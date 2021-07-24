Transform JSX to function calls:
<x /> ->
h('x')!
There is currently one project actively maintained that can transform JSX to function calls: Babel. Babel is amazing but ginormous (±300kb) and slow. Switching from it to estree in a project where Babel was only a small part made the whole project 68% smaller and 63% faster. So let’s make that two implementations.
This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported
instead of
required.
npm:
npm install estree-util-build-jsx
Say we have the following file,
example.jsx:
import x from 'xastscript'
console.log(
<album id={123}>
<name>Born in the U.S.A.</name>
<artist>Bruce Springsteen</artist>
<releasedate date="1984-04-06">April 6, 1984</releasedate>
</album>
)
console.log(
<>
{1 + 1}
<self-closing />
<x name key="value" key={expression} {...spread} />
</>
)
And our script,
example.js, looks as follows:
import fs from 'fs'
import {Parser} from 'acorn'
import jsx from 'acorn-jsx'
import astring from 'astring'
import {buildJsx} from 'estree-util-build-jsx'
var doc = fs.readFileSync('example.jsx')
var tree = Parser.extend(jsx()).parse(doc, {
sourceType: 'module',
ecmaVersion: 2020
})
buildJsx(tree, {pragma: 'x', pragmaFrag: 'null'})
console.log(astring.generate(tree))
Now, running
node example yields:
import x from 'xastscript';
console.log(x("album", {
id: 123
}, x("name", null, "Born in the U.S.A."), x("artist", null, "Bruce Springsteen"), x("releasedate", {
date: "1984-04-06"
}, "April 6, 1984")));
console.log(x(null, null, 1 + 1, x("self-closing"), x("x", Object.assign({
name: true,
key: "value",
key: expression
}, spread))));
This package exports the following identifiers:
buildJsx.
There is no default export.
buildJsx(tree, options?)
Turn JSX in
tree (
Program) into hyperscript calls.
options
options.runtime
Choose the runtime.
(
string,
'automatic' or
'classic', default:
'classic').
Comment form:
@jsxRuntime theRuntime.
options.importSource
Place to import
jsx,
jsxs, and/or
Fragment from, when the effective
runtime is automatic (
string, default:
'react').
Comment:
@jsxImportSource theSource.
Note that
/jsx-runtime is appended to this provided source.
options.pragma
Identifier or member expression to call when the effective runtime is classic
(
string, default:
'React.createElement').
Comment:
@jsx identifier.
options.pragmaFrag
Identifier or member expression to use as a sumbol for fragments when the
effective runtime is classic (
string, default:
'React.Fragment').
Comment:
@jsxFrag identifier.
Node — The given
tree.
To support configuration from comments, those comments have to be in the
program.
This is done automatically by
espree.
For
acorn, it can be done like so:
import {Parser} from 'acorn'
import jsx from 'acorn-jsx'
var doc = ''
var comments = []
var tree = Parser.extend(jsx()).parse(doc, {onComment: comments})
tree.comments = comments
In almost all cases, this utility is the same as the Babel plugin, except that they work on slightly different syntax trees.
Some differences:
this is not a component:
<this> ->
h('this'), not
h(this)
<a:b c:d> ->
h('a:b', {'c:d': true}),
which throws by default in Babel or can be turned on with
throwIfNamespace
useSpread,
useBuiltIns, or
filter options
syntax-tree/hast-util-to-estree
— Transform hast (HTML) to estree
JSX
coderaiser/estree-to-babel
— Transform estree to Babel trees