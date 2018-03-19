#[Essence] - The Essential Material Design Framework

About Essence

Essence is a CSS framework that implements the guidelines from Google Material Design Specification using Facebook's react.js library. Use it to easily build super-fast and great looking web & mobile interfaces.

See what you can build with Essence and how to do it. We've got several examples that will help you get started.

Installation

npm install react-essence

Import components

import AppBar from 'essence-appbar' ; import BottomSheets from 'essence-bottomsheet' ; import Btn from 'essence-button' ; import Chip from 'essence-chip' ; import {Card, CardHeader, CardContent, CardFooter} from 'essence-card' ; import {Block, Text, Divider, Utils} from 'essence-core' ; import DataTable from 'essence-data-table' ; import Icon from 'essence-icon' ; import Image from 'essence-image' ; import Input from 'essence-input' ; import {List, ListItem} from 'essence-list' ; import Menu from 'essence-menu' ; import Navigation from 'essence-navigation' ; import Paper from 'essence-paper' ; import Progress from 'essence-progress' ; import Slider from 'essence-slider' ; import SnackBar from 'essence-snackbar' ; import Stepper from 'essence-stepper' ; import Switch from 'essence-switch' ; import Tab from 'essence-tab' ; import Toast from 'essence-toast' ; import ToolBar from 'essence-toolbar' ; import Tooltip from 'essence-tooltip' ; import TouchPad from 'essence-touchpad' ;

How to use

Use the example or live example from each component page.

About us

We are a team of front end developers with extensive experience in building highly desirable products for both large companies and startups alike.

We're very fond of our UI/UX craft and we're constantly creating tools that allow us to work smarter and faster. Essence is one of those tools and we're happy to release it as open-source.

License

Essence is MIT licensed.

Essence documentation is Creative Commons licensed.