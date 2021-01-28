power-assert instrumentor for TypeScript

TypeScript versions

espower-typescript v10.x is compatible with TypeScript v2.7+

Usage (zero-config mode)

Install

npm install -D espower-typescript power-assert mocha typescript @types/node @types/mocha

Create a test file (intensionally failed)

import assert = require ( 'assert' ); describe( 'Array#join' , () => { it( 'joins all elements into a string with separator' , () => { assert([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ].join( ':' ) === 'a:b:c:' ); }); });

Run test

./node_modules/.bin/mocha --require espower-typescript/guess "test/**/*.ts"

Output

1 ) Array joins all elements into a string with separator: AssertionError [ERR_ASSERTION]: assert([ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ].join( ':' ) === 'a:b:c:' ) | | | [ "a" , "b" , "c" ] "a:b:c" false

CAUTION: don't use import assert from 'assert'

Just use old style import assert = require('assert') for assert module. This is limitation.

Configure

If your tests are not in test directory

You can set test directory in your package.json

{ "name" : "your-module" , "description" : "Your module" , "version" : "0.0.1" , "directories" : { "test" : "spec/" }, ... }

Then, run mocha with --require espower-typescript/guess

./node_modules/.bin/mocha --require espower-typescript/guess "spec/**/*.ts"

Note: 'espower-typescript/guess' is inspired by intelli-espower-loader

ts-node and tsconfig.json

espower-typescript uses ts-node internally. It loads your tsconfig.json automatically.

Disable type check (transpile only)

Use TS_NODE_TRANSPILE_ONLY env of ts-node

TS_NODE_TRANSPILE_ONLY=1 ./node_modules/.bin/mocha --require espower-typescript/guess "test/**/*.ts"

.tsx files are supported.

allowJs

If allowJs: true in your tsconfig.json , assertions in test/**/*.(js|jsx) are empowered.

License