Estilo

Estilo makes easy to create and maintain colorschemes for vim, airline and lightline.

🔥 HEADS UP!

You're currently looking at Estilo 2 branch (beta version). If you're looking for Estilo 1, please check out node branch.

Installation

Deno users

deno install --unstable --allow-read --allow-write -n estilo https://denopkg.com/jacoborus/estilo/dist/estilo.js

Other plaforms

TODO

CLI

Usage: estilo [command]

Commands:

create [folder] : Create an estilo project in [folder] or current folder

: Create an estilo project in [folder] or current folder render [folder] : Render project in [folder] or current folder

: Render project in [folder] or current folder add-syntax : Add more syntax templates

: Add more syntax templates add-airline [styleName] : Add a new Airline style

: Add a new Airline style add-lightline [styleName] : Add a new Lightline style

: Add a new Lightline style help [command] : Show this help or the help of a sub-command.

: Show this help or the help of a sub-command. --version : Show the version number.

Guide

Upgrading from v1.x

Estilo v2.x uses a different folder structure than previous versions. Rename your estilo folder to estilos and move nvim-term.yml from addons subfolder to estilos folder as terminal.yml

Git repo:

git mv estilo estilos && git mv estilos/addons/nvim-term.yml estilos/terminal.yml

Simple:

mv estilo estilos && mv estilos/addons/nvim-term.yml estilos/terminal.yml

Development

Estilo is written in pure Typescript, so you need deno.js 1.7 or higher installed in your computer

Bundle and compile

Estilo needs to be bundled to a single file before being compiled. This command will build Estilo scripts and its assets in dist/estilo.js

deno run --unstable --allow-read --allow-write --allow-net bundler.ts

Then compile with Deno:

deno compile --allow-read --allow-write dist/estilo.js

