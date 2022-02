Esqlate Lib

Esqlate Lib is the home for TypeScript definitions, JSON/OpenAPIv3 Schemas and a small amount of shared code for the Esqlate Project, primarily Esqlate Server and Esqlate Front.

Instructions

To build assets (which includes the definitions and schemas) you will need to install:

After this you can run:

npm install npm run-script build

Once this is done schemas as definitions are stored in the res directory and there is a nice browser viewable version of the OpenAPIv3 spec at redoc-static.html.