Node module to manipulate, transform, query and debug esprima ASTs.

Objective

When you edit esprima AST and go back to code with escodegen you lose too much information because primary you don't keep track of ranges, tokens, comments etc. esprima-ast-utils do this for you, so no escodegen is needed, you can edit the AST directly and code everything is in sync.

API

io

parse (String:str [, Boolean:debug]) -> Object

Parse given str

Parameters:

str

debug : display $id, $parent and $code in console.log (enumerable=true)

Returns:

Object

Note: location it's not supported, and won't sync with changes, range/rokens do.







parseWrap (String:str [, Boolean:debug]) -> Object

Wrap your code into a function and parse given str. Needed if your code contains a ReturnStatement at Program level.

Parameters:

str

debug : display $id, $parent and $code in console.log (enumerable=true)

Returns:

Object

Note: location it's not supported, and won't sync with changes, range/rokens do.







parseFile (String:file [, Boolean:debug]) -> Object

Parse given file

Parameters:

file : Path

debug : display $id, $parent and $code in console.log (enumerable=true)

Returns:

Object

Note: : NodeJS only







encode (Object:tree) -> String

Return tree.$code, just for API completeness.

Parameters:

tree

Returns:

String







walk

traverse (Object:node, Function:callback [, Number:depth][, Boolean:recursive])

traverse AST

Parameters:

node

callback : function(node, parent, property, index, depth) You can return false to stop traverse

depth : (0) current depth

recursive : (true) recursively traverse







parentize (Object:root [, Boolean:debug])

traverse AST and set $parent node

Parameters:

root

debug : display $parent in console.log (enumerable=true)







idze (Object:node [, Boolean:debug])

traverse AST and set an unique $id to every node

Parameters:

node

debug : display $id in console.log (enumerable=true)







Traverse the AST and add comments as nodes, so you can query them. Loop thought comments and find a proper place to inject (BlockStament or alike)

attach the comment to the before nearest children

if a children contains the comment it's considered invalid

push otherwise

Parameters:

root







filter (Object:node, Function:callback [, Function:traverse_fn]) -> Array

traverse and filter given AST based on given callback

Parameters:

node

callback

traverse_fn

Returns:

Array : Every match of the callback







getParent (Object:node, Function:callback) -> Object|NULL

Get parent node based on given callback, stops on true

Parameters:

node

callback

Returns:

Object|NULL







getRoot (Object:node) -> Object

get the root of the AST

Parameters:

node

Returns:

Object







clone (Object:node) -> Object

Recursive clone a node. Do no include "$" properties like $parent or $id If you want those, call parentize - idze after cloning

Parameters:

node

Returns:

Object







debug

Show your tree in various ways to easy debug Big trees will be always a pain, so keep it small if possible

Parameters:

tree : Any node, if root tokens & source will be displayed

max_width : max tokens per line

display_code_in_tree : when display the tree attach the code on the right







query

getFunction (Object:node, String:fn_name) -> Object|NULL

filter the AST and return the function with given name, null otherwise.

Parameters:

node

fn_name

Returns:

Object|NULL







getFunctionBlock (Object:node, String:fn_name) -> Object|NULL

filter the AST and return the function > block with given name, null otherwise.

Parameters:

node

fn_name

Returns:

Object|NULL







isFunctionDeclared (Object:node, String:fn_name) -> Boolean

shortcut

Parameters:

node

fn_name

Returns:

Boolean







hasVarDeclaration (Object:node, String:var_name) -> Boolean

shortcut

Parameters:

node

var_name

Returns:

Boolean







isVarDeclared (Object:node, String:var_name) -> Boolean

reverse from node to root and look for a Variable declaration

Parameters:

node

var_name

Returns:

Boolean

Note: It's not perfect because VariableDeclaration it's not hoisted







contains (Object:node, Object:subnode) -> Boolean

node constains subnode

Parameters:

node

subnode

Returns:

Boolean







hasBody (Object:node) -> Boolean

Has a body property, use to freely attach/detach

Parameters:

node

Returns:

Boolean







shortcut: Is a comment (Line or Block) and has text

Parameters:

node

Returns:

Boolean







shortcut: search for a comment (trim it's content for maximum compatibility)

Parameters:

node

comment

Returns:

Object







getCode (Object:node) -> String

shortcut: Return node code

Parameters:

node

Returns:

String







getArgumentList (Object:node) -> Array

Return FunctionDeclaration arguments name as a list

Parameters:

node

Returns:

Array







getDefaultProperty (Object:node)

Parameters:

node







manipulations

attach (Object:node, String:property, Number|NULL:position, String|Object:str)

Attach Code/Program to given node.

