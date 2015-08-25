Latest: 1.1.20

Compatibility: Node, ES5, Common, AMD

License: MIT

npm install essentialjs

require ( 'essentialjs' ).expose(global)

Highlights

Essential.js is an alternative to Underscore.js that gives you a solid base to get started with functional programming in JavaScript:

All non-variadic functions with more than one argument are curried.

Arguments are in proper order for better composition.

Includes a few helpers not found in Underscore.

Inspired by Brian Lonsdorf's talk, Hey Underscore, You're Doing it Wrong.

API