esprima

by jquery
4.0.1 (see all)

ECMAScript parsing infrastructure for multipurpose analysis

Downloads/wk

35.5M

GitHub Stars

6.4K

6mos ago

72

0

BSD-2-Clause

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

Esprima (esprima.org, BSD license) is a high performance, standard-compliant ECMAScript parser written in ECMAScript (also popularly known as JavaScript). Esprima is created and maintained by Ariya Hidayat, with the help of many contributors.

Features

API

Esprima can be used to perform lexical analysis (tokenization) or syntactic analysis (parsing) of a JavaScript program.

A simple example on Node.js REPL:

> var esprima = require('esprima');
> var program = 'const answer = 42';

> esprima.tokenize(program);
[ { type: 'Keyword', value: 'const' },
  { type: 'Identifier', value: 'answer' },
  { type: 'Punctuator', value: '=' },
  { type: 'Numeric', value: '42' } ]
  
> esprima.parseScript(program);
{ type: 'Program',
  body:
   [ { type: 'VariableDeclaration',
       declarations: [Object],
       kind: 'const' } ],
  sourceType: 'script' }

For more information, please read the complete documentation.

Brian RueSan Francisco3 Ratings0 Reviews
Co-founder @rollbar
October 7, 2020

