openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

espresso

by mwaylabs
1.4.3 (see all)

The-M-Projects build tools using node.js.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5

GitHub Stars

85

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Espresso README

Espresso: The-M-Project 1.x build tools using node.js

Installation

Prerequesites

To install espresso you need Node.js >= 0.4 and either git or npm.

Install via NPM

You can install espresso with the help of NPM:

npm install espresso -g

The "-g" option is needed for npm >= 1.0.

Install via git

If you don't want to use NPM, you can check out the project with git, init the submodules and create an alias.

  1. Install node.js. see description here

  2. Checkout Espresso:

    git clone https://github.com/mwaylabs/Espresso.git

  3. Initialize submodules:

    git submodule update --init

  4. Create an alias:

    alias espresso='/path/to/Espresso/bin/espresso.js'

Usage

  1. Create a new HelloWorld project:

    espresso init --project HelloWorld --example

  2. Build it:

    cd HelloWorld && espresso build

  3. Run the development server:

    espresso server

  4. Generate new files

    espresso generate -c testcontroller -v testview -m testmodel

This command will generate a new model, a new view and a new controller.

Installing node.js on Windows

Read the instructions here

Licensing

All license information about Espresso and used third-party components can be found in the LICENSE file, Or in the concrete third-party component.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial