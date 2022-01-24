Convert
ESTree-compatible
JavaScript AST to
Babel AST.
To use parsers like:
With
babel tools like:
@babel/traverse
@babel/types
The thing is
@babel/parser has a little differences with
estree standard:
Property of
ObjectExpression and
ObjectPattern called
ObjectProperty;
FunctionExpression of a
Property located in
ObjectMethod node;
File node;
StringLiteral,
NumericLiteral,
NullLiteral,
RegExpLiteral,
BooleanLiteral instead of
Literal;
ClassMethod instead of
MethodDefinition;
ClassPrivateMethod;
ClassPrivateName stores name as
Identifier in
id field;
ClassPrivateProperty instead of
FieldDefinition;
CallExpression instead of
ImportExpression;
OptionalMemberExpression and
OptionalCallExpression instead of
ChainExpression;
ImportDeclaration and
ExportNamedDeclaration has
assertions;
Also
@babel/parser has differences with
typescript-estree:
TSExpressionWithTypeArguments instead of
TSClassImplements;
ClassPrivateProperty instead of
PropertyDefinition when
key.type=PrivateName;
ClasseProperty instead of
PropertyDefinition when
key.type=Identifier;
PrivateName instead of
PrivateIdentifier;
TSInterfaceHeritage instead of
TSExpressionWithTypeArguments;
TSQualifiedName instead of
MemberExpression in
TSInterfaceHeritage;
TSDeclaredMethod with
abstract=true instead of
TSAbstractMethodDefinition;
estree-to-babel aims to smooth this differences.
npm i estree-to-babel
const cherow = require('cherow');
const toBabel = require('estree-to-babel');
const traverse = require('@babel/traverse').default;
const ast = toBabel(cherow.parse(`
const f = ({a}) => a;
`));
traverse({
ObjectProperty(path) {
console.log(path.value.name);
// output
'a';
},
});
MIT