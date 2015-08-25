openbase logo
essentialjs

by elclanrs
1.1.20 (see all)

Essential JS - Functional JavaScript "the right way"

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

99

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

essential.js

Latest: 1.1.20
Compatibility: Node, ES5, Common, AMD
License: MIT 

npm install essentialjs

// Add functions to global namespace,
// `global` for Node or `window` for browser
require('essentialjs').expose(global)

Highlights

Essential.js is an alternative to Underscore.js that gives you a solid base to get started with functional programming in JavaScript:

API

module.exports = {
  # Core
  _, id, K,
  builtin, toArray,
  variadic, apply, applyNew,
  ncurry, λ, curry, partial,
  flip, flip3, nflip,
  unary, binary, nary,
  compose, pcompose, sequence, over,
  notF, not:notF, eq, notEq, typeOf, isType,
  toObject, extend, deepExtend, deepClone, forOwn,
  fold, fold1, foldr, foldr1, map, filter, any, all, each, indexOf, concat,
  slice, first, last, rest, initial, take, drop,
  inArray, remove, tails, uniqueBy, unique, dups,
  flatten, union, intersection, flatMap,
  pluck, deepPluck, where, deepWhere,
  values, pairs, interleave, intersperse, intercalate,
  zip, zipWith, zipObject, unzipObject,
  range, shuffle,
  sortBy, groupBy, countBy,
  format, template, gmatch, permutations, combinations, powerset,
  # Fantasy
  fmap, ap, chain, liftA, seqM
}

