openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ew

esprima-walk

by Jonathan Rajavuori
0.1.0 (see all)

Walk the primary nodes of an esprima parse tree - fast

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

esprima-walk

A very fast esprima AST node walker with no dependencies.

To naïvely traverse the AST object with callbacks and without knowing its structure will result in an exponential explosion of function calls and could take several seconds for a single parsed file of a thousand or so lines.

esprima-walk calls no functions itself, only the callback passed in, and it doesn't invoke the callback on every property and value, only on primary nodes of the tree - those with a type property, corresponding to Node objects in the parser API. It also uses the fastest possible ways (on V8) to check types and iterate over properties and arrays.

The normal require( 'esprima-walk' ).walk method (also available as just require( 'esprima-walk' )) does not change the AST. It has no return value.

A method require( 'esprima-walk' ).walkAddParent is also available to add a .parent property to every node before invoking the callback on it. If a node has a parent, all of its ancestors will have a .parent property at that point too. The root node will have no .parent property.

Usage

var esprima = require( 'esprima' )
var walk = require( 'esprima-walk' )

var ast = esprima.parse( '"orange"' )

ast => {
    type: 'Program',
    body: [
        {
            type: 'ExpressionStatement',
            expression: {
                type: 'Literal',
                value: 'orange',
                raw: '"orange"'
            }
        }
    ]
}

var types = []

walk( ast, function ( node ) { types.push( node.type ) } )

types => [ 'Program', 'ExpressionStatement', 'Literal' ]

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial