Transform JSX to function calls: <x /> -> h('x') !

There is currently one project actively maintained that can transform JSX to function calls: Babel. Babel is amazing but ginormous (±300kb) and slow. Switching from it to estree in a project where Babel was only a small part made the whole project 68% smaller and 63% faster. So let’s make that two implementations.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install estree-util-build-jsx

Use

Say we have the following file, example.jsx :

import x from 'xastscript' console .log( < album id = {123} > < name > Born in the U.S.A. </ name > < artist > Bruce Springsteen </ artist > < releasedate date = "1984-04-06" > April 6, 1984 </ releasedate > </ album > ) console .log( <> {1 + 1} <self-closing /> <x name key="value" key={expression} {...spread} /> </> )

And our script, example.js , looks as follows:

import fs from 'fs' import {Parser} from 'acorn' import jsx from 'acorn-jsx' import astring from 'astring' import {buildJsx} from 'estree-util-build-jsx' var doc = fs.readFileSync( 'example.jsx' ) var tree = Parser.extend(jsx()).parse(doc, { sourceType : 'module' , ecmaVersion : 2020 }) buildJsx(tree, { pragma : 'x' , pragmaFrag : 'null' }) console .log(astring.generate(tree))

Now, running node example yields:

import x from 'xastscript' ; console .log(x( "album" , { id : 123 }, x( "name" , null , "Born in the U.S.A." ), x( "artist" , null , "Bruce Springsteen" ), x( "releasedate" , { date : "1984-04-06" }, "April 6, 1984" ))); console .log(x( null , null , 1 + 1 , x( "self-closing" ), x( "x" , Object .assign({ name : true , key : "value" , key : expression }, spread))));

API

This package exports the following identifiers: buildJsx . There is no default export.

Turn JSX in tree ( Program ) into hyperscript calls.

options

Choose the runtime. ( string , 'automatic' or 'classic' , default: 'classic' ). Comment form: @jsxRuntime theRuntime .

Place to import jsx , jsxs , and/or Fragment from, when the effective runtime is automatic ( string , default: 'react' ). Comment: @jsxImportSource theSource . Note that /jsx-runtime is appended to this provided source.

Identifier or member expression to call when the effective runtime is classic ( string , default: 'React.createElement' ). Comment: @jsx identifier .

Identifier or member expression to use as a sumbol for fragments when the effective runtime is classic ( string , default: 'React.Fragment' ). Comment: @jsxFrag identifier .

Returns

Node — The given tree .

Notes

To support configuration from comments, those comments have to be in the program. This is done automatically by espree . For acorn , it can be done like so:

import {Parser} from 'acorn' import jsx from 'acorn-jsx' var doc = '' var comments = [] var tree = Parser.extend(jsx()).parse(doc, { onComment : comments}) tree.comments = comments

In almost all cases, this utility is the same as the Babel plugin, except that they work on slightly different syntax trees.

Some differences:

No pure annotations or dev things

this is not a component: <this> -> h('this') , not h(this)

is not a component: -> , not Namespaces are supported: <a:b c:d> -> h('a:b', {'c:d': true}) , which throws by default in Babel or can be turned on with throwIfNamespace

-> , which throws by default in Babel or can be turned on with No useSpread , useBuiltIns , or filter options

Related

syntax-tree/hast-util-to-estree — Transform hast (HTML) to estree JSX

— Transform hast (HTML) to estree JSX coderaiser/estree-to-babel — Transform estree to Babel trees

License

MIT © Titus Wormer