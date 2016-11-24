power-assert instrumentor for CoffeeScript

DESCRIPTION

espower-coffee is a Node.js module loader that instruments power-assert feature into target CoffeeScript sources on the fly.

Pull-requests, issue reports and patches are always welcomed. See power-assert project for more documentation.

EXAMPLE

Given test/demo_test.coffee

assert = require 'assert' class Person constructor: (name, age) -> @name = name @age = age describe "various types" , -> beforeEach -> @types = [ "string" 98.6 true false null ` undefined ` [ "nested" "array" ] { object: true } NaN Infinity /^not/ new Person( "alice" , 3 ) ] it "demo" , -> index = @types.length - 1 bob = new Person( "bob" , 5 ) assert @types[index].name is bob.name

Run mocha with --require 'espower-coffee/guess'

$ mocha -- require 'espower-coffee/guess' test/demo_test.coffee ․ 0 passing ( 15 ms) 1 failing 1 ) various types demo: AssertionError: # /path/to/test/demo_test.coffee: 33 assert( this .types[index].name === bob.name) | || | | | | | || | | | "bob" | || | | Person{name: "bob" ,age: 5 } | || | false | | 11 "alice" | Person{name: "alice" ,age: 3 } [ "string" , 98.6 , true , false , null , undefined ,# Array #,# Object #, NaN , Infinity , /^not/ ,#Person#] --- [ string ] bob.name +++ [ string ] this .types[index].name @@ -1 , 3 + 1 , 5 @@ -bob +alice at Decorator.concreteAssert ( /path/ to/node_modules/power-assert/node_modules/empower/lib/decorator.js: 63 : 21 ) at /path/to/node_modules/power-assert/node_modules/empower/lib/decorate.js: 44 : 26 at powerAssert ( /path/ to/node_modules/power-assert/node_modules/empower/index.js: 57 : 32 ) at Context.<anonymous> ( /path/ to/test/demo_test.coffee: 1 : 1 ) $

See the power-assert output appears!

INSTALL

$ npm install --save-dev espower-coffee power- assert

HOW TO USE

Zero-config mode

If your tests are located on 'test/**/*.coffee' , just run mocha with --require 'espower-coffee/guess'

$ mocha -- require 'espower-coffee/guess' test *.coffee

If your tests are not in test dir

You can set test directory in your package.json

{ "name" : "your-module" , "description" : "Your module" , "version" : "0.0.1" , "directories" : { "test" : "spec/" }, ... }

Then, run mocha with --require 'espower-coffee/guess'

$ mocha -- require 'espower-coffee/guess' spec *.coffee

Note: 'espower-coffee/guess' is inspired by intelli-espower-loader

More customization

If you want to configure more explicitly, put espower-coffee-loader.js somewhere in your project.

require ( 'espower-coffee' )({ cwd : process.cwd(), pattern : '{src,test}/**/*.coffee' , espowerOptions : { patterns : [ 'assert(value, [message])' , 'assert.ok(value, [message])' , 'assert.equal(actual, expected, [message])' , 'assert.notEqual(actual, expected, [message])' , 'assert.strictEqual(actual, expected, [message])' , 'assert.notStrictEqual(actual, expected, [message])' , 'assert.deepEqual(actual, expected, [message])' , 'assert.notDeepEqual(actual, expected, [message])' , 'assert.deepStrictEqual(actual, expected, [message])' , 'assert.notDeepStrictEqual(actual, expected, [message])' ] } });

Then, run mocha with --require option

$ mocha --require ./path/ to /espower-coffee-loader spec/ unit /some_test.coffee

OUR SUPPORT POLICY

We support Node under maintenance. In other words, we stop supporting old Node version when their maintenance ends.

This means that any other environment is not supported.

NOTE: If espower-coffee works in any of the unsupported environments, it is purely coincidental and has no bearing on future compatibility. Use at your own risk.

CHANGELOG

AUTHOR

LICENSE

Licensed under the MIT license.