Parameters:

node : node to attach

property : Where attach, could be an array or an object

position : index if an array is used as target property

str : String is preferred if not possible remember that only Program can be attached, you may consider using toProgram

Note: tokens are updated

Note: range is updated

Note: comments are not attached to root.comments (invalid-comments)







attachPunctuator (Object:tree, String:punctuator, Number:position) -> String

Attach a punctuator and keep the tree ranges sane. The Punctuator can be anything... be careful!

Parameters:

tree

punctuator

position

Returns:

String : detached code string

Note: The Punctuator is not parsed and could be assigned to nearest literal or alike.







detach (Object:node, String:property) -> String

Detach given node from it's parent

Parameters:

node

property

Returns:

String : detached code string

Note: node.$parent is set to null , remember to save it first if you need it.







attachAfter (Object:node, String|Object:str [, String:property])

Attach after node, that means node.$parent.type is a BockStament

Parameters:

node

str : String is preferred if not possible remember that only Program can be attached, you may consider using toProgram

property : where to search node in the parent







attachBefore (Object:node, String|Object:str)

Attach before node, that means node.$parent.type is a BockStament

Parameters:

node

str : String is preferred if not possible remember that only Program can be attached, you may consider using toProgram







Shortcut: Search for given comment, and attachAfter

Parameters:

node

comment

str : String is preferred if not possible remember that only Program can be attached, you may consider using toProgram

Returns:

Boolean : success







replace (Object:node, String|Object:str)

Shortcut: detach/attach

Parameters:

node

str : String is preferred if not possible remember that only Program can be attached, you may consider using toProgram







Shortcut: Search for a comment and replace

Parameters:

node

comment

str : String is preferred if not possible remember that only Program can be attached, you may consider using toProgram







injectCode (Object:tree, Array:range, String|Object:str, Boolean:debug)

Inject code directly intro the given range. After the injection the code will be parsed again so original $id will be lost

Parameters:

tree

range

str : String is preferred if not possible remember that only Program can be attached, you may consider using toProgram

debug : display $id, $parent and $code in console.log (enumerable=true)

Note: this is dangerous and powerful







transformations

setIdentifier (Object:node, String:new_name)

rename Identifier

Parameters:

node

new_name







renameProperty (Object:node, Object:replacements)

traverse and apply given replacements

Parameters:

node

replacements

Example:

renameProperty(node, { "old_var" : "new_var" , "much_older" : "shinnig_new" })







renameVariable (Object:node, Object:replacements)

traverse and apply given replacements

Parameters:

node

replacements

Example:

renameVariable(node, { "old_var" : "new_var" , "much_older" : "shinnig_new" })







renameFunction (Object:node, Object:replacements)

traverse and apply given replacements

Parameters:

node

replacements

Example:

renameFunction(node, { "old_var" : "new_var" , "much_older" : "shinnig_new" })







toProgram (Object|Array:node)

Clone given node(s) and extract tokens & code from root to given you a Program-like attachable node

Parameters:

node : if array is provided will add all nodes to program.body







tokens

getToken (Object:tree, Number:start, Number:end) -> Object|NULL

Get token based on given range

Parameters:

tree

start

end

Returns:

Object|NULL







getTokens (Object:tree, Number:start, Number:end) -> Array|NULL

Get tokens in range

Parameters:

tree

start

end

Returns:

Array|NULL







pushTokens (Object:tree, Number:start, Number:amount)

Push tokens range from start

Parameters:

tree

start

amount

Note: Update nodes range







growTokens (Object:tree, Number:start, Number:end, Number:amount)

Grow tokens in given range

Parameters:

tree

start

end

amount

Note: Update nodes range







tokenAt (Object:tree, Number:start) -> Object

Get the first token

Parameters:

tree

start

Returns:

Object







addTokens (Object:dst_tree, Object|Array:src, Number:start)

Add src tokens to dst since start (so keep the order)

Parameters:

dst_tree

src

start

Note: Remember to push src tokens before addTokens otherwise won't be synced







replaceCodeRange (Object:tree, Array:range, String:new_text)

Replace code range with given text.

Parameters:

tree

range

new_text







removeTokens (Object:tree, Number:start, Number:end)

Remove tokens in range and update ranges

Parameters:

tree

start

end

Note: Do not remove nodes.







LICENSE

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2014 Luis Lafuente llafuente@noboxout.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.