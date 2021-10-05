Clone AST without extra properties
Returns new clone of
originalAst but without extra properties.
Leaves properties defined in The ESTree Spec (formerly known as Mozilla SpiderMonkey Parser API) only. Also note that extra informations (such as
loc,
range and
raw) are eliminated too.
Returns customized function for cloning AST, with user-provided
whiteList.
Returns new clone of
originalAst by customized function.
|type
|default value
object
|N/A
whiteList is an object containing NodeType as keys and properties as values.
{
ArrayExpression: ['type', 'elements'],
ArrayPattern: ['type', 'elements'],
ArrowFunctionExpression: ['type', 'id', 'params', 'body', 'generator', 'expression'],
AssignmentExpression: ['type', 'operator', 'left', 'right'],
...
Returns customized function for cloning AST, configured by custom
options.
Returns new clone of
originalAst by customized function.
|type
|default value
object
{}
Configuration options. If not passed, default options will be used.
|type
|default value
array of
string
|null
List of extra properties to be left in result AST. For example, functions returned by
espurify.customize({extra: ['raw']}) will preserve
raw properties of
Literal. Functions return by
espurify.customize({extra: ['loc', 'range']}) will preserve
loc and
range properties of each Node.
var espurify = require('espurify'),
estraverse = require('estraverse'),
esprima = require('esprima'),
syntax = estraverse.Syntax,
assert = require('assert');
var jsCode = 'assert("foo")';
// Adding extra informations to AST
var originalAst = esprima.parse(jsCode, {tolerant: true, loc: true, raw: true});
estraverse.replace(originalAst, {
leave: function (currentNode, parentNode) {
if (currentNode.type === syntax.Literal && typeof currentNode.raw !== 'undefined') {
currentNode['x-verbatim-bar'] = {
content : currentNode.raw,
precedence : 18 // escodegen.Precedence.Primary
};
return currentNode;
} else {
return undefined;
}
}
});
// purify AST
var purifiedClone = espurify(originalAst);
// original AST is not modified
assert.deepEqual(originalAst, {
type: 'Program',
body: [
{
type: 'ExpressionStatement',
expression: {
type: 'CallExpression',
callee: {
type: 'Identifier',
name: 'assert',
loc: {
start: {
line: 1,
column: 0
},
end: {
line: 1,
column: 6
}
}
},
arguments: [
{
type: 'Literal',
value: 'foo',
raw: '"foo"',
loc: {
start: {
line: 1,
column: 7
},
end: {
line: 1,
column: 12
}
},
"x-verbatim-bar": {
content: '"foo"',
precedence: 18
}
}
],
loc: {
start: {
line: 1,
column: 0
},
end: {
line: 1,
column: 13
}
}
},
loc: {
start: {
line: 1,
column: 0
},
end: {
line: 1,
column: 13
}
}
}
],
loc: {
start: {
line: 1,
column: 0
},
end: {
line: 1,
column: 13
}
},
errors: []
});
// Extra properties are eliminated from cloned AST
assert.deepEqual(purifiedClone, {
type: 'Program',
body: [
{
type: 'ExpressionStatement',
expression: {
type: 'CallExpression',
callee: {
type: 'Identifier',
name: 'assert'
},
arguments: [
{
type: 'Literal',
value: 'foo'
}
]
}
}
]
});
Install
$ npm install --save espurify
Use
var espurify = require('espurify');
Licensed under the MIT license.