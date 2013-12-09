Espresso: The-M-Project 1.x build tools using node.js
To install espresso you need Node.js >= 0.4 and either git or npm.
You can install espresso with the help of NPM:
npm install espresso -g
The "-g" option is needed for npm >= 1.0.
If you don't want to use NPM, you can check out the project with git, init the submodules and create an alias.
Install node.js. see description here
Checkout Espresso:
git clone https://github.com/mwaylabs/Espresso.git
Initialize submodules:
git submodule update --init
Create an alias:
alias espresso='/path/to/Espresso/bin/espresso.js'
Create a new HelloWorld project:
espresso init --project HelloWorld --example
Build it:
cd HelloWorld && espresso build
Run the development server:
espresso server
Generate new files
espresso generate -c testcontroller -v testview -m testmodel
This command will generate a new model, a new view and a new controller.
Read the instructions here
All license information about Espresso and used third-party components can be found in the LICENSE file, Or in the concrete third-party component.