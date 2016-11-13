Browserify transform for power-assert.
espowerify is a browserify transform for power-assert.
espowerify applies espower to target sources through browserify transform chain.
espower manipulates assertion expression (JavaScript Code) represented as AST defined in The ESTree Spec (formerly known as Mozilla SpiderMonkey Parser API), to instrument power-assert feature into the code.
espowerify does not work with babelify due to the change of transpiled code since babel 5.0. Please use babel-plugin-espower with babelify.
First, install
power-assert and
espowerify via npm.
$ npm install --save-dev power-assert espowerify
Second, require
power-assert in your test.
--- a/test/your_test.js
+++ b/test/your_test.js
@@ -1,4 +1,4 @@
-var assert = require('assert');
+var assert = require('power-assert');
Third, apply
espowerify through browserify transform.
by command-line,
$ browserify -t espowerify test/your_test.js > dist/your_test.js
or programmatically,
var source = require('vinyl-source-stream');
var browserify = require('browserify');
var glob = require('glob');
gulp.task('build_test', function() {
var files = glob.sync('./test/*_test.js');
var b = browserify({entries: files, debug: true});
b.transform('espowerify');
return b.bundle()
.pipe(source('all_test.js'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./build'));
});
(Note that files are transformed if matches to
entries)
Lastly, run your test in your way. For example,
$ mocha-phantomjs path/to/test.html
espowerify supports source maps. espowerify generates source maps with all original sources inlined then adds the resulting source map base64 encoded to the bottom of the transformed code.
This allows debugging the original code when using the debug flag
-d with browserify.
$ browserify -d -t espowerify test/your_test.js > dist/your_test_with_sourcemaps.js
or programmatically (see
debug: true option),
var source = require('vinyl-source-stream');
var browserify = require('browserify');
var glob = require('glob');
var mold = require('mold-source-map');
gulp.task('build_test', function() {
var files = glob.sync('./test/*_test.js');
var b = browserify({entries: files, debug: true});
b.transform('espowerify');
return b.bundle()
.pipe(mold.transformSourcesRelativeTo(__dirname))
.pipe(source('all_test.js'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./build'));
});
(note:
mold-source-map module adjusts absolute paths in resulting sourcemaps to relative path. This is required if you are debugging with Firefox)
If the debug flag is not set, these source maps will be removed by browserify and thus will not be contained inside your bundle.
Apply espower through the browserify transform chain.
|type
|default value
Array of
string
|objects shown below
[
'assert(value, [message])',
'assert.ok(value, [message])',
'assert.equal(actual, expected, [message])',
'assert.notEqual(actual, expected, [message])',
'assert.strictEqual(actual, expected, [message])',
'assert.notStrictEqual(actual, expected, [message])',
'assert.deepEqual(actual, expected, [message])',
'assert.notDeepEqual(actual, expected, [message])',
'assert.deepStrictEqual(actual, expected, [message])',
'assert.notDeepStrictEqual(actual, expected, [message])'
]
Target patterns for power assert feature instrumentation. (This option could be passed by programmatical way only)
If callee name (for example,
assert.equal) matches exactly and number of arguments is satisfied, then the assertion will be modified.
Detection is done by escallmatch. Any arguments enclosed in bracket (for example,
[message]) means optional parameters. Without bracket means mandatory parameters.
We support Node under maintenance. In other words, we stop supporting old Node version when their maintenance ends.
This means that any other environment is not supported.
NOTE: If espowerify works in any of the unsupported environments, it is purely coincidental and has no bearing on future compatibility. Use at your own risk.
