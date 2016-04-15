power-assert instrumentor for Babel.
This module is wrapper of babel-plugin-espower.
espower-babel is deprecated module.
Please directly use combination of babel-register and babel-preset-power-assert.
❤️ We've created migration tool: migrate-espower-babel-to-babel-preset-power-assert.
migrate-espower-babel-to-babel-preset-power-assert migrate babel-register + babel-preset-power-assert from espower-babel.
- espower-babel
+ babel-register
+ babel-preset-power-assert
espower-babel is a Node.js module loader that instruments power-assert feature into target ECMAScript6 sources on the fly.
Please note that
espower-babel is a beta version product. Pull-requests, issue reports and patches are always welcomed. See power-assert project for more documentation.
If you want to use with Traceur, please see yosuke-furukawa/espower-traceur.
Given
test/demo_test.js
let assert = require('power-assert')
class Person {
constructor(name, age) {
this.name = name
this.age = age
}
getAge() {
return this.age
}
}
describe("Person", ()=>{
let alice = new Person("alice", 3)
let bob = new Person("bob", 5)
it("#getAge", ()=>{
assert(alice.getAge() === 3)
})
it("#name", ()=>{
assert(alice.name === "alice")
})
// failed
it("#mistake", ()=>{
assert(alice.name === bob.name)
})
})
Run mocha with
--compilers js:espower-babel/guess
$ mocha --compilers js:espower-babel/guess test/demo_test.js
․․․
2 passing (17ms)
1 failing
1) Person #mistake:
AssertionError: # test/demo_test.js:24
assert(alice.name === bob.name)
| | | | |
| | | | "bob"
| | | Person{name:"bob",age:5}
| | false
| "alice"
Person{name:"alice",age:3}
--- [string] bob.name
+++ [string] alice.name
@@ -1,3 +1,5 @@
-bob
+alice
See the power-assert output appears!
$ npm install espower-babel -D
Edit: Babel@6 require
.babelrc. not work on zero config.
You can use directry babel-plugin-espower. We have a simple migration tool(work on specific case) - migrate-espower-babel-to-babel-plugin-espower
If your tests are located on
'test/**/*.js', just run mocha with
--compilers js:espower-babel/guess
$ mocha --compilers js:espower-babel/guess test/**/*.js
You can set test directory in your
package.json
{
"name": "your-module",
"description": "Your module",
"version": "0.0.1",
"directories": {
"test": "spec/"
},
...
}
Then, run mocha with
--compilers js:espower-babel/guess
$ mocha --compilers js:espower-babel/guess spec/**/*.js
Note:
'espower-babel/guess' is inspired by intelli-espower-loader
If you want to configure more explicitly, put
espower-babel-loader.js somewhere in your project.
require('espower-babel')({
// directory where match starts with
cwd: process.cwd(),
// glob pattern using minimatch module
pattern: 'spec/unit/**/*.js',
// options for espower module
espowerOptions: {
patterns: [
'assert(value, [message])',
'assert.ok(value, [message])',
'assert.equal(actual, expected, [message])',
'assert.notEqual(actual, expected, [message])',
'assert.strictEqual(actual, expected, [message])',
'assert.notStrictEqual(actual, expected, [message])',
'assert.deepEqual(actual, expected, [message])',
'assert.notDeepEqual(actual, expected, [message])'
]
}
});
Then, run mocha with
--require option
$ mocha --require ./path/to/espower-babel-loader spec/unit/some_test_using_powerassert.js
Babel has many transform options.
espower-babel support babel transform options with .babelrc.
espower-babel read
${cwd}/.babelrc if exists.
Also, you can manually configure babel transform options.
e.g.)
require('espower-babel')({
babelrc: {
"presets": ["es2015"],
"plugins": ["transform-es2015-modules-commonjs"]
}
})
Caution:
Babel 6 does not transform your code by default.
It means that you must set babel config by
.babelrc file or
babelrc option.
Do limit transform files by setting
babelrc
e.g.)
require('espower-babel')({
babelrc: {
only: [
"src/**/*.js"
]
}
})
MIT
Includes yosuke-furukawa/espower-traceur
Thanks to yosuke-furukawa/espower-traceur.