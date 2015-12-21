openbase logo
esprima-fb

by facebookarchive
15001.1001.0-dev-harmony-fb (see all)

ECMAScript parsing infrastructure for multipurpose analysis

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

505K

GitHub Stars

138

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

56

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

This project is not actively maintained. Proceed at your own risk!

Esprima (esprima.org, BSD license) is a high performance, standard-compliant ECMAScript parser written in ECMAScript (also popularly known as JavaScript). Esprima is created and maintained by Ariya Hidayat, with the help of many contributors.

Esprima-FB is a fork of the Harmony branch of Esprima that implements JSX specification on top of ECMAScript syntax.

Features

Versioning rules

In order to follow semver rules and keep reference to original Esprima versions at the same time, we left 3 digits of each version part to refer to upstream harmony branch. We then take the most significant digit.

Example: 4001.3001.0000-dev-harmony-fb aligns with 1.1.0-dev-harmony (aka 001.001.000-dev-harmony) in upstream, with our own changes on top.

Esprima-FB serves as a building block for JSX language tools and transpiler implementations (such as React or JSXDOM).

Esprima-FB runs on many popular web browsers, as well as other ECMAScript platforms such as Rhino and Node.js.

For more information on original Esprima, check the web site esprima.org.

