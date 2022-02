esshorten

esshorten provides name mangler, this shorten names in JavaScript code. mangler accepts JavaScript AST and generate modified AST with shortened names.

usage

We can use this with,

esshorten.mangle(AST);

And we can pass options to mangler,

esshorten.mangle(AST, { destructive : false , distinguishFunctionExpressionScope : false });

When destructive option is set to false, esshorten copies AST and modifies it.

