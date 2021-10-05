espurify

Clone AST without extra properties

API

var purifiedAstClone = espurify(originalAst)

Returns new clone of originalAst but without extra properties.

Leaves properties defined in The ESTree Spec (formerly known as Mozilla SpiderMonkey Parser API) only. Also note that extra informations (such as loc , range and raw ) are eliminated too.

Supported ECMAScript versions

var customizedCloneFunctionWithWhiteList = espurify.cloneWithWhitelist(whiteList)

Returns customized function for cloning AST, with user-provided whiteList .

var purifiedAstClone = customizedCloneFunctionWithWhiteList(originalAst)

Returns new clone of originalAst by customized function.

whiteList

type default value object N/A

whiteList is an object containing NodeType as keys and properties as values.

{ ArrayExpression : [ 'type' , 'elements' ], ArrayPattern : [ 'type' , 'elements' ], ArrowFunctionExpression : [ 'type' , 'id' , 'params' , 'body' , 'generator' , 'expression' ], AssignmentExpression : [ 'type' , 'operator' , 'left' , 'right' ], ...

var customizedCloneFunction = espurify.customize(options)

Returns customized function for cloning AST, configured by custom options .

var purifiedAstClone = customizedCloneFunction(originalAst)

Returns new clone of originalAst by customized function.

options

type default value object {}

Configuration options. If not passed, default options will be used.

type default value array of string null

List of extra properties to be left in result AST. For example, functions returned by espurify.customize({extra: ['raw']}) will preserve raw properties of Literal . Functions return by espurify.customize({extra: ['loc', 'range']}) will preserve loc and range properties of each Node.

EXAMPLE

var espurify = require ( 'espurify' ), estraverse = require ( 'estraverse' ), esprima = require ( 'esprima' ), syntax = estraverse.Syntax, assert = require ( 'assert' ); var jsCode = 'assert("foo")' ; var originalAst = esprima.parse(jsCode, { tolerant : true , loc : true , raw : true }); estraverse.replace(originalAst, { leave : function ( currentNode, parentNode ) { if (currentNode.type === syntax.Literal && typeof currentNode.raw !== 'undefined' ) { currentNode[ 'x-verbatim-bar' ] = { content : currentNode.raw, precedence : 18 }; return currentNode; } else { return undefined ; } } }); var purifiedClone = espurify(originalAst); assert.deepEqual(originalAst, { type : 'Program' , body : [ { type : 'ExpressionStatement' , expression : { type : 'CallExpression' , callee : { type : 'Identifier' , name : 'assert' , loc : { start : { line : 1 , column : 0 }, end : { line : 1 , column : 6 } } }, arguments : [ { type : 'Literal' , value : 'foo' , raw : '"foo"' , loc : { start : { line : 1 , column : 7 }, end : { line : 1 , column : 12 } }, "x-verbatim-bar" : { content : '"foo"' , precedence : 18 } } ], loc : { start : { line : 1 , column : 0 }, end : { line : 1 , column : 13 } } }, loc : { start : { line : 1 , column : 0 }, end : { line : 1 , column : 13 } } } ], loc : { start : { line : 1 , column : 0 }, end : { line : 1 , column : 13 } }, errors : [] }); assert.deepEqual(purifiedClone, { type : 'Program' , body : [ { type : 'ExpressionStatement' , expression : { type : 'CallExpression' , callee : { type : 'Identifier' , name : 'assert' }, arguments : [ { type : 'Literal' , value : 'foo' } ] } } ] });

INSTALL

via npm

Install

$ npm install

Use

var espurify = require ( 'espurify' );

