Estilo makes easy to create and maintain colorschemes for vim, airline and lightline.
🔥 HEADS UP!
You're currently looking at Estilo 2 branch (beta version). If you're looking
for Estilo 1, please check out
node branch.
deno install --unstable --allow-read --allow-write -n estilo https://denopkg.com/jacoborus/estilo/dist/estilo.js
TODO
Usage:
estilo [command]
Commands:
create [folder]: Create an estilo project in [folder] or current folder
render [folder]: Render project in [folder] or current folder
add-syntax: Add more syntax templates
add-airline [styleName]: Add a new Airline style
add-lightline [styleName]: Add a new Lightline style
help [command]: Show this help or the help of a sub-command.
--version: Show the version number.
Estilo v2.x uses a different folder structure than previous versions. Rename
your
estilo folder to
estilos and move
nvim-term.yml from
addons
subfolder to
estilos folder as
terminal.yml
Git repo:
git mv estilo estilos && git mv estilos/addons/nvim-term.yml estilos/terminal.yml
Simple:
mv estilo estilos && mv estilos/addons/nvim-term.yml estilos/terminal.yml
Estilo is written in pure Typescript, so you need deno.js 1.7 or higher installed in your computer
Estilo needs to be bundled to a single file before being compiled. This command
will build Estilo scripts and its assets in
dist/estilo.js
deno run --unstable --allow-read --allow-write --allow-net bundler.ts
Then compile with Deno:
deno compile --allow-read --allow-write dist/estilo.js
© 2016-2021 Jacobo Tabernero Rey - Released under MIT License