
      kind: 'init',
      key: { type: 'Literal', value: 'undefined', raw: '"undefined"' },
      value: { type: 'Identifier', name: 'undefined' },
    },
    {
      type: 'Property',
      method: false,
      shorthand: false,
      computed: false,
      kind: 'init',
      key: { type: 'Literal', value: 'string', raw: '"string"' },
      value: { type: 'Literal', value: 'Hello world!', raw: '"Hello world!"' },
    },
    {
      type: 'Property',
      method: false,
      shorthand: false,
      computed: false,
      kind: 'init',
      key: { type: 'Literal', value: 'number', raw: '"number"' },
      value: { type: 'Literal', value: 42, raw: '42' },
    },
    {
      type: 'Property',
      method: false,
      shorthand: false,
      computed: false,
      kind: 'init',
      key: {
        type: 'Literal',
        value: 'negativeNumber',
        raw: '"negativeNumber"',
      },
      value: {
        type: 'UnaryExpression',
        operator: '-',
        prefix: true,
        argument: { type: 'Literal', value: 1337, raw: '1337' },
      },
    },
    {
      type: 'Property',
      method: false,
      shorthand: false,
      computed: false,
      kind: 'init',
      key: { type: 'Literal', value: 'infinity', raw: '"infinity"' },
      value: { type: 'Identifier', name: 'Infinity' },
    },
    {
      type: 'Property',
      method: false,
      shorthand: false,
      computed: false,
      kind: 'init',
      key: { type: 'Literal', value: 'notANumber', raw: '"notANumber"' },
      value: { type: 'Identifier', name: 'NaN' },
    },
    {
      type: 'Property',
      method: false,
      shorthand: false,
      computed: false,
      kind: 'init',
      key: { type: 'Literal', value: 'regex', raw: '"regex"' },
      value: {
        type: 'Literal',
        value: /\w+/i,
        raw: '/\\w+/i',
        regex: { pattern: '\\w+', flags: 'i' },
      },
    },
    {
      type: 'Property',
      method: false,
      shorthand: false,
      computed: false,
      kind: 'init',
      key: { type: 'Literal', value: 'date', raw: '"date"' },
      value: {
        type: 'NewExpression',
        callee: { type: 'Identifier', name: 'Date' },
        arguments: [{ type: 'Literal', value: 0, raw: '0' }],
      },
    },
    {
      type: 'Property',
      method: false,
      shorthand: false,
      computed: false,
      kind: 'init',
      key: { type: 'Literal', value: 'array', raw: '"array"' },
      value: {
        type: 'ArrayExpression',
        elements: [
          {
            type: 'Literal',
            value: 'I’m an array item!',
            raw: '"I’m an array item!"',
          },
        ],
      },
    },
    {
      type: 'Property',
      method: false,
      shorthand: false,
      computed: false,
      kind: 'init',
      key: { type: 'Literal', value: 'object', raw: '"object"' },
      value: {
        type: 'ObjectExpression',
        properties: [
          {
            type: 'Property',
            method: false,
            shorthand: false,
            computed: false,
            kind: 'init',
            key: { type: 'Literal', value: 'nested', raw: '"nested"' },
            value: { type: 'Literal', value: 'value', raw: '"value"' },
          },
        ],
      },
    },
  ],
});

class Point {
  line: number;
  column: number;
  constructor(line: number, column: number) {
    this.line = line;
    this.column = column;
  }
}

// Normally complex objects throw.
throws(() => valueToEstree(new Point(2, 3)));

// `instanceAsObject: true` treats them as plain objects.
deepEqual(valueToEstree(new Point(2, 3), { instanceAsObject: true }), {
  type: 'ObjectExpression',
  properties: [
    {
      type: 'Property',
      method: false,
      shorthand: false,
      computed: false,
      kind: 'init',
      key: { type: 'Literal', value: 'line', raw: '"line"' },
      value: { type: 'Literal', value: 2, raw: '2' },
    },
    {
      type: 'Property',
      method: false,
      shorthand: false,
      computed: false,
      kind: 'init',
      key: { type: 'Literal', value: 'column', raw: '"column"' },
      value: { type: 'Literal', value: 3, raw: '3' },
    },
  ],
});

