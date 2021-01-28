power-assert instrumentor for TypeScript
espower-typescript v10.x is compatible with TypeScript v2.7+
Install
$ npm install -D espower-typescript power-assert mocha typescript @types/node @types/mocha
Create a test file (intensionally failed)
// test/test.ts
import assert = require('assert');
describe('Array#join', () => {
it('joins all elements into a string with separator', () => {
assert(['a', 'b', 'c'].join(':') === 'a:b:c:');
});
});
Run test
$ ./node_modules/.bin/mocha --require espower-typescript/guess "test/**/*.ts"
Output
1) Array#join
joins all elements into a string with separator:
AssertionError [ERR_ASSERTION]: # test.ts:6
assert(['a','b','c'].join(':') === 'a:b:c:')
| | |
["a","b","c"] "a:b:c" false
import assert from 'assert'
Just use old style
import assert = require('assert') for assert module.
This is limitation.
test directory
You can set test directory in your
package.json
{
"name": "your-module",
"description": "Your module",
"version": "0.0.1",
"directories": {
"test": "spec/"
},
...
}
Then, run mocha with
--require espower-typescript/guess
$ ./node_modules/.bin/mocha --require espower-typescript/guess "spec/**/*.ts"
Note:
'espower-typescript/guess' is inspired by intelli-espower-loader
tsconfig.json
espower-typescript uses ts-node internally. It loads your tsconfig.json automatically.
Use
TS_NODE_TRANSPILE_ONLY env of ts-node
$ TS_NODE_TRANSPILE_ONLY=1 ./node_modules/.bin/mocha --require espower-typescript/guess "test/**/*.ts"
.tsx files are supported.
allowJs
If
allowJs: true in your
tsconfig.json, assertions in
test/**/*.(js|jsx) are empowered.