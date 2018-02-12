Extract code comments from string or from a glob of files using esprima.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save esprima-extract-comments
comment.type was changed from
line to
LineComment
comment.type was changed from
block to
BlockComment
Add to your Node.js/JavaScript project with the following line of code:
const extract = require('esprima-extract-comments');
Extract line and block comments from a string of JavaScript.
Params
string {String}
options {Object}: Options to pass to esprima.
returns {Array}: Array of code comment objects.
Example
console.log(extract('// this is a line comment'));
// [ { type: 'Line',
// value: ' this is a line comment',
// range: [ 0, 25 ],
// loc: { start: { line: 1, column: 0 }, end: { line: 1, column: 25 } } } ]
Extract code comments from a JavaScript file.
Params
file {String}: Filepath to the file to parse.
options {Object}: Options to pass to esprima.
returns {Array}: Array of code comment objects.
Example
console.log(extract.file('some-file.js'), { cwd: 'some/path' });
// [ { type: 'Line',
// value: ' this is a line comment',
// range: [ 0, 25 ],
// loc: { start: { line: 1, column: 0 }, end: { line: 1, column: 25 } } } ]
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.
