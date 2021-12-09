openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
est

estilo

by Jacobo Tabernero
1.5.1 (see all)

Create color schemes for Vim, Airline and Lightline

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

92

GitHub Stars

323

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Estilo

Estilo makes easy to create and maintain colorschemes for vim, airline and lightline.

🔥 HEADS UP!

You're currently looking at Estilo 2 branch (beta version). If you're looking for Estilo 1, please check out node branch.

estilo-demo

Installation

Deno users

deno install --unstable --allow-read --allow-write -n estilo https://denopkg.com/jacoborus/estilo/dist/estilo.js

Other plaforms

TODO

CLI

Usage: estilo [command]

Commands:

  • create [folder]: Create an estilo project in [folder] or current folder
  • render [folder]: Render project in [folder] or current folder
  • add-syntax: Add more syntax templates
  • add-airline [styleName]: Add a new Airline style
  • add-lightline [styleName]: Add a new Lightline style
  • help [command]: Show this help or the help of a sub-command.
  • --version: Show the version number.

Guide

Upgrading from v1.x

Estilo v2.x uses a different folder structure than previous versions. Rename your estilo folder to estilos and move nvim-term.yml from addons subfolder to estilos folder as terminal.yml

Git repo:

git mv estilo estilos && git mv estilos/addons/nvim-term.yml estilos/terminal.yml

Simple:

mv estilo estilos && mv estilos/addons/nvim-term.yml estilos/terminal.yml

Colorschemes created with Estilo

Development

Estilo is written in pure Typescript, so you need deno.js 1.7 or higher installed in your computer

Bundle and compile

Estilo needs to be bundled to a single file before being compiled. This command will build Estilo scripts and its assets in dist/estilo.js

deno run --unstable --allow-read --allow-write --allow-net bundler.ts

Then compile with Deno:

deno compile --allow-read --allow-write dist/estilo.js

© 2016-2021 Jacobo Tabernero Rey - Released under MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial