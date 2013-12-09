Espresso README

Espresso: The-M-Project 1.x build tools using node.js

Installation

Prerequesites

To install espresso you need Node.js >= 0.4 and either git or npm.

Install via NPM

You can install espresso with the help of NPM:

npm install espresso -g

The "-g" option is needed for npm >= 1.0.

Install via git

If you don't want to use NPM, you can check out the project with git, init the submodules and create an alias.

Install node.js. see description here Checkout Espresso: git clone https://github.com/mwaylabs/Espresso.git Initialize submodules: git submodule update --init Create an alias: alias espresso='/path/to/Espresso/bin/espresso.js'

Usage

Create a new HelloWorld project: espresso init --project HelloWorld --example Build it: cd HelloWorld && espresso build Run the development server: espresso server Generate new files espresso generate -c testcontroller -v testview -m testmodel

This command will generate a new model, a new view and a new controller.

Installing node.js on Windows

Read the instructions here

Licensing

All license information about Espresso and used third-party components can be found in the LICENSE file, Or in the concrete third-party component.