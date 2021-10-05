openbase logo
Readme

espurify

Clone AST without extra properties

Build Status NPM version Code Style License

API

var purifiedAstClone = espurify(originalAst)

Returns new clone of originalAst but without extra properties.

Leaves properties defined in The ESTree Spec (formerly known as Mozilla SpiderMonkey Parser API) only. Also note that extra informations (such as loc, range and raw) are eliminated too.

Supported ECMAScript versions

var customizedCloneFunctionWithWhiteList = espurify.cloneWithWhitelist(whiteList)

Returns customized function for cloning AST, with user-provided whiteList.

var purifiedAstClone = customizedCloneFunctionWithWhiteList(originalAst)

Returns new clone of originalAst by customized function.

whiteList

typedefault value
objectN/A

whiteList is an object containing NodeType as keys and properties as values.

{
    ArrayExpression: ['type', 'elements'],
    ArrayPattern: ['type', 'elements'],
    ArrowFunctionExpression: ['type', 'id', 'params', 'body', 'generator', 'expression'],
    AssignmentExpression: ['type', 'operator', 'left', 'right'],
    ...

var customizedCloneFunction = espurify.customize(options)

Returns customized function for cloning AST, configured by custom options.

var purifiedAstClone = customizedCloneFunction(originalAst)

Returns new clone of originalAst by customized function.

options

typedefault value
object{}

Configuration options. If not passed, default options will be used.

options.extra

typedefault value
array of stringnull

List of extra properties to be left in result AST. For example, functions returned by espurify.customize({extra: ['raw']}) will preserve raw properties of Literal. Functions return by espurify.customize({extra: ['loc', 'range']}) will preserve loc and range properties of each Node.

EXAMPLE

var espurify = require('espurify'),
    estraverse = require('estraverse'),
    esprima = require('esprima'),
    syntax = estraverse.Syntax,
    assert = require('assert');

var jsCode = 'assert("foo")';

// Adding extra informations to AST
var originalAst = esprima.parse(jsCode, {tolerant: true, loc: true, raw: true});
estraverse.replace(originalAst, {
    leave: function (currentNode, parentNode) {
        if (currentNode.type === syntax.Literal && typeof currentNode.raw !== 'undefined') {
            currentNode['x-verbatim-bar'] = {
                content : currentNode.raw,
                precedence : 18  // escodegen.Precedence.Primary
            };
            return currentNode;
        } else {
            return undefined;
        }
    }
});


// purify AST
var purifiedClone = espurify(originalAst);


// original AST is not modified
assert.deepEqual(originalAst, {
  type: 'Program',
  body: [
    {
      type: 'ExpressionStatement',
      expression: {
        type: 'CallExpression',
        callee: {
          type: 'Identifier',
          name: 'assert',
          loc: {
            start: {
              line: 1,
              column: 0
            },
            end: {
              line: 1,
              column: 6
            }
          }
        },
        arguments: [
          {
            type: 'Literal',
            value: 'foo',
            raw: '"foo"',
            loc: {
              start: {
                line: 1,
                column: 7
              },
              end: {
                line: 1,
                column: 12
              }
            },
            "x-verbatim-bar": {
              content: '"foo"',
              precedence: 18
            }
          }
        ],
        loc: {
          start: {
            line: 1,
            column: 0
          },
          end: {
            line: 1,
            column: 13
          }
        }
      },
      loc: {
        start: {
          line: 1,
          column: 0
        },
        end: {
          line: 1,
          column: 13
        }
      }
    }
  ],
  loc: {
    start: {
      line: 1,
      column: 0
    },
    end: {
      line: 1,
      column: 13
    }
  },
  errors: []
});


// Extra properties are eliminated from cloned AST
assert.deepEqual(purifiedClone, {
    type: 'Program',
    body: [
        {
            type: 'ExpressionStatement',
            expression: {
                type: 'CallExpression',
                callee: {
                    type: 'Identifier',
                    name: 'assert'
                },
                arguments: [
                    {
                        type: 'Literal',
                        value: 'foo'
                    }
                ]
            }
        }
    ]
});

INSTALL

via npm

Install

$ npm install --save espurify

Use

var espurify = require('espurify');

AUTHOR

CONTRIBUTORS

LICENSE

Licensed under the MIT license.

